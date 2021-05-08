Post Time: Kentucky Derby afterthoughts and an early look at Preakness field

With Kentucky Derby 147 in the books and next week’s Preakness moving into the spotlight, let’s do some postmortem on Louisville before moving onward.
It’s still amazing that almost 52,000 fans were at a sporting event last weekend and a sense of normalcy could be felt while on the grounds at Churchill Downs. After 14 months and an empty Triple Crown for fans in 2020, thoroughbred racing gave those in attendance and millions watching at home a great show.
The undercard featuring a dead heat in the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic and a wild finish in the Churchill Downs Stakes gave race fans a thrill in anticipation of the main event. It was as good an undercard as you can have on a big racing day.
Buffalo proved once again that it is a hotbed for racing fans with a Top 10 television rating, tied for No. 9 with Indianapolis with at 13.1 household rating and a 29 share. We could some take credit for No. 2 Fort Myers, also, based on the expats from Western New York that have settled there.
Patrons at Churchill Downs were treated to an all-inclusive ticket that provided food and drink along with their admission. This kept lines down and those I spoke to were really enjoying this aspect of the experience.
If you made $60 ladder bets on the three horses suggested in my longshots column, you would have cashed for $149.40 on Mandaloun, who finished second at 27-1.
Midnight Bourbon finished sixth at 13-1 and was coming late but ran out of track after being cut off at the start.
Speaking of a bad start, Post Time selection Rock Your World was wiped out at the gate and rider Joel Rosario lost his left iron at the break. Rosario summed it up after the race succinctly.
“It was pretty much over after the break,” he said. “We got out of position from there and it was a tough trip to overcome in a race like the Derby.”
On to Baltimore for the second jewel where Medina Spirit will look to capture the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes and give trainer Bob Baffert a record eight wins in the race.
Many of the top Derby finishers are skipping Baltimore to focus on the Belmont or Travers later in the summer.
It looks like nine probable horses for the Pimlico starting gate next Saturday, including the Derby winner with only seventh-place finisher Keepmeinmind and Midnight Bourbon running back in the two weeks between the classics.
Baffert also will enter Concert Tour, who finished a disappointing third in the Arkansas Derby as the post time favorite. The connections decided to skip the Derby, but after a solid workout last Sunday at Churchill opted to take a shot in the Preakness.
The white-haired trainer has won five of six times when bringing the Derby winner to Baltimore. The only horse that failed was Authentic, beaten a neck by Swiss Skydiver last year.
Attendance is limited to 10,000, and all ticket holders will have assigned seats with no general admission, standing room or building access tickets being sold.
With not a lot of Derby horses in the Preakness, the Belmont Stakes could be interesting as many horses are waiting out the five weeks to take a shot at a classic win at Big Sandy. Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and a gazillion Todd Pletcher colts come to mind.
The Preakness should provide horseplayers with an interesting betting race with several newcomers in the field, and the Maryland Jockey Club always puts together a solid undercard.
