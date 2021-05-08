Post Time: Kentucky Derby afterthoughts and an early look at Preakness field

With Kentucky Derby 147 in the books and next week’s Preakness moving into the spotlight, let’s do some postmortem on Louisville before moving onward.

It’s still amazing that almost 52,000 fans were at a sporting event last weekend and a sense of normalcy could be felt while on the grounds at Churchill Downs. After 14 months and an empty Triple Crown for fans in 2020, thoroughbred racing gave those in attendance and millions watching at home a great show.

The undercard featuring a dead heat in the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic and a wild finish in the Churchill Downs Stakes gave race fans a thrill in anticipation of the main event. It was as good an undercard as you can have on a big racing day.

Buffalo proved once again that it is a hotbed for racing fans with a Top 10 television rating, tied for No. 9 with Indianapolis with at 13.1 household rating and a 29 share. We could some take credit for No. 2 Fort Myers, also, based on the expats from Western New York that have settled there.