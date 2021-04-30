Post Time: Joe Kristufek realizing his dream at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Standing inside the smoke-filled Jackson Street OTB parlor across from Sears Tower in downtown Chicago in the early 1990s, a young Joe Kristufek saw his future unfold on a mounted television.
He watched intently as Arlington Park’s track handicapper Tony Cobitz waxed poetic about an upcoming race, providing his selections.
“People talk about having that epiphany or that moment of truth,” said Kristufek. “I looked up at the TV screen and saw Tony Cobitz standing in the paddock at Arlington on a beautiful summer day in a suit and tie with a microphone in his hand giving out his picks on air. And that’s when it hit me, I was like, wait a minute, that guy gets paid to do that? That’s what I want to do, that’s my goal.”
Fast forward to 2021 and Kristufek is the lead racing analyst and paddock reporter for Churchill Downs, where the horse racing world will be laser-focused for Saturday’s 147th Kentucky Derby.
This week at Churchill Downs, he’s everywhere you turn, from the morning works show on the Churchill big board, to the on-set handicapping booth to the paddock between races.
As a print journalism major at Columbia College, he used horse racing as the background for most of his assignments, which built his knowledge of the game and developed lasting relationships at the three local racetracks in Chicago.
His first interview found him on the backstretch talking with Chicago-based trainer Ernie Polous, who had just won the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Black Tie Affair.
“I couldn’t believe I was interviewing a trainer who won the Classic and he couldn’t have been nicer to a college kid,” Kristufek said.
After college, Kristufek caught his first break in the industry from Dave Surico, the Chicago Tribune handicapper, who gave him a lead on a job in the press box in 1992 for Hawthorne Race Course’s fall meeting.
“I wrote him a letter, he was nice enough to call me and gave me a lead to contact the publicity director at Hawthorne,” said Kristufek.
After hounding the publicity director relentlessly, a job opened and his career in racing was underway.
He parlayed that first opportunity to become the on-air personality and handicapper at Hawthorne and he was off and running towards achieving his dream.
Kristufek broke into television in 2003 with Fox Sports Chicago, where he produced and hosted his own local television show for three years. He got the call in 2009 from Churchill Downs to get his foot inside the door as part of the Kentucky Derby Video Team.
After building on his opportunity and earning the respect of the Churchill brass, he became the face of the Churchill Downs paddock in 2015, his breakthrough year coinciding with American Pharoah’s Triple Crown run.
“I got the job, and my first year was the spring of 2015, when the Triple Crown drought was broken," Kristufek said. "It just made it that much more special for that to be the first year.”
Since then, the department has expanded and his television experience and on-air personality has made him a staple at the Downs.
“We’ve taken it to a new level as far as the television department goes," Kristufek said. "From a talking-heads show in the paddock, to multiple people on the air, we’ve made things bigger and better.”
His best Derby moment isn't the Pharoah victory, because gambling is strongly embedded within this handicapper.
He was part of a group that hit the Derby superfecta in 2001 for more than $48,000.
“I was handing out three grand to this guy, and six grand to that guy,” Kristufek said. “If you remember, there was an inquiry in the race, and if Monarchos was taken down, we would have scooped the entire pool.”
His love for handicapping stems from his love for statistics. As a kid, when Kristufek wasn’t throwing four no-hitters as a Little League pitcher, he was collecting baseball cards and memorizing the statistics on the back. Upon entering the Jackson Street OTB for the first time during his lunch break, he discovered the puzzle of handicapping horses and his natural love of statistics and numbers made him a natural.
Three years ago, he formed the Brilliant Racing partnership with managing partners Natalie Gils and Brandon Stauble as a founding member. Today, there are three partnerships with more than 150 partners, collectively, and a fourth one is in the works.
“Horse ownership is expensive, so I always had the thought in my mind I wanted to put a partnership together,” Kristufek said. “I’m very much involved in it, because I love the process. I think it helps me do my job better. I love owning horses and going back to the barn to see them. I also love watching them compete on race day and I couldn’t do that on my own.”
The group has had some success with two horses that have each generated over $100,000 in earnings. One colt, Eskenforit, a son of Eskendreya, holds the track record at Churchill Downs at the 1 3/16-miles distance. More importantly, the partnerships formed under his leadership have brought new people into the game as a contribution to the necessary growth of the sport.
Stauble, who along with Gils picks out the horses for Brilliant, appreciates what Kristufek brings to the table for the partnership and to him, personally.
“He always comes prepared, no matter what we’re doing,” Stauble said. “He’s been a mentor to me. Getting into this sport is difficult and he’s pointed me in the right direction and helped me succeed.”
“One thing I really love about Joe is that he loves the game and with our horses, in particular, he gets to know the horses and their personalities. He knows that, ultimately, it’s all about the horse,” Stauble said.
Kristufek will be front and center all weekend long beneath the shadows of the Twin Spires, no longer the kid scrambling on his lunch break to squeeze in a few races and wagers at the OTB.
“I never take it for granted that I’m on the air at Churchill where I get to do what I do leading up to the Derby and morning workout shows," he said. "I’m in a position now that I always dreamt I could be in when I first saw Tony Cobitz on that television screen all those years ago.”
On Derby Day, Kristufek will be living out that dream in his usual spot in the Churchill paddock as the Derby horses circle him on the biggest stage racing has to offer.
Gene Kershner is the turf writer for The Buffalo News, a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.