Post Time: Joe Kristufek realizing his dream at Churchill Downs

“I got the job, and my first year was the spring of 2015, when the Triple Crown drought was broken," Kristufek said. "It just made it that much more special for that to be the first year.”

Since then, the department has expanded and his television experience and on-air personality has made him a staple at the Downs.

“We’ve taken it to a new level as far as the television department goes," Kristufek said. "From a talking-heads show in the paddock, to multiple people on the air, we’ve made things bigger and better.”

His best Derby moment isn't the Pharoah victory, because gambling is strongly embedded within this handicapper.

He was part of a group that hit the Derby superfecta in 2001 for more than $48,000.

“I was handing out three grand to this guy, and six grand to that guy,” Kristufek said. “If you remember, there was an inquiry in the race, and if Monarchos was taken down, we would have scooped the entire pool.”