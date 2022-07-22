Post Time: Jack Christopher towers over Haskell field

Woody Stephens winner Jack Christopher will try to establish himself as the top 3-year-old in his class in Saturday’s Haskell Stakes.

A field of eight sophomores will assemble Saturday afternoon at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J. at the $1 million Grade 1 TVG.com Haskell with hopes of moving forward in an attempt to qualify for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Three horses who ran in the Kentucky Derby will attempt to challenge the Chad Brown-trained son of Munnings, who missed the Triple Crown trail due to injury.

Jack Christopher looked dominant in the 7-furlong Stephens, but stretches out to nine furlongs. Brown’s other two top 3-year-olds, Preakness winner Early Voting and Derby third-place finisher Zandon will run in the Jim Dandy at Saratoga Race Course on July 30.

The Grade 1 Haskell winner will receive an automatic berth into the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland Racecourse on Nov. 5.

The 1 1/8-mile race is Race 12 on Monmouth’s signature day and will go to post at 5:45p.m. Eastern.

The Haskell broadcast is part of the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” at 5 p.m. on CNBC.

Let’s take a look at the competitors (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):

1 – Cyberknife (Cox, Geroux, 6-1). Son of Gun Runner rebounded from his 18th-place finish in the Derby to win the 1 1/16-mile Matt Winn at Churchill in June. He’s proven at the 9-furlong distance based on his win in the Arkansas Derby, a victory that propelled him to Louisville. Chestnut colt looms large, but will need some help with someone hooking up with the favorite in order to pick up the pieces late. Contender.

2 – Taiba (Baffert, Smith, 7-5). Threw a dud in the Derby after a scintillating performance in the Santa Anita Derby. Since Bob Baffert is suspended from racing at Saratoga, he had no choice but to run the son of Gun Runner in the Haskell. He’s had great success here in the past, winning the Haskell for a whopping record nine times. The speedy track sets up for him well. It just depends how much the Derby took out of him. Dangerous.

3 – One Time Willard (Stephens, Lopez, 30-1). Longshot son of Micromanage is up against it facing this crew. Stretches out to nine furlongs for the first time, which will be a challenge. Has one of Monmouth’s all-time leading riders in the saddle, but it might be a little too much to ask of the gelding. Pass.

4 – Howling Time (Romans, Talamo, 10-1). Second-place finisher in the Matt Winn also will be racing at nine furlongs for the first time. The Not This Time colt has put together back-to-back solid efforts at Churchill and shouldn’t be overlooked. Useful underneath in the exotics.

5 – King of Hollywood (Sacco, Juarez, 30-1). Recent form isn’t very inviting. Efforts in non-graded stakes are nothing to brag about and he’s in deep waters on Saturday.

6 – White Abarrio (Joseph Jr., Rosario, 5-1). Rebounded from poor Derby effort (16th) to finish a length behind the Ohio Derby winner last month. Talented colt is just a notch below the top horses in here. Joel Rosario in the irons is a bonus. On the fence.

7 – Jack Christopher (Brown, Ortiz, 3-2). Might be most talented 3-year-old in training based on his two performances in 2022. Undefeated colt stretches out to see if he can handle the big leagues and looks more than capable. Comes in third off the layoff and this could be the springboard for bigger things down the road. The one to beat.

8 – Benevengo (Cruz, Rodriguez, 20-1). Gormley colt comes off a win on the home track in an optional claimer in which he performed well. Posted a sharp workout July 16, but too many factors are against him when looking at class, speed and experience. Could surprise underneath.

Looks to me like Jack Christopher’s coming-out party, the favorite will be difficult to beat.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Jack Christopher; 2 – Taiba; 3 – Cyberknife; 4 – White Abarrio

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.