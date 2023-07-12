It’s the summer place to be and it’s a 4½ hour-drive down the New York State Thruway.

On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Race Course will open the gates to its 155th racing season with plenty of action over 40 days through Labor Day.

Located in the foothills of the Adirondacks, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) will produce racing five days a week, with Mondays and Tuesdays the dark days throughout the meeting.

The general admission price has changed. Cost will be $10 on the day of racing, or $7 if purchased in advance. That ticket will grant access to both the general grandstand and clubhouse areas, a change from prior years. Previously, racing fans paid $7 for grandstand-only admission, and could upgrade for $3 to include clubhouse access.

The stars will also be out in full force at the Spa.

Plenty of horses from the Triple Crown trail are likely to race, which will go a long way in deciding the 3-year old male division championship. The meet’s signature race, the Travers, is scheduled for Aug. 26 and is shaping up to be quite a dandy.

The top older filly, Clairiere, is expected to run in the Grade 1 Personal Ensign on the Travers undercard.

The talented Cody’s Wish looks as if he is headed to the Aug. 5 Grade 1 Whitney to run for the first time at a distance greater than 1 1/16 miles in the top race for older horses at the meet.

The journey down the Thruway is well worth the trip to North America’s oldest sporting venue.

While we’re at it, let’s take a refreshed look from A to Z.

A is for Arcangelo, the Belmont Stakes winner who should be pointed at the Travers. The Alabama, a close second here, is the big 3-year-old filly race scheduled for Aug 19.

B is for Beekman Street, a cool alternative to Broadway in the art district of Saratoga.

C is for Chad Brown, last year’s leading trainer at the Spa, who has four career training titles at the track, including three of the last four.

D is for Dark Days, which will be every Monday and Tuesday, except for Labor Day, the final day of racing on Sept. 4.

E is for Exit 13, the off ramp from the Northway and your gateway to the Spa.

F is for Forty, as in it’s not the 40 days of racing that can get you, it’s the 40 nights. Fourstardave gets an honorable mention, the feature race Aug. 12.

G is for giveaway, this year’s four giveaways include a cooler jug (July 21), a Dri-Fit T-shirt (Aug. 11), a bucket hat (Aug. 18) and a tote bag (Sept. 1).

H is for Harness, as in Saratoga Harness, where you get fit in a degenerate doubleheader with the thoroughbreds during the day and the standardbreds at night.

I is for Irad, who will look to regain his riding title, won last year by Luis Saez. Ortiz Jr. has captured the Saratoga jockey title four times in his career, the last in 2022.

J is for Javier Castellano, who has won an amazing record six Travers. He might have to choose between Derby winner Mage and Belmont winner Arcangelo.

K is for King’s Tavern, a pub across the street from the track, another fine establishment to handicap and watch the races.

L is for Lobster roll, a must-have during the meet that you can get across the way from the Fourstardave bar.

M is for Midsummer Derby, which is the nickname for the meet’s feature race, the Travers.

N is for the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, located on Union Avenue across from the track. It’s newest item is the Against All Odds statue donated from Arlington Park and commemorating the 1981 duel between John Henry and the Bart.

O is for Oklahoma, the name of the training track with a viewing area for morning workouts.

P is for the Paddock bar (a.k.a., the Post), a terrific place to see the horses walk past, pet and enjoy a beverage or two.

Q is for quarter pole, located at the top of the stretch, which means a quarter mile remains in the race.

R is for Runhappy, the 2105 King’s Bishop winner, and everyone’s favorite sponsor.

S is for Siro’s, a Saratoga institution for postrace dinner and drinks.

T is for Trifecta, if you hit a big one, dinner is on you.

U is for Union Avenue, the track’s address is officially listed as 267 Union Ave. in Saratoga Springs.

V is for Victorian homes, many of which surround the streets around the track.

W is for Weather, and there’s usually plenty of it at the Spa as thunderstorms roll through the track on occasion.

X is for scratches. Handicappers x-out the day’s scratches off their racing forms and programs as they are announced before the first race.

Y is for Yaddo, a race held during the meet for New York-breds, named after the artist community located on a 400-acre estate in Saratoga, nearby the track.

Z is for Zandon, who could surprise Cody’s Wish in the Whitney for Chad Brown.

We’re off at Saratoga.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.