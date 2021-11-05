Post Time: Hot Rod Charlie looks to mow them down in Breeders' Cup Classic

DEL MAR, Calif. – When Hot Rod Charlie is racing it is time to buckle up and enjoy the show.
The talented sophomore colt has made it interesting every time he’s entered the gate in 2021.
The son of Oxbow has been part of the Kentucky Derby debacle, a terrific Belmont Stakes battle, a Haskell disqualification and outlasted an inquiry before claiming his first Grade 1 victory at Parx in September.
He steps into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic looking to blow up Brad Cox’s duo of favorites and disrupt the 3-year-old division currently led by Essential Quality (3-1).
The Classic field of nine includes an interesting mix of talented older horses, two 3-year-old Triple Crown race winners and Hot Rod all looking to win North America’s richest race held at 1¼ miles around the Del Mar oval.
The feature event will be run at 8:40 p.m. EDT at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. The Classic winner will likely become this year’s Horse of the Year.
The eight Breeders’ Cup undercard races from Del Mar will be televised live on NBCSN from 2:30 to 8 p.m. and the Classic will be shown in the final hour in prime time on NBC between 8 and 9 p.m.
Hot Rod Charlie (4-1) is trained by California-based conditioner Doug O’Neill and will have top West Coast rider Flavian Prat in the irons. He showed in both the Derby (third) and in the epic battle with Essential Quality in the Belmont that the popular colt can handle the mile-and-a-quarter distance.
He’s familiar with the Del Mar plant having spent the last two summers there in training. The fan favorite has shown versatility throughout his sophomore season and has the tactical speed to be in the mix when the race will be decided.
The amount of speed in the race is well-documented and Prat is a pro in the saddle and will need to make sure he isn’t hooked into an early duel, but not let tepid favorite Knicks Go (5-2) get away.
“It’s good that Flavien knows him so well and ‘Charlie’ has good gate speed,” O’Neill said. “He will try to put himself in a good position. It’s nine solid horses and nine solid jockeys, so it’s really all a matter of positioning and I feel good that we can find ourselves a good spot.”
O’Neill is seeking his first Classic win after five losses.
Cox sends out the top horses on the morning line in Knicks Go and Essential Quality. Knicks Go has never raced the classic distance and likely faces legitimate pace heat from Medina Spirit and Art Collector that could compromise his chances.
Essential Quality does just enough to win and can lock up both the 3-year-old male division and Horse of the Year with a Classic victory.
His last workout opened more than a few eyes, as he has not been a horse that normally shines in the mornings. The Belmont winner has been training up to the Classic since his Travers win in August and should be a fresh horse when he saunters into the gate Saturday.
Luis Saez will be aboard the son of Tapit for Godolphin LLC and he will need to judge the early pace scenario, a quality he has excelled at during all Essential Quality’s races.
“I think it does set up well for Essential Quality,” Cox said. “I think Luis obviously does know him extremely well, and I'm putting him in a good position. That's the one great thing about Essential Quality. He's able to adjust to the pace and that is what makes him so dangerous each and every run. We're probably getting a pace similar or maybe even hotter than it was in the Kentucky Derby.”
The Derby is where things started to unravel for trainer Bob Baffert, who is seeking to extend his Classic record to five wins. He sends Medina Spirit (4-1) to the gate after a tumultuous year. The son of Protonico will likely be sent early by Baffert to challenge Knicks Go.
The controversial Derby winner tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which isn’t allowed in Kentucky on race day. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to issue a final decision as part of an investigation that has lingered for months.
Medina Spirit won two races in California after receiving a break after the Derby and has been training lights out. Of all the frontrunners, I’d bet on Baffert’s colt to be able to weather the pace and hang on and hit the board.
“He likes this track and is training really well coming up to the race,” said Baffert. Medina Spirit worked six furlongs in 1:11:60 in his final workout last Friday.
With the pace scenario likely to dictate race shape, a long shot to consider underneath is Tripoli (15-1). The son of Kitten’s Joy out of a Tapit mare won the Pacific Classic at Del Mar at the classic distance and will be a horse who will be rallying late.
“We know he likes this track and he likes the distance,” assistant trainer Juan Leyva said. “He’s settled in again here and is doing well. If the race falls apart, he could get a piece of it.”
One of the most intriguing racing seasons in history will come down to the Classic once again, a race that should provide an entertaining finish to this year’s Breeders’ Cup.
Post Time Outlook: 1 - Hot Rod Charlie 2 - Essential Quality, 3 - Medina Spirit, 4 - Tripoli
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.
POST POSITION CHART
$6 Million Breeders' Cup Longines Classic
PP
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Tripoli
Sadler
Ortiz, Jr.
15-1
2
Express Train
Sheriffs
Espinoza
20-1
3
Hot Rod Charlie
O'Neill
Prat
4-1
4
Essential Quality
Cox
Saez
3-1
5
Knicks Go
Cox
Rosario
5-2
6
Art Collector
Mott
Smith
8-1
7
Stilleto Boy
Moger
Desormeaux
30-1
8
Medina Spirit
Baffert
Velazquez
4-1
9
Max Player
Asmussen
Velazquez
8-1
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club
Post Time - Saturday 8:40 p.m.