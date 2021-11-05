Post Time: Hot Rod Charlie looks to mow them down in Breeders' Cup Classic

He’s familiar with the Del Mar plant having spent the last two summers there in training. The fan favorite has shown versatility throughout his sophomore season and has the tactical speed to be in the mix when the race will be decided.

The amount of speed in the race is well-documented and Prat is a pro in the saddle and will need to make sure he isn’t hooked into an early duel, but not let tepid favorite Knicks Go (5-2) get away.

“It’s good that Flavien knows him so well and ‘Charlie’ has good gate speed,” O’Neill said. “He will try to put himself in a good position. It’s nine solid horses and nine solid jockeys, so it’s really all a matter of positioning and I feel good that we can find ourselves a good spot.”

O’Neill is seeking his first Classic win after five losses.

Cox sends out the top horses on the morning line in Knicks Go and Essential Quality. Knicks Go has never raced the classic distance and likely faces legitimate pace heat from Medina Spirit and Art Collector that could compromise his chances.

Essential Quality does just enough to win and can lock up both the 3-year-old male division and Horse of the Year with a Classic victory.