Post Time: Horse of a lifetime highlights 2022 racing

A generational horse racing superstar flickered before our eyes in 2022, as horse-of-a-lifetime Flightline cruised to a Breeders’ Cup Classic win at Keeneland in November.

Sidelined during his 3-year-old season causing him to miss the Triple Crown trail and summer racing, the 4-year-old son of Tapit won the Classic by a record 8 1/4 lengths. His six career victories were by a combined 69 1/4 lengths, his prep for the Classic was a 19-length victory in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar.

The much heralded horse just wasn’t around much to gain the notoriety in the main stream, but he truly was a once-in-a-lifetime horse that we were blessed to witness during 2022. He should sweep Horse of the Year and Older Male honors during next month’s Eclipse Awards.

The Triple Crown returned without controversy, but last-minute starter Rich Strike shocked the world with a victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby. The son of Keen Ice drew into the race on the eve of the Run for the Roses and became only the second horse in history (Big Brown) to win from post No. 20.

Three different horses captured each leg of this year’s Triple Crown as Early Voting won the Preakness and Mo Donegal claimed the Belmont Stakes.

Locally, the Canadian Triple Crown remained in drought status as the Queen’s Plate winner Moira skipped the Prince of Wales at Fort Erie. The drought reached 19 years since Wando completed the triple in 2003.

Let’s take a look at the year in review by month.

January: Knicks Go was selected as the 2021 Horse of the Year in a landslide at the Annual Eclipse Awards at Santa Anita. The early Derby trail races were mostly uneventful with no real contenders emerging from any of the January races. Life Is Good won the sixth annual Pegasus Cup Invitational in South Florida for Todd Pletcher, defeating Knicks Go in his final career race.

February: The Derby trail was hot and heavy with a slew of prep races highlighted by Early Voting’s win in the Withers at Aqueduct and White Abarrio’s win in the Holy Bull. Epicenter won his second straight Derby points race at the Fair Grounds, winning the Risen Star. Emblem Road surprised in the Saudi Cup beating the Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer and Midnight Bourbon in Saudi Arabia.

March: Epicenter won the first 100-point Derby race when he captured the Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds and laid early claim to the Derby favorite role. Life Is Good was upset in the $12 million Dubai World Cup as he didn’t take to the track, Country Grammer held off Hot Rod Charlie to claim the $7.2 million first place purse money.

April: White Abarrio continued his winning ways, taking the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. The other final major Derby preps were formful as Zandon captured the Blue Grass, Taiba upset Messier in the Santa Anita Derby and Mo Donegal nudged out Early Voting in the Wood at Aqueduct.

May: Secret Oath captured the Kentucky Oaks for legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas at age 86. Rich Strike pulled an upset of monumental proportions in the Derby at 80-1 odds. The second jewel resulted in an upset as Post Time selection Early Voting went gate-to-wire to win the Preakness for trainer Chad Brown. Epicenter finished second for the second straight Triple Crown race, frustrating trainer Steve Asmussen.

June: Flightline made his 2022 debut, winning the Met Mile on the Belmont undercard to kickstart his Horse of the Year campaign. Mo Donegal, after suffering a difficult trip in the Derby, rebounded to win the final leg of the Triple Crown at Belmont Park. The Post Time selection edged barn mate and talented filly Nest, who handled the Test of a Champion. Pletcher won his fourth career Belmont. Olympiad won the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs and moved up the ranks in the handicap division.

July: Cyberknife beat Taiba in the Haskell at Monmouth, sending race favorite Jack Christopher back to shorter distances. Saratoga opened with Epicenter delighting the Toga faithful with a win in the Jim Dandy in the annual prep race for the Travers.

August: Life Is Good captured the Whitney to kick off the month at Saratoga, while Flightline was destroying the field out west in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. Nest redeemed herself from her Oaks effort in the Alabama for Pletcher, turning back Secret Oath and asserting herself as the leader of the 3-year-old filly division. Talented filly Moira and Rafael Hernandez took control at the top of the stretch and held on to win the Queen’s Plate at Woodbine, giving trainer Kevin Attard his first Plate win. Epicenter pulled off the 30th Dandy-Travers double winning the Midsummer Derby convincingly in front of 49,672 at the Spa.

September: Duke of Love handled a muddy track caused by a pre-race downpour in the Prince of Wales at the border oval in Fort Erie for trainer Josie Carroll, who captured her third Wales win. Taiba secured his second Grade 1 win of the year in the Pennsylvania Derby, his final prep for the Breeder’s Cup Classic.

October: Locally, a horse named Billieve in Josh won his maiden race at Finger Lakes at odds of 30-1 for Canandaigua native Brooke Ficarella, the owner and trainer of the horse. Purchased by Ficarella for $1,000 as a yearling at the 2021 Keeneland January sale, he returned her $16,060 for the win.

November: The Breeders’ Cup is held at Keeneland Racecourse for the third time in beautiful autumn weather in Lexington. Forte, a Pletcher-trainee, won the Juvenile on Future Stars Friday to emerge as the early 2023 Derby favorite. Malathaat won an epic three-horse photo finish to capture the Distaff. The Euros dominated on the turf for most of the weekend, but Flightline stole the show. The much heralded undefeated colt went out with a bang by winning the Classic with the largest margin of victory in the 39-year history of the race.

December: Mind Control, a 6-year-old son of Stay Thirsty, won this year’s Grade 1 Cigar Mile with Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez aboard retiring with a 12-3-6 record from 29 starts. Santa Anita opens on Boxing Day to a big crowd highlighted by Taiba’s win in the Malibu, his third Grade 1 victory of the year.

It was a memorable 2022 to remember, highlighted by the grandeur of Flightline.

The Pegasus in January is shaping up to be a competitive race with a number of horses that competed in 2022 pointed at the $3 million race.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.