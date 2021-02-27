Post Time: Holy Bull winner Greatest Honour looks to double up in Fountain of Youth

The Fountain of Youth is one of the next stops on the Kentucky Derby trail Saturday.
Holy Bull winner Greatest Honour (9-5) was tapped the morning line favorite for the $300,000 Grade 2 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes. A key prep race for the Florida Derby, the Fountain of Youth is a 1 1/16 mile journey around the Gulfstream Park oval.
The 16-race "Kentucky Derby Championship Series" began last week with Mandaloun’s win in the Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds. The Fountain of Youth favorite is ranked No. 4 in this week’s National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Ten 3-year-old poll, the only entrant in Saturday’s race making the poll.
Greatest Honour’s trainer, Shug McGaughey, won the 2013 Fountain of Youth with eventual Kentucky Derby winner Orb and won two years ago with Derby runner-up Code of Honor.
The race drew a field of 10 that will have to navigate the short run to the first turn at Gulfstream, posing a challenge for those horses drawing the outside posts. Points to the top four finishers of the Fountain of Youth will be distributed on a 50-20-10-5 basis.
Post time is scheduled for approximately 6:10 p.m. as Race 14 on the card. The race will be shown on FS2 during a five-hour broadcast of America's Day at the Race from 2 to 7 p.m.
Here’s a capsule look at the entries (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
1 – Drain the Clock (Joseph Jr., Zayas, 5-1). Swale winner in local 7-furlong Grade 3 sprint has dominated the competition in his last two races, winning by more than a combined 13 lengths. Stretches out to two turns for the first time for top local trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The son of Maclean’s Music drew the rail where horses are winning at a 24% clip. Speed has held in the past and his damsire, Arch, has some stamina underneath in his pedigree. Contender for minor award.
2 – Prime Factor (Pletcher, Ortiz Jr., 5-1). Thought he’d be more of a factor in the Holy Bull but faded in the stretch, beaten nine lengths as the odds-on post-time favorite. Todd Pletcher sends him right back into the deep end after a couple of solid works. Son of Quality Road will be a better price Saturday, but will he be able to swim? It’s put up time for the Winstar colt.
3 – Sososubtle (De La Cerda, Lopez, 20-1). Jockey Paco Lopez loves to go to the lead and it won’t be any different for the gelded son of Speightster. Was impressive in breaking his maiden, but the waters are much deeper on the Derby trail. Pass.
4 – Fire At Will (Maker, Carmouche, 7-2). Another possible front runner who changes surfaces for trainer Mike Maker. Has a definite turf pedigree, but the Derby trail siren calls many to its path. On a three-race win streak so why not take a shot? Solid pedigree to go long and should be around at the end if he handles the dirt. In the mix.
5 – Jirafales (Delgado, Castellano, 20-1). Son of Social Inclusion was an afterthought in the Holy Bull and a repeat performance is likely. Javier Castellano in the irons is a positive. Would need to take a major step forward.
6 – King’s Ovation (Romans, Lanerie, 15-1). Swale runner-up finished six-plus lengths behind Drain the Clock over the local track. The West Point chestnut colt hasn’t checked in at a speed figure that rivals the top tier in the race. First time around two turns is strike two.
7 – Tarantino (Brisset, Gaffalione, 8-1). Jockey tends to show up in big spots and rides the $610,000 purchase for the first time. Has the pedigree for staying power and should move forward off his effort in the Holy Bull. Including underneath in the exotics.
8 – Greatest Honour (McGaughey, Ortiz, 9-5). Having Shug on the Derby trail is a thing of beauty. Son of Tapit impressed in the Holy Bull and looks to be the class of the race. But they’re 3-year-olds and anything can happen. His pattern of moving forward in each race is a positive sign. If he continues the upward swing through the Florida Derby, he will be one of the top choices in Louisville. The one to beat.
9 – Tiz Tact Toe (Hess, Maragh, 30-1). When’s the last time jockey Rajiv Maragh was in a Derby prep? Trainer puts the blinkers on the long shot son of Tourist who moves from turf to dirt. Equipment and surface changes are enough to direct my money elsewhere.
10 – Papetu (Sano, Alvarado, 15-1). Trainer Antonio Sano returns after Gunnevera made a run to the Derby in 2017. Son of Dialed In will look to get back to the form he showed in the Mucho Macho Man in early January. Junior Alvarado rides him for the first time, but outside post is not ideal.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Greatest Honour 2 – Tarantino; 3 – Drain the Clock; 4 – Fire At Will
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.