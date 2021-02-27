Post Time: Holy Bull winner Greatest Honour looks to double up in Fountain of Youth

4 – Fire At Will (Maker, Carmouche, 7-2). Another possible front runner who changes surfaces for trainer Mike Maker. Has a definite turf pedigree, but the Derby trail siren calls many to its path. On a three-race win streak so why not take a shot? Solid pedigree to go long and should be around at the end if he handles the dirt. In the mix.

5 – Jirafales (Delgado, Castellano, 20-1). Son of Social Inclusion was an afterthought in the Holy Bull and a repeat performance is likely. Javier Castellano in the irons is a positive. Would need to take a major step forward.

6 – King’s Ovation (Romans, Lanerie, 15-1). Swale runner-up finished six-plus lengths behind Drain the Clock over the local track. The West Point chestnut colt hasn’t checked in at a speed figure that rivals the top tier in the race. First time around two turns is strike two.

7 – Tarantino (Brisset, Gaffalione, 8-1). Jockey tends to show up in big spots and rides the $610,000 purchase for the first time. Has the pedigree for staying power and should move forward off his effort in the Holy Bull. Including underneath in the exotics.