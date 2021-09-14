Post Time: Haddassah upsets Prince of Wales Stakes to capture second jewel

Al Ulwelling was happy that it was his horse of Attard’s duo that crossed the wire first and that the patience he’s shown had finally paid off.

“I think the pandemic really hurt this horse,” Ulwelling said. “Early in the spring, this horse was training like a monster and Kevin liked him, the barn liked him and the jockeys like him, the whole time. After the first couple of races of this year, they soured on him, but we never did because they were really tough races. The winners of those races went on to do really good things, like winning graded races and finishing second up there.”

The decision to start racing and breeding in Canada came down to the facility and people up at Woodbine, according to Ulwelling, who owns A&B Welding and Construction in Elk River with his father.

“It seemed like everybody was great, and so far after five years everyone has been awesome up there,” Ulwelling said. “We always wanted to be a part of that and win the big races up there, so we started breeding up there; we didn’t really know anyone. I called Kevin and he probably thought I was nuts for what I wanted to do.”

It’s one phone call that Kevin Attard is glad he accepted, and they have a Canadian Classic win to show for it.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.

