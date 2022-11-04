Post Time: Greatness ready to take flight in Breeders’ Cup Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. – In 2015, American Pharoah showed the world his greatness by winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course after sweeping the Triple Crown earlier in the year.

The Classic will be run again at the venerable Kentucky racetrack as the talented Flightline will look to add to his growing resume where he takes on seven contenders late Saturday afternoon in the Bluegrass.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who will saddle Taiba in the Classic, offered his thoughts on Flightline, as he stood outside Barn 60 on the Keeneland backside Thursday morning.

“He's an exciting horse to watch run. I've been watching him work,” Baffert said. “He reminds me of Pharoah and the way he breezes just effortlessly. He just cruises around there. It's sort of fun watching a great horse train like him. Even though he hasn't had that many starts, I just give him the utmost respect. I know what greatness looks like, and, believe me, he is great.”

The $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic will be run at 5:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday at the Lexington track with Flightline instilled as the 3-5 favorite.

The eight Breeders’ Cup undercard races from Keeneland will be televised live on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV (formerly known as TVG). Live coverage on Saturday starts on FanDuel TV, which will televise the first eight Breeders’ Cup races beginning at 11:50 a.m. The USA Network coverage will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The World Championships conclude from 3:30 to 6 p.m. live on NBC.

Flightline’s jaw-dropping 19-length victory in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar, started the comparisons with some of racing’s all-time greats. Not all of the trainers on the backside were ready to build a statue of the favorite, including 87-year-old conditioner D. Wayne Lukas.

“The Classic is never easy, there will be horses that test him,” said Lukas. “In order to anoint him, they have to do it over a period of time. I don't think they are going to bronze him and put him in the infield off of two or three races (this year). Let him do it like a Forego or a Secretariat, horses that did it over and over."

The question of the toughness of the competition Flightline has faced to date will be answered late Saturday evening as the Classic field is no slouch, with Whitney winner Life Is Good, Travers winner Epicenter, two-time Grade 1 winner Taiba and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in the gate.

The undefeated Flightline’s five career victories have totaled a combined 61 lengths, an average of 12 lengths per win. The son of Tapit registered a 126 Beyer Speed Figure in the Pacific Classic, the highest figure earned at a mile-and-a-quarter in the last 30 years. Top jockey Flavien Prat will ride the favorite.

Flightline trainer John Sadler is no stranger to having the favorite in the Classic, winning with Accelerate in 2018 at Churchill Downs and seems confident in Flightline’s chances in the big race.

“The vibe is definitely different this year, but it is the kind of vibe you want,” said Sadler, who was asked if he was feeling any pressure coming into the race. “Nope. I think the pressure is on the other guys.”

Which horse has the best chance to beat the wonder colt on Saturday? That answer is probably Flightline himself. If he goes early with the speedy Life Is Good, he could compromise his chances as he’s never been seriously challenged in a race.

A duel between Flightline and Life Is Good could set things up for the top two 3-year-olds in the race.

Epicenter (5-1) got through the grueling Triple Crown trail and looked to improve and fill out winning both 3-year-old races at Saratoga. The son of Not This True has a trainer in Steve Asmussen who has won two Classics with Hall of Famer Curlin and likely HOF candidate Gun Runner.

“I think as Epicenter goes, he’s more comparable to Curlin,” said Asmussen. “Curlin won the Classic during his 3-year-old year and we do see the physical development as far as the similarity with Epicenter.”

Asmussen commented on the field that Epicenter will be facing, including elders for the first time with jockey Joel Rosario in the saddle.

“It’s unbelievably exciting to be a part of,” said Asmussen. “Flightline is a physical specimen. I watched him train, I can say enough about the condition that he’s in and how well John (Sadler) has done handling him. And Taiba, how good he looks and is training. I’ve watched Life Is Good train for a long time now. It’s an unbelievably good group of horses.”

Eclipse-winning trainer Chad Brown marveled at how good Epicenter looks, a horse he’s battled with all year with his 3-year-olds in the Triple Crown and at Saratoga.

“I’ve been very impressed with Epicenter all year,” said Brown. “He’s a very consistent horse. Steve and his team, what a job managing this horse through the Triple Crown and still having him sound and moving as good and looking as good as ever.”

Brown is sharing a barn on Rice Road with Asmussen, and Epicenter has made him a fan after dueling with him from the spring throughout the summer.

“He’s in the barn with me here and he looks as if he is just starting this season based on his flesh and his condition. I’ve turned from a rival of him into a fan of him going into the race, because I’m marveling at him by the way he looks. I’m really taken back by the way the horse looks.”

The other 3-year-old with promise is Taiba (8-1), who has two Grade 1 wins on his resume in the Santa Anita Derby and Pennsylvania Derby. He returned to the Baffert barn after the Triple Crown season and is under his tutelage for the Classic and is hoping racing luck is on his side.

“Race luck gets you beat,” Baffert said. “If anything's going to get him beat, it's going to be racing luck. I've sent horses up there where they didn't get the trip, they didn't break or they did something and they get beat. On paper, and I know they don’t run the race on paper, but I think he's easily a good five lengths faster than all of us. It could be seven. It could be 10. I don't know.”

Mike Smith, the leading rider in Breeders’ Cup history, will ride Taiba and knows it will be a monumental task to defeat Flightline.

"He is certainly going to have to step forward without a doubt,” said Smith on Tuesday night. “What it takes to beat a horse like that, no one knows. No one has come close. If he doesn't run his 'A’ race, we'll see if that is good enough to beat him. Flightline as we all know, as we have all seen, is spectacular, man. He has been above and beyond everyone else. It's going to take an incredible effort by someone to beat him."

Life Is Good (6-1) had his only setback of the year going a mile-and-a-quarter in the Dubai World Cup back in March over a track that trainer Todd Pletcher described as deep and tough to get over. The son of Into Mischief will have to navigate the distance and deal with Flightline’s speed coming from two posts outside of him.

How jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. handles the break and the early going could decide the race.

“Life Is Good has been an exceptional gate horse,” said Pletcher after the draw. “He usually goes well first jump and we’re hoping he does that and then it’s really the rider’s race from that point.”

This Classic feels different from the past 12 editions. The chance that greatness does emerge late Saturday afternoon is real and will immediately bring me back to the moment American Pharoah crossed the line in his famous last race here in the bluegrass.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Flightline, 2 – Epicenter, 3 – Taiba, 4 – Life Is Good.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace

$6 Million Longines Breeders' Cup Classic

At Keeneland Race Course. Post Time: Saturday, 5:40 p.m.

PP Horse Trainer Jockey Odds

1 Taiba Baffert Smith 8-1

2 Life Is Good Pletcher Ortiz Jr. 6-1

3 Happy Saver Pletcher Velazquez 30-1

4 Flightline Sadler Prat 3-5

5 Hot Rod Charlie O'Neill Gaffalione 15-1

6 Epicenter Asmussen Rosario 5-1

7 Olympiad Mott Alvarado 10-1

8 Rich Strike Reed Leon 20-1