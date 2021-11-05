Post Time: Future Stars Friday kicks off Breeders’ Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. – The Breeders’ Cup kicks off a big weekend of racing at Del Mar with five juvenile races on the Friday card highlighting 2-year-old colts and fillies.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is hosting the Breeders’ Cup for the second time, an encore for its fine showing in its inaugural hosting in 2017.
The Juvenile is the biggest race of the day and sets up the winner as the early favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby. The race has a big favorite in Jack Christopher (9-5), who has dominated on the East Coast this summer and fall. However, the Juvenile will be his first test around two turns.
The five Juvenile races will be televised nationally on NBCSN from 5 to 9 p.m. EDT. Post time for the BC Juvenile is 7:50 p.m. EDT.
Let’s take a capsule look at each of Friday’s five Juvenile races with top four selections for each race (all times EDT).
Juvenile Turf Sprint (Race 6, 5:50 p.m.): This 5-furlong sprint on the Keeneland turf course has attracted a full field of 14 horses, several from Europe. The morning line favorite 8-Averly Jane (5-2) is undefeated in four career starts. Ryan Moore ships in to ride 7-Armor (GB) (6-1), a son of No Nay Never who has been competitive in Europe. 6-Twilight Gleaming (4-1) ran huge at Ascot and trainer Wesley Ward picks up Irad Ortiz Jr. for the mount. Was between long shots 5-Hierarchy (IRE) (12-1) and 10-Time to Party (15-1) for the final slot and gave the Euro the nod with Oisin Murphy aboard.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Armor; 2 – Twilight Gleaming; 3 –Averly Jane; 4 – Hierarchy
Juvenile Fillies (Race 7, 6:30 p.m.): The race that historically has delivered the biggest upset drew a smallish field of six. The $2 million race is 1 1/16 miles on the Del Mar main track. The field size was likely impacted by the presence of heavy favorite 6-Echo Zulu (4-5), who tries two turns for the first time, which is always a concern. We’ll try to beat her with 2-Hidden Connection (5-2), who is proven around two turns after her impressive effort in the Grade 3 Pocahontas under the Twin Spires. 5-Juju’s Map (5-2) is a daughter of a Breeders’ Cup winner and has a Grade 1 victory. Nyquist produced last year’s winner and has a formidable entry in 3-Sequist (15-1) in the short field.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Hidden Connection; 2-Echo Zulu; 3 – Juju’s Map; 4 – Sequist
Juvenile Fillies Turf (Race 8, 7:10 p.m.): The one-mile turf test for 2-year-old fillies will be the third leg of an all-BC Pick 5. Another large field of 14 will attempt to seize the $520,000 first-place prize of the $1 million purse. My best bet of the day is French filly 12-Malavath (IRE) (8-1), who comes off a Group 2 win at Chantilly. She stretches out with top jock Moore in the irons from an outside post. Tough inside post for 1-Pizza Bianca (5-1), who comes out of a mile win in a Grade 1 at Woodbine, but love the connections for owner Bobby Flay. Euro invader 13-Mise En Scene (6-1) will be outside Malavath but should be running late. She chased the undefeated Inspiral in her last race at Newmarket. Love the post draw for 5-Bubble Rock (8-1), who should be pressing the leaders from a nice position. Long shot to consider: 2-Cairo Memories (12-1).
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Malavath; 2 – Pizza Bianca; 3 – Mise En Scene; 4 – Bubble Rock
Juvenile (Race 9, 7:50 p.m.): The biggest race on the card isn’t the finale, but will likely determine the 2-year-old champion and early favorite for next year’s Derby. A $2 million purse and Kentucky Derby points are on the line for the field of 12. Last year’s race resulted in the breakout race for Essential Quality, who has proved himself in 2021. Going with the “other Bob Baffert” and 9-Pinehurst (8-1) to deliver an upset with Hall of Famer Johnny Velazquez aboard. Pinehurst has been working with older horses, which is a solid indicator that he’s more than capable. The 2020 Authentic duo should not be dismissed too easily. Playing against favorite 1-Jack Christopher (9-5), who has yet to go two turns and seems to have more of a miler pedigree, and 12-Corniche (5-2) because of the outside draw. Todd Pletcher sends 10-Commandperformance (5-1) with Irad on top of the son of Union Rags, who should love the stretch out.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Pinehurst; 2 – Commandperformance; 3 – Corniche; 4 – Jack Christopher
Juvenile Turf (Race 10, 8:30 p.m.): Future Stars Friday concludes with a 1-mile turf race for 2-year-old colts and geldings that generated a competitive field of 14. Top turf connections of Chad Brown and Flavien Prat made it easy to give the edge to 10-Portfolio Company (6-1). Prat knows the Del Mar turf course as well as anyone and the colt's tactical speed should be ideal. Frankie Dettori rides 2-Albahr (GB) (6-1) for trainer Charlie Appleby; both have had past success at the BC. 3-Dakota Gold (8-1) gets Luis Saez back and should sit a good spot and could be a major factor. 14-Dubawi Legend (IRE) (4-1) drew far outside post and will have to work out a trip to contend.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Portfolio Company; 2 – Albahr (GB) 3 –Dakota Gold; 4 – Dubawi Legend (IRE)
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.