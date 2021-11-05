Post Time: Future Stars Friday kicks off Breeders’ Cup

Juvenile (Race 9, 7:50 p.m.): The biggest race on the card isn’t the finale, but will likely determine the 2-year-old champion and early favorite for next year’s Derby. A $2 million purse and Kentucky Derby points are on the line for the field of 12. Last year’s race resulted in the breakout race for Essential Quality, who has proved himself in 2021. Going with the “other Bob Baffert” and 9-Pinehurst (8-1) to deliver an upset with Hall of Famer Johnny Velazquez aboard. Pinehurst has been working with older horses, which is a solid indicator that he’s more than capable. The 2020 Authentic duo should not be dismissed too easily. Playing against favorite 1-Jack Christopher (9-5), who has yet to go two turns and seems to have more of a miler pedigree, and 12-Corniche (5-2) because of the outside draw. Todd Pletcher sends 10-Commandperformance (5-1) with Irad on top of the son of Union Rags, who should love the stretch out.