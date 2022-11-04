Post Time: Future Stars Friday kicks off Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Breeders’ Cup kicks off a big weekend of racing at Keeneland Racecourse with five juvenile races on the Friday card highlighting 2-year-old colts and fillies.

Keeneland is hosting this year’s Breeders’ Cup for the third time, returning to the Bluegrass State after staging the 2015 and 2020 Cups in Lexington.

The Juvenile is the biggest race of the day and sets up the winner as the early favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby. The race has a big favorite in Cave Rock (4-5), putting trainer Bob Baffert squarely back in the spotlight in his return to Kentucky.

On the backstretch Thursday morning outside of Barn 60, Baffert described why he thinks the son of Arrogate has the speed necessary to win the Juvenile.

“His sire is one of the fastest horses I ever trained,” said Baffert. “Arrogate was one of the greatest horses I ever trained and he has the God-given talent of speed, he’s powerful and very mature.”

“He looks like a 3-year-old, he’s just one of those horses that has really come around quickly,” said Baffert. “For the way he’s bred, he’s not supposed to come around until later on. He’s shown when he turns for home that he’s got another gear. Every time he runs, he shows me something.”

The five Juvenile races will be televised live on USA Network, and FanDuel TV (formerly known as TVG) from 2 to 6 p.m. EDT. Post time for the BC Juvenile is 5 p.m.

Let’s take a capsule look at each of Friday’s five Juvenile races with top four selections for each race.

Juvenile Turf Sprint (Race 6, 3 p.m.): This five-furlong sprint on the Keeneland turf course has attracted a full field of 12 horses, several from Europe. The morning line favorite 12-The Platinum Queen (7-2) comes out of a Group 1 at Longchamp and looks the part. It’s a good race to hunt for a longshot and we’ve landed on 4-Dramatised (15-1), who who won a Group 2 at Royal Ascot after breaking her maiden at Newmarket. Top European jockey Ryan Moore will ride for the first time and he shortens up after his last effort at York. 2-Love Reigns (4-1) is the top U.S. candidate in the field for Wesley Ward, who thrives conditioning 2-year-olds and Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride. The ever present Chad Brown sends 7-Oxymore (8-1) to the gate, a winner at the distance at Saratoga last summer. The best West Coast threat is 11-Speed Boat Beach (6-1) who earns a look.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Dramatised; 2 – The Platinum Queen; 3 – Love Reigns; 4 – Oxymore.

Juvenile Fillies (Race 7, 3:40 p.m.): The race that historically has delivered the biggest upset drew a full field of 14 fillies. The $2 million race will be run 1 1/16 miles on the Keeneland main track. It should be an extremely competitive race. The pick in this corner is a daughter of Arrogate, 3-And Tell Me Nolies (8-1), a nice-priced filly for Peter Miller, who has won three straight races on the West Coast. She should savor the distance and if she continues to improve, should be a big factor in the race. 2-Chop Chop (4-1) is a Brad Cox-trained 2-year-old who was just nosed out of a Grade 1 in the Alcibiades on the Keeneland main. 10-Chocolate Gelato (7-2) is the morning line favorite, has ace jockey Irad aboard and is one of four Grade 1 winners in the race. The best looking longshot is the Florida-bred filly 8-Atomically (12-1), who has Luis Saez aboard the daughter of Girvin.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – And Tell Me Nolies; 2 – Chop Chop; 3 – Chocolate Gelato; 4 – Atomically.

Juvenile Fillies Turf (Race 8, 4:20 p.m.): The 1-mile turf test for 2-year-old fillies will be the third leg of the all-BC Pick-5. Another large field of 14 will attempt to seize the $520,000 first-place prize of the $1 million purse. On Future Stars Friday, we’re sticking with Ryan Moore, who will ride 10-Mediate (4-1), a gray daughter of No Nay Never. Jonathan Thomas sends out 9-Delight (6-1), a daughter of Mendelssohn who won the Juvenile Turf in 2017. 13-Xigera (8-1) cuts back in distance and has Julien Leparoux, a veteran Keeneland rider, in the saddle. Chad enters 4-Free Look (5-1), an interesting filly who keeps Flavien Prat aboard and will look to rebound from her effort in the Grade 2 Miss Grillo.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Mediate; 2 – Delight; 3 – Xigera; 4 – Free Look.

Juvenile (Race 9, 5 p.m.): The biggest race on the card isn’t the finale, but will likely determine the 2-year-old champion and early favorite for next year’s Derby. A $2 million purse and Kentucky Derby points are on the line for the field of 12. Baffert once again holds all the cards with talented 2-year-olds on the dirt, and 3-Cave Rock (4-5) is the shortest priced favorite in the Friday BC Races. He thinks 10-National Treasure (8-1) is still growing into his frame and is just a step behind the favorite, but it could call for a Baffert exacta. 5-Verifying (10-1) was impressive breaking his maiden on Travers Day and the son of Justify should get better as the distances get longer. 4-Forte (4-1) is an honest horse who gives his best effort every time out and is Pletcher’s best 2-year-old in the barn.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Cave Rock; 2 – National Treasure; 3 – Verifying; 4 – Forte.

Juvenile Turf (Race 10, 5:20 p.m.): Future Stars Friday concludes with a 1-mile turf race for 2-year-old colts and geldings that generated a competitive field of 14. With a win over the turf course at Keeneland last out, the Wayne Catalano trained colt, 6-Andthewinneris (5-1) is the choice. His sire Oscar Performance was a top turf miler and jockey Joel Rosario should have the colt running late for the Catman. The talented Euro 4-Silver Knott (3-1) is the morning line favorite for Charles Appleby. He comes out of a Group 3 win at Newmarket. 2-Packs a Wahlop (6-1) is the only other mount Mike Smith has over the weekend other than Taiba in the Classic. The son of Creative Cause has won his last three races. Pletcher made the switch to turf on 13-Major Dude (10-1) last out and he defeated a tough Chad Brown trainee 8-I’m Very Busy (9-2) in the Grade 2 Pilgrim. He could step forward again for Irad and Todd.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Andthewinneris; 2 – Silver Knott; 3 –Packs a Wahlop; 4 – Major Dude.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.