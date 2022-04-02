Post Time: Fresh White Abarrio wins Florida Derby for hometown trainer

Florida trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was emotional after his colt White Abarrio triumphed in Saturday’s Florida Derby catapulting him into the 148th Kentucky Derby.
After the son of Race Day captured the Holy Bull in February, he decided to skip the Fountain of Youth and point directly at the 170-point Florida Derby with a fresher colt.
With tears in his eyes in the winner’s circle the meet-winning trainer spoke about his colt’s path to Louisville. “It means everything to me,” said Joseph. “Especially because we’re based here. This time was different because we weren’t giving up fitness. Last time we gave up fitness.”
The 34-year-old trainer broke Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher’s 18-year stranglehold on the Gulfstream Park meet this year and his promising colt held off Pletcher’s newest phenom in the deep stretch.
“We’re going to go to Churchill and keep dreaming,” said Joseph.
The win was worth 100 Kentucky Derby points and a trip to Louisville to run for the roses, giving a trainer who won the Barbados Triple Crown at age 22 a thrill of a lifetime to have his first potential Derby starter.
The winner, who went off at 5-2 odds, completed the 9-furlong race in 1:50.64 and returned to his backers $7.80 for the win, $4.20 to place and $2.80 to show. Charge It, who earned 40 points for the placing that should earn him a spot in the Derby, paid $5 for his second-place finish and $3.20 to show.
Fountain of Youth winner Simplification earned 20 more points, giving him 74 total Derby points, and paid $2.60 to show for his third-place finish. The Mark Casse-trained Pappacap finished fourth earning 10 points, giving him 24 total points, which places him squarely on the Derby bubble for one of the 20 starting gates.
It was White Abarrio’s fourth win in five starts and second straight with jockey Tyler Gaffalione aboard. The winner’s purse of $620,000 brought the winner’s career earnings total to $860,850 and he currently sits in second on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 112 points.
For Pletcher, who has won this race a record six times, he had to settle for second, but got his charge into the Derby with the late finish. Charge It stalked the trip most of the way and made his move coming down the stretch passing tired horses and made a late run at the winner.
The lightly raced colt appeared green in the lane, however, ducking inside then outside, undecided on how to pass the leader. That hesitancy cost Charge It a chance at the race, but he will take that experience with him to Louisville and Pletcher succeeded in getting him into the Derby in only one points race.
To get a real education in a race like that was very encouraging,” said Pletcher. “He got a little green down the lane. He kind of drifted in behind [White Abarrio] and felt like if he could have just run straight that last 100 yards, he was going to be right there. But I thought it was a huge effort, considering everything. Overcame some adversity, took some dirt and did a lot of things right. Just didn't quite polish it off.”
Arkansas Derby
At Oaklawn Park, Cyberknife punched his ticket to the Derby rebounding after a subpar effort in the Grade 3 Lecomte for trainer Brad Cox to win the $1.25 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.
The son of Gun Runner, piloted by Florent Geroux, made a move before hitting the far turn splitting horses and never looked back.
Cox, a Louisville native, could have up to three horses in the gate at Churchill Downs with Zozos, Cyberknife and Tawny Port, the second-place finisher in yesterday’s Jeff Ruby at Turfway Park.
Cox was worried that Geroux moved too soon, but it proved to be the right move by his go-to jockey who rode his colt’s sire Gun Runner, a former Horse of the Year.
“It was a good move now that he won, but I’ll tell you one thing if he got nailed he would’ve been in trouble,” joked Cox in the winner’s circle after the race. “Look, he’s a good colt, I’m proud of him, he stepped up and he’s a Grade 1 winner now. That’s exciting and we have five weeks to prepare now.”
Geroux was confident he made the right move at the right time after the race.
“A hole opened up in there and I just went for it,” said Geroux. “I just took advantage of it, it looked like it paid off. Right when I passed the lead horse, he just faded away and my horse was able to get another breather from there.”
The Frenchman is excited to give his favorite horse’s son a shot in the biggest race in the land. “He needs to put it all together for the First Saturday in May, for sure,” said Geroux. “It brings back tons of memories, a son of Gun Runner, he was my favorite horse, by far, I can’t wait. I’m very excited.”
Cyberknife returned $13.60 for the win, $7 to place and $3.60 to show. Barber Road finished second earning 40 Derby points and paid $7.40 to place and $4 to show. Super filly Secret Oath finished third earning 20 points and paid $2.80 to show. Doppelganger finished fourth and earned 10 points.
The winner completed the 1 1/8-miles in 1.50.42 and claimed the $750,000 purse and heads to the Derby hoping to better his sire’s third-place finish in 2016. He held off a major bid by D. Wayne Lukas’ filly Secret Oath, who made a last to second move but flattened in the stretch to third.
Next weekend will wrap up the 170-point races from New York (Wood Memorial), California (Santa Anita Derby) and Kentucky (Blue Grass) that will likely determine the lineup on May 7 at Churchill Downs.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.