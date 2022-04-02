Post Time: Fresh White Abarrio wins Florida Derby for hometown trainer

Fountain of Youth winner Simplification earned 20 more points, giving him 74 total Derby points, and paid $2.60 to show for his third-place finish. The Mark Casse-trained Pappacap finished fourth earning 10 points, giving him 24 total points, which places him squarely on the Derby bubble for one of the 20 starting gates.

It was White Abarrio’s fourth win in five starts and second straight with jockey Tyler Gaffalione aboard. The winner’s purse of $620,000 brought the winner’s career earnings total to $860,850 and he currently sits in second on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 112 points.

For Pletcher, who has won this race a record six times, he had to settle for second, but got his charge into the Derby with the late finish. Charge It stalked the trip most of the way and made his move coming down the stretch passing tired horses and made a late run at the winner.

The lightly raced colt appeared green in the lane, however, ducking inside then outside, undecided on how to pass the leader. That hesitancy cost Charge It a chance at the race, but he will take that experience with him to Louisville and Pletcher succeeded in getting him into the Derby in only one points race.