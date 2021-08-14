Post Time: Fourstardave highlights Saturday racing at Saratoga

We’re past the midpoint of the Saratoga 40-day meeting and Saturday’s feature race is on the turf.

The 37th running of the Fourstardave will be contested at a mile on the inner turf course. A field of eight will battle for a purse of $500,000.

Post time on Saturday for the Fourstardave is 6:13 p.m. as the 10th race on the 11-race card at Saratoga Race Course.

The Fourstardave has attracted three mares to take on the boys and trainer Chad Brown has two starters in the race.

Here’s a look at the entries for the Fourstardave (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):

1 – Raging Bull (Brown, Ortiz Jr., 9-5). Brown goes to his ace rider and son of Dark Angel draws the rail. The Bull has been sharp in his two efforts during the 2021 campaign and Brown has no doubt had him pointed to peak for this race. Should work out a good trip from the rail and his workouts indicate he’s ready. The pick.

2 – Whisper Not (Baltas, Ortiz, 20-1). West Coast shipper steps into deep waters. The 4-year-old colt’s lone graded victory was in a Grade 3 at Golden Gate Fields and the competition gets steeper here. Speed figures don’t suggest that he’ll be much of a factor.