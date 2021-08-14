Post Time: Fourstardave highlights Saturday racing at Saratoga

We’re past the midpoint of the Saratoga 40-day meeting and Saturday’s feature race is on the turf.
The 37th running of the Fourstardave will be contested at a mile on the inner turf course. A field of eight will battle for a purse of $500,000.
Post time on Saturday for the Fourstardave is 6:13 p.m. as the 10th race on the 11-race card at Saratoga Race Course.
The Fourstardave has attracted three mares to take on the boys and trainer Chad Brown has two starters in the race.
Here’s a look at the entries for the Fourstardave (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
1 – Raging Bull (Brown, Ortiz Jr., 9-5). Brown goes to his ace rider and son of Dark Angel draws the rail. The Bull has been sharp in his two efforts during the 2021 campaign and Brown has no doubt had him pointed to peak for this race. Should work out a good trip from the rail and his workouts indicate he’s ready. The pick.
2 – Whisper Not (Baltas, Ortiz, 20-1). West Coast shipper steps into deep waters. The 4-year-old colt’s lone graded victory was in a Grade 3 at Golden Gate Fields and the competition gets steeper here. Speed figures don’t suggest that he’ll be much of a factor.
3 – Daddy Is a Legend (Weaver, Franco, 20-1). Competitive 6-year-old mare hasn’t shown signs of decline, hitting the board in both her 2021 efforts, including a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Just A Game. Prefers a firm course and won the Lake George here in 2018. Weaver and Franco have pulled off their share of upsets at the Spa on the grass and wouldn’t be completely surprised if she runs well.
4 – Casa Creed (Mott, Alvarado, 4-1). Toyed with him on top but couldn’t get past his record at the distance because he seems to have thrived over shorter distances. Son of Jimmy Creed used favorable pace in the Grade 1 Jaipur to close late on Belmont day and would need a similar setup. Will use underneath in the exotics.
5 – Set Piece (Cox, Geroux, 5-2). Flo flies in from Del Mar to ride the gelded son of Dansili. Cox is winning at an incredible 39% at the Spa, which is hard to ignore. Juddmonte gelding will try to win his fourth consecutive stake race. Posted bullet workout last Sunday and seems sharp enough to win. Contender.
6 – Got Stormy (Casse, Gaffalione, 10-1). 2019 winner of the race has been off form since winning the Grade 3 Honey Fox in February at Gulfstream The 6-year-old mare has had two impressive works over the Spa turf. She’s a $2 million career earner who finished second last year and her history suggests not to ignore her in this race. Will be on the front end and could hang on for a piece.
7 – Field Pass (Maker, Santana Jr., 8-1). The 4-year-old gray son of Lemon Drop Kid will compete for the red-hot Mike Maker. Will race for the fifth time this year at his fifth track, but only has one win in a Grade 3 to show for it. Hasn’t shown he can compete when facing this class level. Pass.
8 – Blowout (Brown, Rosario, 6-1). With the way the course has been playing, he could take them around the merry-go-round from gate-to-wire if not challenged. The 5-year-old mare will be on the engine early and should move quickly from the outside post to gain position. Speed numbers indicate she can hang with this group. Been in the exacta in all four of her 2021 races, beaten by two necks and a nose in the three second-place finishes. Dangerous.
Post Time Selections: 1 –Raging Bull; 2 – Set Piece; 3 – Casa Creed; 4 – Blowout
Saratoga Special
Also, on Saturday’s card is the Grade 2 Saratoga Special for 2-year-old colts, a race that has produced some solid future stars. In the recent past, dual classic winner Exaggerator (2015) and Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags (2011) have won the 6 1/2-furlong race.
Jackie’s Warrior, who won the Amsterdam earlier in this year’s meet, won the 2020 edition of the Special. A field of 12 juveniles will go in Race 9 at 5:39 p.m. on the main track.
In the Special, we’ll go with Gunite (5-1), a son of Gun Runner trained by Steve Asmussen with his top rider Ricardo Santana Jr. in the irons. The Winchell Thoroughbreds-owned colt comes out of his maiden breaker at Churchill Downs. Horses shipping in from Churchill have had success so far. A daughter of Gun Runner, Wicked Halo, won last weekend’s Grade 2 Adirondack for Winchell and Asmussen.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.