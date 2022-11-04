Post Time: Forte upsets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile beating heavy favorite

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The 39th annual Breeders’ Cup World Championships kicked off at Keeneland Race Course on a beautiful autumn day in the Bluegrass.

Forte inserted himself as the early Derby favorite via his come-from-behind win in the Juvenile for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. The son of Violence, ridden by Eclipse Award-winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., was patient and made his move around the far turn to catch the 2-5 favorite Cave Rock.

“Obviously delighted with everything,” Pletcher said after the race. “He got a beautiful trip. Just kept coming. He got that two-turn experience (in the Breeders’ Futurity) and it paid off today.”

The favorite, trained by Bob Baffert, had to deal with fast, early fractions in the race. He ended up tiring late as Forte tipped out and started mowing down horses, eventually catching the front-running son of Arrogate in mid-stretch.

Forte, owned in partnership by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, earned valuable Derby points to become the early favorite for next year’s Run for the Roses.

Future Stars Friday consisted of five Breeders’ Cup races featuring 2-year-old colts, fillies and geldings. There are nine Breeders’ Cup races on Saturday culminating in Saturday’s $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in at 5:40 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Here’s a capsule look at the five races concluded on Friday at Keeneland:

Juvenile Turf Sprint: Mischief Magic ($15.84) kicked off the weekend by winning the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint for trainer Charles Appleby, his seventh career BC win. William Buick, aboard the son of Exceed and Excel, passed Post Time top selection Dramatised in deep stretch for his sixth career BC victory. The winner went off at 6-1 paid $7.88 to place and $5.92 to show in the 5½-furlong race. Dramatised, went off at odds of 12-1 and held on for second, a length behind the victor and paid $12.36 to place and $7.56 to show. Private Creed closed late for third and paid $5.48 to show.

Juvenile Fillies: In a dominating performance, Wonder Wheel ($15) pulled away from the field, winning by three lengths as she geared down in deep stretch. The daughter of Into Mischief took over at the eighth pole and never looked back. The win gave trainer Mark Casse his sixth Breeders’ Cup win. Tyler Gaffalione won his first career BC race aboard the filly, who went off at 6-1 and paid her backers $8.20 to place and $5.54 to show. Runner-up Leave No Trace ran a big race and paid $20.12 to place and $12.64 to show. Raging Sea, trained by Chad Brown, rounded out the trifecta to pay $5.54 for the show. The $1 trifecta returned $935.30.

Juvenile Fillies Turf: Aidan O’Brien scored his 14th BC training win with Post Time top selection Meditate ($6.08) in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf. Top Euro jockey Ryan Moore rode the daughter of No Nay Never for his 10th career BC win overtaking the field in the stretch to pay $4.06 to place and $3.28 to show. Pleasant Passage, trained by Shug McGaughey, closed late in the race to finish second by a 2 1/2-lengths and paid $6.24 to place and $4.80 for show. Longshot Cairo Consort finished third and paid $9.78 to show completing a $1 trifecta that paid $406.50.

Juvenile: Ortiz Jr. rode Forte ($12.04) to his 15th Breeders’ Cup win in the $2 million Juvenile at 5-1 odds. Forte provided the Hall of Fame trainer with his 13th career training win at the Breeders’ Cup. The Juvenile winner paid $3.76 to place and $2.64 to show. Cave Rock held on for second for Juan Hernandez paying $2.56 to place and $2.10 for the show. National Treasure at odds of 8-1, finished third and paid $3.16 to show.

Juvenile Turf: Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore teamed up for their second win of the day as Victoria Road ($13.14) nosed out favored Silver Knott at the wire to win the $1 million Juvenile Turf. The son of Saxon Warrior returned to his backers $5.64 to place and $4.24 to show. Silver Knott was caught inside and struggled to find an opening before emerging up the rail at the sixteenth pole. The post time favorite settled for second and paid $3.20 to place and $2.92 to show. Longshot Nagirroc at odds of 39-1 completed the trifecta and paid $11.06 for third. The $1 trifecta paid $340.26.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.