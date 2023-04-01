Last year’s two-year champion gave his connections concern as he was trailing the front-runners at the quarter pole in the 72nd Grade 1 Florida Derby.

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Forte stormed down the five-path in the middle of the track and swept past Mage and Cyclone Mischief 300 yards from the wire to capture the $1 million race and will be the likely favorite in next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. had to overcome an outside post and short run to the first turn which resulted being in the back of the pack and taking dirt in his face for the first time in his career.

“In the first part of the race at that post, it was impossible not to go wide,” said Ortiz, Jr. “Going that wide, having a horse with speed beside me, he didn’t clear them so I had to go to Plan B.”

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher won a record-extending seventh win in the Florida Derby, a race he has dominated over the years on the road to Louisville. He admitted being nervous going into the race, but was happy how he negotiated the issues he faced late Saturday afternoon.

“I was worried, he had a lot to do turning for home. He had to angle out really wide and kind of got a wide trip all the way around there, but he had a pretty smooth run it; he just had to lose a lot of ground to do it,” said Pletcher.

Navigating traffic and waiting patiently for most of the race, Ortiz, Jr. found his colt eight lengths behind the lead going heading into the far turn.

When Mage made a big move at the top of the stretch, it remained to be seen if the top-ranked 3-year-old in the land could overcome the trip.

“He’s a champion. Going to the quarter pole, he gave me a good feeling,” said Ortiz, Jr. “The outside horse, Mage, moved really good, so he was ready to roll, let’s wait and go around.”

The one-length win was worth 100 Kentucky Derby points and a trip to Louisville to run for the roses, as the son of Violence sits atop the leaderboard with 190 points for Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable.

The winner and Post Time top selection went off at 1-5 odds and completed the 9-furlong race in 1:48.51 and returned to his backers $2.60 for the win, $2.20 to place and $2.10 to show. Mage earned 40 points for the placing, giving him 50 total points, which should earn him a spot in the Derby, paid $3.40 for his second-place finish and $2.60 to show.

Cyclone Mischief earned 30 more points, giving him 45 total Derby points, and paid $3.20 to show for his third-place finish. The Saffie Joseph, Jr.-trained Mr. Ripple finished fourth earning 20 points, and Fort Bragg finished fifth to earn 10 points.

It was Forte’s sixth win in seven career starts, and fifth straight. The winner’s purse of $620,000 brought the winner’s career earnings total to $2,453,230.

The experienced gained on Saturday could be invaluable on Derby day. In a 20-horse race, with a loud crowd, traffic issues and dirt spraying his face, during the race all should benefit him at Churchill Downs.

“There’s a lot of great things that happened today that are going to help us move forward,” said Pletcher. “There was a loud crowd, a crowded paddock, very extended post parade, a lot of things that worry you as it’s playing out, but we’re obviously going to encounter all of that at Churchill. The way that he handled all that, he got on his toes, but in a good way, and maintained his composure.”

Five weeks out from the Derby and a potential superstar in the making has answered every obstacle and will head to the Derby as the favorite.

Arkansas Derby

At Oaklawn Park, Post Time top selection Angel of Empire punched his ticket to the Derby for trainer Brad Cox to win the $1.25 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

The son of Classic Empire, piloted by Flavien Prat, made a big move on the far turn to approach the leaders and cruised by them to win by 4¼ lengths. It was the second straight Arkansas Derby win for Cox, who won last year’s edition with Cyberknife. He completed the 9-furlong race in 1:49.68, and finished the Road to Kentucky Derby series with 154 qualifying points.

Cox, who will likely have the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks with Wet Paint, who won the Fantasy Stakes earlier on the card, likes the way Angel of Empire has progressed heading into the Derby in five weeks.

“Big run, he got a great trip, he was sitting nice on the backside, a nice wide spot in between a pack of horses and when Flavien asked him you can tell when he started to accelerate,” said Cox.

“Wow, this horse looks like he’s going to have a nice run down the lane. We always thought he’s a horse the longer, the better. He’s had two races going a mile-and-an-eighth, he’s got a great foundation underneath of him and hopefully it sets him up for a big race in five weeks,” said Cox.

Angel of Empire went off at odds of 9-2 and returned $11.40 for the win, $5.80 to place and $4.40 to show.. King Russell, a 58-1 longshot, finished second earning 40 Derby points and paid $34.40 to place and $12.20 to show. His sire won the 2018

Reincarnate finished third earning 30 points and paid $3.60 to show, giving him 45 Derby points and an outside shot at a gate in the Derby. Rocket Can finished fourth and earned 20 points, with 60 total points which should be enough to get him into the Derby.

The winner completed the 1⅛ miles in 1:49.68 and claimed the $750,000 purse and heads to the Derby after winning the Grade 2 Risen Star at the Fair Ground and an impressive win at Oaklawn.

Next weekend will wrap up the 200-point races from New York (Wood Memorial), California (Santa Anita Derby) and Kentucky (Blue Grass), races that will likely determine the starting gate for the First Saturday in May at Churchill Downs.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSace.