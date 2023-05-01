The drama for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher and his Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was over early as he was the first colt drawn out of the box, securing post position No. 15 at Monday's draw.

The traditional pill pull for the $3 million Grade 1 Kentucky Derby determined the post positions for the 20 starters for the Run for the Roses in Louisville.

The son of Violence was tabbed as the 3-1 morning line favorite to win Saturday’s Derby under the fabled Twin Spires.

The favorite is attempting to become the third horse to win the Derby after winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, following Street Sense (2007) and Nyquist (2016).

The reigning Juvenile winner and 2-year-old champion comes off a win in the Florida Derby.

“We’re happy with the draw,” Pletcher said after the event in the Aristides Room at Churchill Downs.

Pletcher, with three aces in his hand for the Derby had his other two horses Tapit Trice (No. 5) and Kingsbarns (No. 6) draw right next to each other. Tapit Trice is the second choice on the morning line at 5-1. Kingsbarns is 12-1.

“The key for both of them is that first step to get away cleanly,” Pletcher said. “Tapit Trice isn’t super quick, but hopefully he can get into the first turn, save some ground and get in a good position. Kingsbarns will probably be somewhat more forwardly placed.”

The 149th edition of America’s most famous race will be televised nationally on NBC (Ch. 2) and Peacock during a 7½-hour telecast starting at noon EDT. Post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m. EDT.

Trainer Brad Cox has four colts in the race, including the third choice on the morning line in Angel of Empire (8-1), who drew post No. 14, right next to the favored Forte and near one of his other horses, Jace’s Road, who drew post No. 12.

“I think they are good,” Cox said of the middle posts. “Jace’s Road can hopefully break running and get a good early position. Flavien (Prat) obviously knows Angel of Empire really well, breezing a time or two and obviously gave him a great ride last time. It should work out really well.”

His other two colts drew the two inside posts with Hit Show drawing the rail and Verifying the 2-hole. With the 20-horse gate implemented in 2020, the inside posts aren’t as affected as much now that the auxiliary gate has been shelved.

“We have the tighter starting gate now and that works out well for the Derby,” Cox said. “I don’t think it eliminates the inside horses like it used to. I’m going to take a positive spin on it and hopefully he (Hit Show) and Verifying can get good trips from down inside.”

The post that has produced the most winners since the use of a starting gate in 1930 is post No. 5, where Tapit Trice landed. Always Dreaming was the last horse to win from there in 2017.

Post No. 17 has never produced a Derby winner in 43 races since 1930, with only one second-place finish (Forty Niner, 1988). Derma Sotogake, the Japanese-bred colt who impressively won the UAE Derby from an inside post, will try to end the drought. It won’t be the only drought that he will be attempting to finish. The UAE Derby winner is 0-for-18 in the Kentucky Derby.

The post that has the largest percentage (29.1%) of horses that finished in the money (first, second or third) is post No. 10, which was drawn by West Coast shipper Practical Move (10-1).

Both Rocket Can and Raise Cain will wear blinkers in the Derby as announced at the draw.

There will be three also eligible horses, should any horses withdraw before Friday morning at 9 a.m. EDT, when advance wagering begins. Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell are on the outside looking in.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.

Here's a look at the posts and morning line odds for the field:

Saddle Number Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line 1 Hit Show Cox Franco 30-1 2 Verifying Cox Gaffalione 15-1 3 Two Phil's Rivelli Loveberry 12-1 4 Confidence Game Desormeaux Graham 20-1 5 Tapit Trice Pletcher Saez 5-1 6 Kingsbarns Pletcher J Ortiz 12-1 7 Reincarnate Yakteen Velazquez 50-1 8 Mage Delgado Castellano 15-1 9 Skinner Sheriffs J Hernandez 20-1 10 Practical Move Yakteen Vazquez 10-1 11 Disarm Asmussen Rosario (1) 30-1 12 Jace's Road Cox Geroux 50-1 13 Sun Thunder McPeek B Hernandez 50-1 14 Angel of Empire Cox Prat 8-1 15 Forte Pletcher Ortiz, Jr. 3-1 16 Raise Cain Colebrook Corrales 50-1 17 Derma Sotogake (JPN) Otonashi Lemaire 10-1 18 Rocket Can Mott Alvarado 30-1 19 Lord Miles Joseph, Jr. Lopez 30-1 20 Continuar (JPN) Yahagi Ryusei 50-1 21AE Cyclone Mischief Romans Rosario (2) 30-1 22AE Mandarin Hero Fujita Kimura 20-1 23AE King Russell Moquett Bejarano 50-1