SARATOGA SPRINGS – One hundred nineteen days.

That’s how long it had been for owner Mike Repole to see his prized 3-year-old Forte in the winner’s circle.

After enduring a photo finish and a steward’s inquiry, the son of Violence claimed victory in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at historic Saratoga Race Course over a sloppy track on Saturday.

Last year’s 2-year-old champion is ready to stake claim to the 3-year-old division and next month’s Travers Stakes could hold the key to that puzzle.

“It’s been four months, man,” said Repole. “This horse needed a win like this, deserved a win like this. It feels good. The horse is the best 3-year-old in the country right now.”

The $600,000 Grade 2 race is the major prep race leading up to the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Aug. 26. The victory was Forte’s seventh win in nine career starts and follows a strong second-place finish in the Belmont Stakes.

Repole extolled his colt’s virtues in the winner’s circle after the race stating that the time off could be beneficial when the Travers gate opens.

“You have to remember this horse is lightly raced. He had 10 weeks off and now six weeks off, I think he’s going to be sharper. I think this is a good stepping stone for the next race,” said Repole.

The win added $275,000 to his lifetime earnings that jumped him just shy of $1 million to $995,200.

It was trainer Todd Pletcher’s seventh career win in the Dandy, extending his record in the prep race.

“This was such an important race for Forte to get back on track,” said Pletcher. “Important prep race for the Travers, hopefully, and it’s nice to get him back in the winner’s circle.”

Earlier in the card, Elite Power secured the $350,000 Grade 1 A. G. Vanderbilt Handicap giving jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. a sweep of the two graded stakes on the Jim Dandy card.

Ortiz Jr. recorded his second win in the Jim Dandy, winning with upset winner Tax in 2018.

The winner went off as the odds-on favorite and finished the 1 1/8-mile trek in 1:49.61 over the sloppy track and his backers were paid $3.50 for the win, $2.90 for place and $2.10 to show. Second-place finisher and front runner Saudi Crown paid $4.10 to place and $2.80 to show beaten a nose by the winner. Angel of Empire finished third and paid $2.70 to show.

Repole had to wait out the win, which led to some anxious moments outside of the winner’s circle after the race.

“I felt in that moment, the anxiety and the stress from the last four months from being the Derby-scratched favorite to where we are right now getting him back in the winner’s circle was really very special,” said Repole. “When they put up No. 2 on the photo, we won the race three times. I think we won, then we won the photo and then we won the inquiry, so we were 3-for-3 in one race.”

Forte tracked the Saudi Crown and Angel of Empire early staying just off the top two during early fractions of 24.17 and 48.10, set by Brad Cox’s speedy colt ridden by Florent Geroux.

Ortiz Jr. was patient aboard the 2-year-old champ stalking the leaders staying within striking distance asking his colt at the quarter pole before slicing between the two front runners.

He bumped Angel of Empire in upper stretch before he split the horses and then again while Saudi Crown moved out towards him from the inside. Ortiz Jr. used his crop expertly in moving him to the outside of Saudi Crown who was drifting outward and then set him down for the drive to the wire nipping the front runner as they crossed the finish line.

Pletcher, who added blinkers to Forte to sharpen his focus in the race, thought he got the reaction he was looking for in the race.

“I thought he put himself in the first part of the race," Pletcher said. "Irad said he thought [the blinkers] left him pretty focused and he wasn’t too headstrong with them. I think they made a positive change without being overwhelming.”

The Hall of Famer trainer was unfazed that his horse might come down based on what he saw during the stretch drive.

“I felt pretty confident,” said Pletcher. “The horse that was second kind of drifted out all the way down the stretch cleared us out to about the eighth path and then they came together right at the finish line.”

Bigger things loom for the white-haired trainer with respect to his colt, as his eye is clearly on the Travers. He was somewhat stoic in the winner’s circle after the race, the Derby scratch still a sore spot with the conditioner.

“You can’t just get over having to scratch the Derby favorite, that’s a tough one to overcome,” said Pletcher.

The win squarely puts Forte in the mix with Derby winner Mage and Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo both likely to face him in the Travers. It will be interesting to see if a horse or horses from the Baffert barn will ship in to face the big three in August.

The Travers is shaping up to be the race of the summer.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.