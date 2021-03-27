Post Time: Florida Derby key prep on road to Churchill Downs

The Florida Derby continues to be a key prep race leading up to the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
In the past 69 editions of the race, 45 starters have won at least one of the three Triple Crown classic races. Twenty-four have worn the roses at Churchill Downs, 19 have gone on to win the Preakness in Baltimore and 17 have won the Belmont Stakes.
Last year’s winner, Tiz the Law, captured the Belmont Stakes, the first of the three races of the Triple Crown Series.
Saturday's $750,000 Grade 1 Curlin Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park is again brimming with talented sophomores, including the No. 3 ranked horse in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association’s (NTRA) Top 10 3-year-old poll, Greatest Honour. Shug McGaughey trains and Jose Ortiz will ride the 6-5 favorite who has won three in a row, including the two key Florida Derby preps at Gulfstream.
McGaughey, who trained Orb to wins in the Florida and the Kentucky Derby in 2013, said those two preps have Greatest Honour ready to move forward in the Florida Derby.
"I got a lot of confidence in him,” the trainer said in a national teleconference this week. “I mean these races will get more difficult as it goes along. I think with him winning here, going a mile-and-16th over this speed-favoring racetrack with the short stretch says a lot about him.”
The top four finishers will earn 100-40-20-10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, respectively.
The race is scheduled to go to post at approximately 6:40 p.m. EDT as Race 14 and can be seen on NBC Sports Network as part of a one-hour broadcast of NBC Sports’ Road to the Kentucky Derby starting at 6 p.m.
Here’s a capsule look at the entries (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
Florida Derby – (Race 14 – Gulfstream Park, 1 1/8 miles, post time: 6:36 p.m. EDT)
1 – Nova Rags (Mott, Alvarado, 12-1). Son of Belmont winner Union Rags ships across the state from Tampa where he contended in stakes there. Finished second to Candy Man Rocket in the Sam F. Davis, but his figures don’t measure up to the big leaguers in this group. His breeding suggests he can keep going longer, so he might catch a piece underneath.
2 – Quantum Leap (Wilkes, Vasquez, 20-1). Broke his maiden on the Gulfstream strip at nine furlongs after a couple of lackluster efforts. Lightly raced son of Pioneerof the Nile comes in third off the layoff at a big price. Looking elsewhere.
3 – Jirafales (Delgado, Zayas, 30-1). Long shot son of Social Inclusion finished a well-beaten fifth in both Gulfstream preps after breaking his maiden as a first-time starter. No reason to think he’s going to move that much forward to compete. Pass.
4 – Southern Passage (Romans, Lanerie, 30-1). With only one win in eight career races, the son of Super Saver doesn’t exactly exude confidence at the windows. His most recent start was better, losing by three lengths to the highly regarded Prevalence in an optional claimer. No chance.
5 – Known Agenda (Pletcher, Ortiz Jr., 5-1). Son of Curlin comes off big 11-length win in an optional claimer and gets talented Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons. Trainer Todd Pletcher is dangerous on the Derby trail with horses coming off big efforts and the price might be right. In the mix.
6 – Sigiloso (Sano, Reyes, 30-1). Always good to see Antonio Sano on the Derby trail, but has his work cut out for him with the son of Khozan who will try the turf-to-dirt angle. His last effort was sneaky good in the Palm Beach and could be a threat to hit the board.
7 – Greatest Honour (McGaughey, Ortiz, 6-5). Son of Tapit has done nothing wrong early on the Derby trail. His effort in the Holy Bull was much better than the Fountain of Youth, where he might have regressed even though he emerged victorious. Good time to take a shot against. Still the one to beat.
8 – Soup and Sandwich (Casse, Velazquez, 20-1). Lightly raced son of Into Mischief comes in off two straight impressive wins. Florida-bred is clearly the buzz horse coming into the race, but has a lot of unknowns. Will likely be in stalking position with Hall of Famer Johnny V aboard, and if his speed holds he could be a factor at a nice price. Contender.
9 – Collaborate (Saffie, Jr., Gaffalione, 6-1). Another son of Into Mischief who broke his maiden impressively on the Fountain of Youth undercard. Sports some serious workouts coming into the race and his rider has produced when the big money is on the line. On the radar.
10 – Spielberg (Baffert, Castellano, 4-1). Currently ranked No. 10 in the NTRA poll, the son of Union Rags was second to top-ranked Essential Quality in the Southwest at Oaklawn, running wide throughout. Showed flashes of brilliance in his 2-year-old campaign and looks like he is starting to round into form. Hall of Fame connections hard to ignore. The upset pick.
11 – Papetu (Sano, Jaramillo, 15-1). Nabbed a third-place finish in the key prep at 18-1 and has trailed the favorite in both preps. Outside post does him no favors and his breeding suggest he might be more suited at a mile.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Spielberg; 2 –Greatest Honour; 3 –Collaborate, 4 –Soup and Sandwich
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.