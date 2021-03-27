Post Time: Florida Derby key prep on road to Churchill Downs

4 – Southern Passage (Romans, Lanerie, 30-1). With only one win in eight career races, the son of Super Saver doesn’t exactly exude confidence at the windows. His most recent start was better, losing by three lengths to the highly regarded Prevalence in an optional claimer. No chance.

5 – Known Agenda (Pletcher, Ortiz Jr., 5-1). Son of Curlin comes off big 11-length win in an optional claimer and gets talented Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons. Trainer Todd Pletcher is dangerous on the Derby trail with horses coming off big efforts and the price might be right. In the mix.

6 – Sigiloso (Sano, Reyes, 30-1). Always good to see Antonio Sano on the Derby trail, but has his work cut out for him with the son of Khozan who will try the turf-to-dirt angle. His last effort was sneaky good in the Palm Beach and could be a threat to hit the board.

7 – Greatest Honour (McGaughey, Ortiz, 6-5). Son of Tapit has done nothing wrong early on the Derby trail. His effort in the Holy Bull was much better than the Fountain of Youth, where he might have regressed even though he emerged victorious. Good time to take a shot against. Still the one to beat.