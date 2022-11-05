Post Time: Flightline soars in Classic performance at Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. – On a blustery, autumn day deep in the heart of horse country, a generational colt delivered a statement victory in North America’s richest race.

The much-heralded Flightline survived fast early fractions set by Life Is Good and then dusted him at the top of the stretch to capture the $6 million Longines Classic to lay claim to Horse of Year honors in front of 45,973 spectators at Keeneland Race Course.

The 4-year-old son of Tapit let Life Is Good, the Pegasus and Whitney winner, get the jump on the entire field out of the gate and tracked him until moving up to challenge him from the outside at the top of the stretch.

The potential duel for the final quarter-mile lasted about a millisecond, as the top-ranked horse in the world passed the talented Todd Pletcher colt and laid waste to the rest of the field, winning by a whopping 8¼ lengths, the largest margin of victory in the 39 year history of the Classic.

Flightline is owned in partnership by West Point Thoroughbreds, Hronis Racing, Summer Wind Equine Woodford Racing and Siena Farm.

Trainer John Sadler won his second career Breeders’ Cup Classic race with his undefeated colt. Flavien Prat won his fourth career Breeders’ Cup race and his first Classic.

The Classic win added $3.12 million to the winner’s coffers, stretching his career earnings to $4,514,800. The superhorse completed the mile-and-a-quarter trek in a speedy 2:00.05, winning for the sixth time in six starts. Ghostzapper still retains the Classic record time of 1:59.02, set in 2004.

The winner went off as the 2-5 favorite, returned $2.88 to his backers for the win, $2.92 to place and $2.30 to show.

Jockey Club Gold Cup winner Olympiad closed late to finish second at 26-1 odds and paid $12.38 for place and $7.16 to show. Taiba held on for third and paid $4 to show and completed a $1 trifecta that paid $83.26. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished fourth.

Travers winner Epicenter was pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario after suffering a lateral condylar fracture of his right foreleg, according to trainer Steve Asmussen The horse walked onto the equine ambulance and was transported to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital and is expected to undergo surgery Sunday morning.

An emotional Sadler was dripping with pride after the race.

“It was a beautiful ride. No panic on (Prat’s) part,” said Sadler. "He let the horse do the running. This is one of the greatest horses of all time.”

Prat was never fazed as his colt and Life Is Good separated a solid 10 lengths away from the rest of the field down the backstretch.

"We were expecting a great run from him,” said Prat. “He was an old pro. He broke sharp. I was worried that because he never really breaks super sharp. And was able to get myself in the clear, he was traveling well and relaxed well down the backside. I felt like he was in control the whole race.”

The superlatives describing the bay colt continued to roll in after the race starting with Flightline’s conditioner.

“I mean, how do you describe greatness? This is a rare horse,” said Sadler. “It happens every 20 or 30 years. One of the best American racehorses we've seen in a long, long time. And I'm talking back to Secretariat, Seattle Slew. You go through the list.”

Third-place trainer Bob Baffert, who watched the race in the Keeneland paddock at the exact spot he watched American Pharoah win seven years ago, just shook his head in awe of Flightline, comparing him to once-in-a-generation athletes.

“It’s God gift of true natural talent. He’s like Usain Bolt, they just don’t come around that often,” Baffert said. “He’s proved he’s the best horse in the world.”

Baffert, who has trained two Triple Crown winners, explained the pressure that Sadler had to feel coming into the race with greatness looming.

"Horses like him, Pharoah, Justify, Arrogate, they don’t come along very often,” said Baffert. “I’m sure that John was under a lot of pressure. I’m sure he was like me. When he turned for home, he probably thought, ‘I should have gone to more parties this week and enjoyed myself.’ You’re under the gun.”

Life Is Good jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., walking through the horse tunnel on his way back to the jockey room after the race, said his only tactic to give him a chance to win was to take it to Flightline from the start.

“Every time I looked to my right, I could feel him every step of the way,” Ortiz said. “If I could get away from him I would, but I was going fast and I looked around behind me and he’s still going and I say, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Then he just went by me like nothing, He’s an unbelievable horse.”

Olympiad jockey Junior Alvarado was proud of finishing second to Flightline, after also winning his first Breeders’ Cup race earlier in the card. The dirt-splashed jockey lamented that he had to face Flightline in a race that his horse might have won any other year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my horse,” Alvarado said. “I celebrate more in this race just for finishing second. What are the odds that a horse like that kind of caliber shows up in a year like this when I have something good in Olympiad. We were all watching something special with Flightline.”

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez might have put it best after the race in describing the winner.

“I mean all you can say is 'Wow,’ ” said Velazquez. “That horse is definitely a freak of nature. To go like he did today having a fast pace and being able to keep running, it’s one of those few things we see in racing that really impresses us.”

The winning connections were non-committal as to Flightline’s next race or whether he will head to a lucrative stay in the breeding shed.

For racing fans, seeing him continue on to January’s Pegasus World Cup would be enticing and provide another glimpse of greatness.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.