Post Time: Finding that live longshot in Derby 148

It’s Derby Week, Buffalo!

The draw for the 148th Run for the Roses will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Churchill Downs and it will be an exciting week of speculation leading up to Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The post position draw will be streamed live on www.KentuckyDerby.com.

Epicenter, the Louisiana Derby winner, is your likely morning line favorite in Kentucky Derby 148. The favorite has won the Derby in six of the last nine years under the Twin Spires, but the favorite has failed to cross the wire first in the last three editions.

It’s never too early to start mining for long shots.

In three of the last five years, a horse featured in the annual long shots column reaped big dividends by hitting the board.

Last year, the column featured Mandaloun, the colt that was actually awarded the win after the subsequent disqualification of Medina Spirit leading to the two-year ban of trainer Bob Baffert. He was paid for second place at 27-1.

A $20 ladder bet ($2 win, $6 place and $12 show) on Mandaloun paid $69 and $80, respectively, not a bad return on your $20. Imagine the payouts if he won the race fair and square.

In 2017, Lookin at Lee finished second from the rail at 33-1 and in 2019, we featured Code of Honor, who was placed second after the disqualification of Maximum Security at odds of 14-1. The aforementioned ladder bet yielded $171 and $104, for the place and show.

This year’s race doesn’t have the dominant favorite, it looks pretty wide open, so we’ll start digging deep to find a price horse to hit the board.

Here’s a look at several potential bombers in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Barber Road

The son of Race Day prepped at Oaklawn Park, and while not winning any of the four points races in Arkansas, he was consistent and hit the board each time.

Projected in the Daily Racing Form’s Derby Watch at 30-1, the added distance in the Derby, run at the Classic mile-and-a-quarter, could be the difference as in each of the last three preps, he was making up ground on the winner.

Reylu Gutierrez, who rode last week at Finger Lakes, will make his Derby debut to ride the 3-year-old colt for trainer John Ortiz. He’s a promising young jockey who is possibly the next emerging superstar. The only hesitation here is it’s his first ride in a 20-horse field where anything can happen.

He’s not a flashy work horse in the morning over the Churchill Downs strip, but his grinding style could pay dividends on Derby Day. Ortiz has his horse ready to roll come Saturday.

“We’re ready,” Ortiz said. “We’ve had a really strong campaign leading into the Derby and he has a lot of good seasoning underneath him. We know we have a fit horse and will be ready for the mile-and-a-quarter.”

Rosie Napravnik, a Kentucky Oaks winning rider, commented on Barber Road while watching Saturday’s workout. “This is a horse that is so underrated, he looks fantastic stretching out,” said Napravnik. “This is a horse that when going a mile-and-a-quarter can jump up and have a big race.”

He’ll need to stay close to the pace early on, which figures to be Messier, Classic Causeway and Summer is Tomorrow in order to make a move at the top of the stretch to challenge the front runners.

He’s on the top of my list of potential double-digit odds long shots to hit the board.

Charge It

The son of Tapit is more likely to win the Belmont Stakes or Travers later in the season, but he has looked so good on the track at Churchill to date, he’ll be hard to ignore at odds of 15-1 or greater.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who will saddle his 60th Derby starter on Saturday, has one of the largest colts in the field who earned his way into the race via his second-place finish in the Florida Derby.

Lightly raced with only three career races, all in 2022, the Whisper Hill Farm-owned colt received an education in the Florida Derby, rebounding after hitting the gate at the start.

Making up ground after the difficult start, he weaved in and out late in the race, some indecisiveness costing him a chance at the win. Pletcher thinks that experience will help him when dealing with the bigger field on Derby day.

He’s talented enough to back him underneath on Derby day, when he should have no problem with the distance. His size is his likely liability, which could hinder his ability to move around a crowded field.

The jump up from a maiden to a Grade 1 at Gulfstream didn’t faze him and veteran jockey Luis Saez will be aboard for the Hall of Fame trainer.

Smile Happy

The Blue Grass runner-up couldn’t hold the lead giving way to the talented Zandon in the final 200 yards for trainer Kenny McPeek.

The son of Runhappy has a win over the Churchill oval as a 2-year-old, winning the Kentucky Jockey Club last November at 1 1/16 miles. McPeek has been known to surprise in big races in the past and his colt from Lucky Seven Stable.

Out of a Pleasant Tap mare, he has the stamina underneath in his breeding and his sire was a King’s Bishop and Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner, so he has speed on top. Runhappy was sired by 2010 Derby winner Super Saver. Pleasant Tap finished third in the 1990 Derby.

Likely around 15-1 at post time, he’ll have local rider Corey Lanerie in the irons, an experienced rider with the most starts at Churchill Downs than any other rider in the field.

“In the Blue Grass, that track was tiring,” Lanerie said. “I was disappointed when he let that horse come and get him so easy. But I think he’s doing better than ever. I like our chances.”

Those are three horses to keep an eye on over the next week as they work over the Churchill Downs strip in the mornings. The News will be on site in Louisville starting Wednesday.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.

