Post Time: Final major preps on the road to the Kentucky Derby

The scramble for the final few gates for this year’s Kentucky Derby are scheduled from coast to coast Saturday afternoon.

In New York, the $750,000 Grade 2 Wood Memorial (Race 8, 4:45 p.m. EDT) at Aqueduct will kick off things, followed by the $1,000,000 Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes (Race 9, 5:10 p.m. EDT) at Keeneland, and concluding with the $750,000 Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby (Race 8, 5:45 p.m. EDT).

The three Derby preps will air on NBC and Peacock as part of a live 90-minute national broadcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

All three races are will be contested at 1⅛ miles and will offer the top four finishers 100-40-20-10 qualifying points, respectively, for the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs.

Wood Memorial

A field of eight will run in the signature race of the Aqueduct spring meeting, which features a showdown of the Grade 3 Withers winner and the Grade 3 Gotham winner for New York bragging rights.

Gotham winner Morello (8-5) is the morning-line favorite after his impressive prep for the Wood. He’s 3-for-3 lifetime, with all his wins coming at the Big A. Jose Lezcano will ride the son of Classic Empire for Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, who likely will have at least two starters in the gate on May 7 with Epicenter and Morello.

Withers winner Early Voting (5-2) is the co-second choice on the morning line and has been off since early February. The son of Gun Runner will once again have top New York jockey Jose Ortiz in the irons for leading trainer Chad Brown. He’s lightly raced, but Gun Runners have been having their way in the Derby preps, and he could continue his sire’s good fortunes Saturday.

Mo Donegal (5-2) should get some pace to run into and was finishing late in the Holy Bull. The winner of that race came back to win the Florida Derby last weekend, so he is a player against this field. The son of Uncle Mo attracts Joel Rosario, who replaces Ortiz in the saddle.

If you’re seeking a price horse, Barese (8-1) looks the part for trainer Mike Maker. He’s won three consecutive state-bred races, but enters deeper waters here.

Post Time Outlook – 1- Mo Donegal; 2 – Morello; 3 – Early Voting; 4 – Barese

Blue Grass Stakes

A full field of 12 will make a last-ditch effort to head the 64 miles down the road to Louisville from Lexington.

Only two horses in the field come into the race off a win, one was a maiden-breaker and the other was on synthetic, so the race is pretty wide open.

Smile Happy (9-5) was tapped as the morning-line favorite after his second-place finish to the current Derby favorite Epicenter in the Risen Star at the Fair Grounds. The son of Runhappy has been solid and should continue to improve in just his second race of the year. With 30 Derby points under his belt, a top-four finish should get him into the Derby.

Finishing right behind Smile Happy in the Risen Star was the late-running Zandon (5-2), who was picking off horses in the stretch, but just couldn’t get to the top two. He’ll need at least a top-three effort to get into the Derby, where the added distance might just be what he needs. With top West Coast jock Flavien Prat aboard, this could be his breakout race.

Blackadder (20-1) won the El Camino Real Derby, a race won last year by Preakness winner Rombauer. He was in the Bob Baffert barn and recently transferred to Rodolphe Brisset. He’s had a couple of big workouts since his victory at Golden Gate Fields and could make some noise at a price.

This race has seen some big numbers in the past, so we’ll go with D. Wayne Lukas and Ethereal Road (20-1) as a horse who can bolster trifecta and superfecta payouts. The son of Quality Road finished ahead of last week’s second-place Arkansas Derby finisher Barber Road in the Rebel and certainly has the ability to step up Saturday.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Zandon; 2 – Smile Happy; 3 – Blackadder; 4 – Ethereal Road

Santa Anita Derby

The Santa Anita Derby will wrap up the whirlwind 60 minutes of Derby preps and features a big matchup of two top thoroughbreds.

The smallest field of the day will race under the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California with probably the two best 3-year-olds in action Saturday facing each other.

Messier (Even) is the only colt to receive a triple-digit Beyer speed figure in the prep series to date. The Robert B. Lewis winner has been off since early February and is now under the care of Tim Yakteen after being transferred from Baffert, due to the trainer's suspension.

The son of Empire Maker won by 15 lengths in the Lewis and will look to add “Derby favorite” to his résumé. Yakteen will saddle three horses in the race.

He will have to face a stiff competitor in Forbidden Kingdom (6-5), a visually impressive winner of the San Felipe in March at the Great Race Place. The son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is undefeated during his 3-year-old campaign and should present a challenge to Messier.

We’re sticking with Messier, who has been this corner’s top selection in the weekly NTRA Top Ten poll and the likely favorite to wear the Roses after a dominant win Saturday.

The rest of the field will likely be running for third with Taiba (4-1) and Happy Jack (20-1) likely to fill out the super.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Messier; 2 – Forbidden Kingdom; 3 – Taiba; 4 – Happy Jack

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.