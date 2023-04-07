The final major prep races to qualify for this year’s Kentucky Derby are scheduled across the nation Saturday afternoon.

In Kentucky, the $1 million Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes will kick things off Keeneland, followed by the $750,000 Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby in California and concluding with the $750,000 Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct.

The Blue Grass and Santa Anita Derby will air on NBC and Peacock as part of a live two-hour national broadcast beginning at 4 p.m. The Wood Memorial can be seen on Fox on a half-hour broadcast starting at 6 p.m.

All three races are will be contested at 1⅛ miles and will offer the top five finishers 100-40-30-20-10 qualifying points for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on the First Saturday in May at Churchill Downs.

Blue Grass Stakes

A group of 11 will make a last-ditch effort to head down I-64 to Louisville from Lexington.

The Blue Grass (Race 9, 5:15 p.m.) looks like a highly competitive race with the Tampa Derby, Gotham and Champagne winners in the field.

Tapit Trice (5-2) was tapped as the morning-line favorite after his impressive win in the Tampa Derby. The son of Tapit is out of the Todd Pletcher barn and will look to add to his 50 Derby points. Pletcher can become the career leader in wins in the race, breaking a five-way tie, if his colt crosses the wire first at Keeneland for his fourth Blue Grass victory. Luis Saez is in the irons for the Hall of Fame trainer.

The surprise 23-1 Gotham winner Raise Cain (9-2) gets Joel Rosario to ride for the first time as he was replaced on Champagne winner Blazing Sevens (6-1) with Irad Ortiz Jr. Raise Cain will look to become the second Violence-sired colt (Forte) to capture a spot in the Derby. Raise Cain broke his maiden at Keeneland last fall, so he has an affinity for the track.

Javier Castellano gets the mount on the chestnut gelding Classic Car Wash (12-1), who has shown improving numbers. It will be the son of Noble Bird’s first race outside of the Sunshine State for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse.

A longshot to consider is Battaglia runner-up Scoobie Quando (15-1). The son of Uncle Mo sports a bullet workout over the track and has the ability to improve in his first start over a dirt surface. His three prior efforts were on the synthetic at Turfway Park.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Tapit Trice; 2 – Raise Cain; 3 – Classic Car Wash; 4 – Scoobie Quando

Santa Anita Derby

The Santa Anita Derby will be the middle leg of the three Derby preps, and will pit two top 3-year-olds from the Tim Yakteen barn against each other.

The smallest field of the day will race under the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California for major Derby qualifying points in Race 6 on the card, with a 5:45 p.m. Eastern post time.

A field of nine will seek a Grade 1 win in the biggest race remaining in the Santa Anita meeting.

Practical Move (8-5) has put together back-to-back impressive victories for Yakteen and looks to be the best of the West Coast crop heading to Louisville. He has already earned 60 qualifying points and should pick up additional points Saturday to solidify a spot.

The son of Practical Joke has never finished off the board in six career starts and posted a big morning workout on March 26, which serves notice that he’s ready to roll. Ramon Vazquez has the mount.

His biggest competition will be barn mate National Treasure (3-1), who transferred in from the Bob Baffert barn due to his Churchill ban that extends through this year’s Derby. It will be the son of Quality Road’s debut race this year so he might have to shake off some of the rust. He finished third in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile so he has plenty of class.

Don’t discount Geaux Rocket Ride (3-1) for trainer Richard Mandella. The lightly raced son of Candy Ride and San Felipe runner-up will have big-time jockey Flavien Prat.

If you’re looking for a longshot, consider Low Expectations (30-1), the Sunland Derby runner-up who chased a hot pace but stayed on for the place in New Mexico. He looks as if he could fit in here even with the step up in class.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Practical Move; 2 – Geaux Rocket Ride; 3 – National Treasure; 4 – Low Expectations

Wood Memorial

A big field of 13 will run in the signature race of the Aqueduct spring meeting, which features the Grade 3 Withers winner Hit Show (5-2), who drew the far outside post for trainer Brad Cox.

The field is a mish-mash of colts that are trying the path of least resistance to get into the Derby. The second choice on the morning line is the Pletcher-trained colt Dreamlike (7-2), who broke his maiden in his second career start. Pletcher will be seeking a standalone record eighth score in the Wood.

The Wood (Race 11, 6:16 p.m. Eastern) has produced some wacky winners over the years. On paper, the favorite looks like the one to beat, but the outside post will give bettors some pause. The son of Candy Ride only has 20 Derby points so he needs a top-two effort to have a shot at qualifying for the Run for the Roses.

We’re going to take a big swing with Classic Catch (10-1), the “other Pletcher” in the race who won an allowance race at Gulfstream last out over Mr. Ripple, who finished fourth in last weekend’s Florida Derby. The son of Classic Empire has the stamina to go longer as the races increase in distance and sports a win over the Big A surface, where he broke his maiden in November.

If you draw a line through Shadow Dragon’s last race where he was bumped at the start in the Fountain of Youth, he fits in here for trainer Bill Mott. The son of Army Mule, listed at 12-1 on the morning line, will be ridden by Eric Cancel and should return to form.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Classic Catch; 2 – Hit Show; 3 – Shadow Dragon; 4 – Dreamlike.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.