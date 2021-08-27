Post Time: Essential Quality the one to beat in Travers

Pletcher, who comes off a recent bout with Covid-19, has been relatively quiet about his colt’s chances, a sign he might be sitting on a big one.

“We were happy with the way he was training going into the Curlin, that appears to be his most professional race so far, so hopefully he’s going into his best,” said Pletcher.

A longer-priced horse usually crashes the trifecta, so we’ll look to Masqueparade (8-1), trained by Al Stall. The son of Upstart, bred by former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones, was caught inside and got bottled up in the Jim Dandy, finishing third.

Drawing an outside post in the Travers will allow his colt a chance to slot in behind the front-runners and pick his spot to attack.

“Being on the outside, we can chase some speed,” said Stall. “If there's no speed, we can lay very close. He can be more comfortable. In the Jim Dandy, he was trapped inside between speed horses, so we couldn't get anything done because they were shuffling us back and we were last on the back side. Now he can float away from there and see how things go.”

Stall said the Ohio Derby winner is a threat in the race coming off a career-best work last Saturday.