Post Time: Essential Quality the one to beat in Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The next stepping stone in building the legacy of Essential Quality is Saturday’s $1.25 million Runhappy Travers.
The race would add another Grade 1 victory an already sparkling resume and he would become the 29th horse to pull off the Belmont-Travers double. He would also become the 10th Juvenile champion to win the Travers and last since Street Sense won the Travers in 2007.
The 4-5 favorite on the morning line start from the No. 2 post position and will face six other colts going the classic mile-and-a-quarter distance over the Saratoga Race Course main track.
The 152nd Travers is scheduled to go to post at approximately 6:12 p.m. as Race 12 on a 13-race card. The race will be part of a special 90-minute broadcast beginning at 5 p.m. on Fox. Undercard coverage will also be televised nationally on Saratoga Live starting on FS1 at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The Travers is the feature race of a blockbuster card, featuring seven stakes and six Grade 1s, including the Grade 1, $750,000 Resorts World Sword Dancer; Grade 1, $600,000 Personal Ensign; Grade 1, $500,000 Ketel One Ballerina; Grade 1, $600,000 Forego; and Grade 1, $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial. Rounding out the afternoon is the Grade 2, $400,000 Ballston Spa.
The Midsummer Derby is the signature race of the 40-day Saratoga meet and trainer Brad Cox has already had great success winning the Jim Dandy with Essential Quality and the Whitney with Knicks Go.
Only two other conditioners in history have pulled off the Whitney-Travers double.
Cox knows Saratoga is called the “Graveyard of Favorites” for a reason, but the Travers has been good to favorites over the years with 50 victories in the last 116 editions.
“I think he’s a classic-distance horse,” Cox said. “He’s proven that already. I like the post. Hopefully, with a good trip, we’ll get the job done on Saturday.”
The son of Tapit encountered a wide trip throughout the Kentucky Derby, the only race he’s run at the classic distance, but showed his stamina in winning the mile-and-a-half Belmont Stakes by holding off nemesis Hot Rod Charlie.
In his fourth-place finish at the Derby, jockey Luis Saez was forced wide the entire trip and Essential Quality traveled almost 68 feet more than Medina Spirit, who crossed the wire first.
Cox is confident in Saez, the meet-leading rider who holds a double-digit lead over his closest competitor in the jockey win column.
“He fits him really well. Luis is riding him with a lot of confidence,” said Cox. “He thinks the world of him. I don’t give Luis many instructions with this horse. It’s just, ‘Do your thing’ and it tends to work out.”
The champ’s main competitor is a horse that didn’t even finish his last race.
Midnight Bourbon (9-2) lost rider Paco Lopez in the Haskell when Hot Rod Charlie overtook him at the eighth pole. The son of Tiznow clipped heels with Hot Rod Charlie as that colt took over his path without clearance.
Hot Rod Charlie was disqualified and Midnight Bourbon came away with a few scratches, but otherwise a disappointing end to the Grade 1 race after a solid second-place finish in the Preakness.
The Winchell Thoroughbreds colt has Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen and his regular rider Ricardo Santana Jr. in the irons on the big colt who has shown he has the stamina to get the classic distance.
“He’s a big horse and time should benefit him a bunch as he gets bigger and stronger and more mature,” said David Fiske, bloodstock advisor to Winchell Thoroughbreds. “He’ll have to break well, but I should expect to see him on or near the lead.”
In digging for a colt to upset the 2-year-old champion, I landed on Dynamic One (6-1). The chestnut colt sired by Union Rags out of a Smart Strike mare has the pedigree to get the distance and comes out of a solid effort in the Curlin over the Saratoga surface.
If you throw out his Kentucky Derby, when he finished next-to-last, he’s been on a steady improve for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. With multiple Eclipse Award-winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons, the $725,000 Keeneland September 2019 sale purchase has one of the best in the business aboard.
Pletcher, who comes off a recent bout with Covid-19, has been relatively quiet about his colt’s chances, a sign he might be sitting on a big one.
“We were happy with the way he was training going into the Curlin, that appears to be his most professional race so far, so hopefully he’s going into his best,” said Pletcher.
A longer-priced horse usually crashes the trifecta, so we’ll look to Masqueparade (8-1), trained by Al Stall. The son of Upstart, bred by former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones, was caught inside and got bottled up in the Jim Dandy, finishing third.
Drawing an outside post in the Travers will allow his colt a chance to slot in behind the front-runners and pick his spot to attack.
“Being on the outside, we can chase some speed,” said Stall. “If there's no speed, we can lay very close. He can be more comfortable. In the Jim Dandy, he was trapped inside between speed horses, so we couldn't get anything done because they were shuffling us back and we were last on the back side. Now he can float away from there and see how things go.”
Stall said the Ohio Derby winner is a threat in the race coming off a career-best work last Saturday.
“He's got good natural speed, so I really like where we are," he said. "I think he deserves a chance.”
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Dynamic One; 2 – Essential Quality; 3 – Midnight Bourbon; 4 – Masqueparade
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.
$1.25 Million Runhappy Travers Stakes
Saratoga Race Course
PP
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Midnight Bourbon
Asmussen
Santana, Jr.
9-2
2
Essential Quality
Cox
Saez
4-5
3
Keepmeinmind
Diodoro
Rosario
6-1
4
Dynamic One
Pletcher
Ortiz, Jr.
6-1
5
Miles D
Brown
Prat
12-1
6
Masqueparade
Stall
Mena
8-1
7
King Fury
McPeek
Ortiz
15-1
Post Time - 6:12 p.m. FOX Sports