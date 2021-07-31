Post Time: Essential Quality preps for Travers in Saturday’s Jim Dandy at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Based on the field for Saturday’s Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, an upset is unlikely with last year’s 2-year-old champion and this year’s Belmont winner Essential Quality towering over the field.
However, the Dandy has produced a longshot winner or two in its 58-year history. After all, the race is named in honor of the 1930 Travers Stakes winner who defeated Triple Crown winner Gallant Fox at odds of 100-1.
In 2016, Eric Guillot’s Laoban shocked the Spa faithful at odds of 27-1. The following year, Good Samaritan won over a short five-horse field at the longest price in the field at 8-1.
Could there be a longshot looming to spoil Essential Quality’s first trip to the Graveyard of Favorites?
The major prep race for the midsummer Derby at Saratoga has produced 18 Travers Stakes winners, with 12 completing the Dandy-Travers double.
This year’s group doesn’t look overly threatening to the champ, but they don’t run the 1 1/8-mile race on paper. Keepmeinmind (6-1) is the only other horse in the field that competed in two of the classics this spring; Risk Taking (15-1) ran in the Preakness in his last start.
Post time for the Jim Dandy is 5:39 p.m. and is slated for Race 9 on the 11-race card. The entire card will be televised live on FS2 from 1 to 7 p.m. and includes the Grade 2 Bowling Green, a 1 3/8-mile turf race.
Race 2 on the Jim Dandy undercard is the third annual John Cansdale Memorial, a turf race named after the late Buffalo native and former executive director of the New York Racing and Wagering Board who died in October 2018.
Let’s take a look at the field from top to bottom (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):
1 – Dr Jack (Pletcher, Ortiz, 15-1). Comes in off a third-place finish in the nongraded Pegasus last month at Monmouth, a competitive race that featured the Haskell winner. Lightly raced son of Pioneer of the Nile suffered first career loss in the Pegasus, but will be facing the 2-year-old Eclipse winner for the first time. Todd Pletcher is sneaky with these late-blooming 3-year-olds and the good doctor looks like he has the stamina to stay on. On the improve, would like him better at the mile-and-a-quarter.
2 – Masqueparade (Stall, Mena, 4-1). Ohio Derby winner comes off two big efforts, including a win on Derby day in an optional claiming allowance in which opened some eyes by destroying the field. So he’s no stranger to a big track, and trainer Albert Stall Jr. brings in his regular rider to go up against the strong jockey colony at the Spa. Son of Upstart posted a strong workout July 23 and looks to be fit and ready to roll. Contender.
3 – Weyburn (Jerkens, Ortiz Jr., 6-1). Proved he could hang with the big boys in the Pegasus as he was neck-and-neck with Mandaloun. Decided to skip the Haskell to take a shot at the champ and a shorter field. Didn’t get the best ride from jockey Dylan Davis in the Pegasus, and Jimmy Jerkens replaces him with one of the best riders in the country. Workouts show he’s not to be taken lightly. Trainer’s father was a giant killer, can his son pull off an upset of his own at the Spa?
4 – Keepmeinmind (Diodoro, Rosario, 6-1). Loves to fill in the back end of your exotics. Does everything but win and has only hit the board this year in the Ohio Derby, a class below this race. Workout tab is impressive. Horse is great in the morning and not so great in the afternoon. Roberto Diodoro switches to Joel Rosario, which is a plus, but wouldn’t count on him for anything more than completing the tri or super on your tickets.
5 – Essential Quality (Cox, Saez, 1-2). Heavy favorite has been off since his coronation in the Belmont Stakes, avenging his fourth-place finish in the Derby, in which he was wide the whole trip. He’s 6-for-7 lifetime and makes his Spa debut in hopes of readying for the Aug. 28 Travers. First step toward division title starts here for the son of Tapit. The one to beat.
6 – Risk Taking (Brown, Franco, 15-1). Ortiz jumps off to ride the Pletcher horse so Manny Franco takes the mount aboard son of Medaglia d’Oro. Nonfactor in Preakness after horrible break, finishing a distant eighth at Pimlico. Chad taking one more shot with him on the big stage hoping he can duplicate his Withers effort in February when he impressed at the Big A. Not seeing it.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Essential Quality; 2 – Weyburn; 3 – Masqueparade; 4 – Dr Jack
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace