Post Time: Essential Quality preps for Travers in Saturday’s Jim Dandy at Saratoga

Race 2 on the Jim Dandy undercard is the third annual John Cansdale Memorial, a turf race named after the late Buffalo native and former executive director of the New York Racing and Wagering Board who died in October 2018.

Let’s take a look at the field from top to bottom (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):

1 – Dr Jack (Pletcher, Ortiz, 15-1). Comes in off a third-place finish in the nongraded Pegasus last month at Monmouth, a competitive race that featured the Haskell winner. Lightly raced son of Pioneer of the Nile suffered first career loss in the Pegasus, but will be facing the 2-year-old Eclipse winner for the first time. Todd Pletcher is sneaky with these late-blooming 3-year-olds and the good doctor looks like he has the stamina to stay on. On the improve, would like him better at the mile-and-a-quarter.

2 – Masqueparade (Stall, Mena, 4-1). Ohio Derby winner comes off two big efforts, including a win on Derby day in an optional claiming allowance in which opened some eyes by destroying the field. So he’s no stranger to a big track, and trainer Albert Stall Jr. brings in his regular rider to go up against the strong jockey colony at the Spa. Son of Upstart posted a strong workout July 23 and looks to be fit and ready to roll. Contender.