Post Time: Essential Quality installed as 2-1 Kentucky Derby favorite

The traditional pill pull for the $3 million Grade 1 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve was held on Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs. The draw determined the post positions for this year’s 20 starters for the Run for the Roses.
Undefeated Godophin homebred Essential Quality was tabbed as the 2-1 morning line favorite to win Saturday’s Derby under the fabled Twin Spires. The reigning Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner and 2-year-old champion comes off a win in the Blue Grass Stakes for trainer Brad Cox.
This year’s Kentucky Derby moves back to its traditional date on the first Saturday in May and is the first jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.
The 147th edition of America’s most famous race will be televised nationally on NBC (Ch. 2) on Saturday afternoon during a five-hour telecast starting at 2:30 p.m. Post time for the Derby (Race 14) is 6:57 p.m. NBCSN will broadcast from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. before switching over to the mothership.
Essential Quality drew the No. 14 post for Cox. The son of Tapit will be ridden by Luis Saez, who is looking for his first Derby win after being disqualified aboard Maximum Security in 2019.
With three posts remaining to be drawn, including the rail, Cox was starting to feel anxious about Essential Quality’s draw.
“It got a little nerve-wracking with both horses still to go and the rail still being out there. I think it’ll be a good spot. He’s got good tactical speed that he’ll be able to get into a good position from there.”
The favorite would be the third horse to win the Derby after winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, following Street Sense (2007) and Nyquist (2016) as the only horses to complete the feat.
The post time favorite has won the Kentucky Derby in six of the last eight years, only Improbable and Tiz the Law have failed to win.
Rock Your World (5-1), the Santa Anita Derby winner, was listed as the second choice on the morning line after drawing post No. 15 just outside the favorite.
“I would rather lose a little ground and be clear than be down on the inside, so we’re generally pretty happy with the post,” trainer John Sadler said after the draw.
Hall of Fame nominee Todd Pletcher, who to this point has started a record 55 horses in the Run for the Roses, has four horses in this year’s Derby, something he has done five times.
His quartet is headlined by Florida Derby winner Known Agenda (6-1), who drew the rail. The new Derby gate instituted last year should mitigate issues leaving from the rail have presented in prior years as the positioning will be several feet farther away from the rail than in the past.
Pletcher commented on Known Agenda’s draw shortly after learning of his rail draw.
“Well, it certainly wasn’t the one we were hoping for,” he said. “But I’ve often said in the past that sometimes you get bad trips from good posts and good trips from bad posts. I think hopefully with the new starting gate that will make a little bit of a difference, but no question about it, it’s not what we wanted.”
Irad Ortiz Jr., who has won the last three Eclipse Awards for outstanding jockey, will be in the irons for Pletcher aboard the son of Curlin.
Two-time Derby winning trainer Doug O’Neill was pleased with the draw of his colt Hot Rod Charlie (8-1), who ended up in post No. 9. A big cheer came from Hot Rod Charlie’s owner table after drawing the post in the middle of the pack.
“We got a great group of guys, and they were going to be excited about it no matter what number we got,” said O’Neill. “Win, lose or draw we are bringing great energy to Charlie and he’s giving it right back to us.
“I think it’s a great post, we’re right in the middle of the pack and we have so much confidence in Flavien Prat, he’s a great rider. I think the nine is a great spot for us.”
Bob Baffert is looking for a record-breaking seventh Derby training victory; his colt Medina Spirit (15-1) drew post No. 8. He will be teaming up with Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez to attempt to become the first trainer/jockey combination to win back-to-back since Ron Turcotte and Lucien Laurin in 1972 (Riva Ridge) and 1973 (Secretariat).
Four Eclipse award-winning jockeys who have never won the race have mounts in this year’s Derby. Julien Leparoux (Helium), Javier Castellano (Highly Motivated), Jose Ortiz (Dynamic One), will join Ortiz Jr. in trying to win their first Derby.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.
Here's a look at the posts and morning line odds for the field:
Program Number Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line
1 Known Agenda Pletcher Ortiz Jr. 6-1
2 Like the King Ward Van Dyke 50-1
3 Brooklyn Strong Velazquez Rispoli 50-1
4 Keepmeinmind Diodoro Cohen 50-1
5 Sainthood Pletcher Lanerie 50-1
6 O Besos Foley Pedroza 20-1
7 Mandaloun Cox Geroux 15-1
8 Medina Spirit Baffert Velazquez 15-1
9 Hot Rod Charlie O'Neill Prat 8-1
10 Midnight Bourbon Asmussen Smith 20-1
11 Dynamic One Pletcher Ortiz 20-1
12 Helium Casse Leparoux 50-1
13 Hidden Stash Oliver Bejarano 50-1
14 Essential Quality Cox Saez 2-1
15 Rock Your World Sadler Rosario 5-1
16 King Fury McPeek Hernandez, Jr. 20-1
17 Highly Motivated Brown Castellano 10-1
18 Super Stock Asmussen Santana, Jr. 30-1
19 Soup and Sandwich Casse Gaffalione 30-1
20 Bourbonic Pletcher Carmouche 30-1