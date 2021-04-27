Post Time: Essential Quality installed as 2-1 Kentucky Derby favorite

Pletcher commented on Known Agenda’s draw shortly after learning of his rail draw.

“Well, it certainly wasn’t the one we were hoping for,” he said. “But I’ve often said in the past that sometimes you get bad trips from good posts and good trips from bad posts. I think hopefully with the new starting gate that will make a little bit of a difference, but no question about it, it’s not what we wanted.”

Irad Ortiz Jr., who has won the last three Eclipse Awards for outstanding jockey, will be in the irons for Pletcher aboard the son of Curlin.

Two-time Derby winning trainer Doug O’Neill was pleased with the draw of his colt Hot Rod Charlie (8-1), who ended up in post No. 9. A big cheer came from Hot Rod Charlie’s owner table after drawing the post in the middle of the pack.

“We got a great group of guys, and they were going to be excited about it no matter what number we got,” said O’Neill. “Win, lose or draw we are bringing great energy to Charlie and he’s giving it right back to us.

“I think it’s a great post, we’re right in the middle of the pack and we have so much confidence in Flavien Prat, he’s a great rider. I think the nine is a great spot for us.”