Post Time: Essential Quality gets it done in the Travers

“He knows how to battle, he really does,” Cox said. “He likes to have his head in front.”

Godolphin racing manager Jimmy Bell lauded his horse’s ability to always come out on top.

“He’s never had a bad race,” said Bell. “When you look back over the whole two years of his races, he’s never had a bad race and every race he’s always closing. Even though it might be close, he seems to thrive on that down the lane, more so than we do. He has that innate ability to finish.”

Hall of Fame trainer Asmussen couldn’t ask for more from Midnight Bourbon, who ran a heroic race after the debacle at the Haskell in July, when he clipped heels and lost his jockey.

“We got the racetrack, the setup, the chance we wanted,” Asmussen said. “Ricardo (Santana Jr.) gave him the right trip. I’m very proud of the horse. He kept running, what a constitution he’s got. We weren’t sure how he would respond.”

Asmussen thinks his colt’s effort showed he can be heard from later in the season.