Post Time: Essential Quality digs in to win Jim Dandy at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Essential Quality checked another box on his way to the Travers at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.
Last year’s 2-year-old champion dug deep after being carried five-wide at the top of the stretch to get by a game Keepmeinmind by a half-length to win the Jim Dandy Stakes.
On a comfortable summer day at the old Spa, the winner marched forward in the 3-year-old colt division that is his to control.
The $600,000 Grade 2 race is the major prep race leading up to the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers Stakes on Aug. 28.
The victory was Essential Quality’s seventh in eight career starts, the only blemish was his wide trip in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished fourth.
It was trainer Brad Cox’s and jockey Luis Saez’s first win in the Jim Dandy in their respective careers.
The Belmont Stakes winner and heavy favorite finished the 1 1/8-mile trek in 1:49.42 and his backers were paid $2.80 for the win and $2.30 for place. Second-place finisher Keepmeinmind paid $4 to place. With the early morning scratch of Risk Taking there was no show wagering on the race. Masqueparade finished third.
Essential Quality stayed in the back of the field for honest early fractions of 23.81 and 47.41 set by Dr Jack who dueled with Masqueparade.
The son of Tapit started to make his move on the far turn on the outside and as he turned for home at the top of the stretch Weyburn carried him well into the middle of the track.
While the champ was carried wide, Joel Rosario was moving Keepmeinmind up the rail with a dream trip that almost pulled off the upset.
“He was going forward and did everything he could, but he was just second best,” said Rosario after hopping off the jockey scale in the winner’s circle.
Cox admitted that he had some apprehension as his grey colt turned for home.
“It looked like he had run left and it made for some anxious moments down the lane, but overall he showed he’s a very determined horse with the heart of a champion,” said Cox.
In addition to those uneasy feelings, Cox did have some Derby déjà vu with the wide trip.
“There was a lot of ground loss today; he obviously had to work hard to win. Overall it looked like he came out of it well, he galloped out well and Luis was happy with him. He’s carrying a little more weight now than he was at the Derby or the Belmont,” said Cox.
It was Godolphin Racing LLC’s third win in the Jim Dandy and second in a row after Mystic Guide won last year’s edition. Racing manager Jimmy Bell was proud of his horse’s effort in readying for the Travers at the end of August.
“The really good horses just show up and find a way to get things done and he has seemed to do that every start,” said Bell. “Consistency has been his hallmark and it was a battle down the stretch.”
Bell lauded Saez for the ride and the way he handled the big colt.
“Luis rides him with such confidence and this was a hard-fought race,” said Bell. “He was a little wide but he found a way and overcame whatever he needed to do to get the job done. That’s the mark of a really good horse that when things aren’t always their way, they find a way.”
Saez exuded confidence as he described how the latter part of the race unfolded.
“On the far turn he started moving, he came to the top of the stretch and he was just ready to go,” said Saez.
Saez saw Rosario ducking to the inside with Keepmeinmind, but he knew his horse still had plenty in the tank as well as some conserved for the Travers.
“I saw him (Rosario), but I still had a lot of horse and I knew he was going to finish, so the plan wasn’t to take a lot out of him today,” said Saez.
Cox gave Keepmeinmind some props for his solid second-place effort. The son of Laoban did not give up and almost pulled a major upset.
“That horse always comes running,” said Cox. “He’s [Keepmeinmind] had a couple of races in the Breeders’ Futurity and Breeders’ Cup, so he’s run against him before. He’s a good horse and I know he can give Essential Quality a challenge and he did today and he was able to hold him off,” said Cox.
Cox was noncommittal after the race regarding the other big 3-year-old in his barn, Mandaloun, for the Travers. The biggest challenger in the division is likely in his own barn.
In the end, it was just the right effort for Essential Quality who will look to lock up the 3-year-old division with a win in the Travers in four weeks.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.