Post Time: Essential Quality digs in to win Jim Dandy at Saratoga

“The really good horses just show up and find a way to get things done and he has seemed to do that every start,” said Bell. “Consistency has been his hallmark and it was a battle down the stretch.”

Bell lauded Saez for the ride and the way he handled the big colt.

“Luis rides him with such confidence and this was a hard-fought race,” said Bell. “He was a little wide but he found a way and overcame whatever he needed to do to get the job done. That’s the mark of a really good horse that when things aren’t always their way, they find a way.”

Saez exuded confidence as he described how the latter part of the race unfolded.

“On the far turn he started moving, he came to the top of the stretch and he was just ready to go,” said Saez.

Saez saw Rosario ducking to the inside with Keepmeinmind, but he knew his horse still had plenty in the tank as well as some conserved for the Travers.

“I saw him (Rosario), but I still had a lot of horse and I knew he was going to finish, so the plan wasn’t to take a lot out of him today,” said Saez.

Cox gave Keepmeinmind some props for his solid second-place effort. The son of Laoban did not give up and almost pulled a major upset.