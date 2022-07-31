Post Time: Epicenter points to Travers after Jim Dandy victory

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Epicenter rebounded from his two classic second-place finishes to win Saturday’s Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

After being the bridesmaid behind 80-1 shot Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby, and a bad break from the gate in the Preakness kept him out of the winner’s circle in Baltimore, he showed up at the Spa with all cylinders firing.

On a comfortably warm, summer day in Saratoga, the winner marched forward in the 3-year-old colt division that is now his to control.

The $600,000 Grade 2 race is the major prep race leading up to the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers Stakes on Aug. 27. The victory was Epicenter’s fifth win in nine career starts and he’s finished in the exacta eight times for owner Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC.

The win added $330,000 to his lifetime earnings that jumped over $2 million to $2,270,639.

It was trainer Steve Asmussen’s third career win in the Dandy, he previously won with Kensei in 2009 and Tenfold in 2018. Jockey Joel Rosario recorded his second win in the Jim Dandy, winning with upsetter Good Samaritan in 2017.

It ended up being a pretty good stakes day for the pair as they teamed up to win the $350,000 Grade 1 A. G. Vanderbilt Handicap in the race leading up to the Dandy with the uber-talented sprinter Jackie’s Warrior.

The winner went off as the odds-on favorite and finished the 1 1/8-mile trek in 1:48.99 over a fast track and his backers were paid $4.20 for the win and $2.60 for place. Second-place finisher Zandon paid $3.20 to place. With the scratch of Western River, who ran on Friday, there was no show wagering on the race. Tawny Port finished third, and the early pace setter and Preakness winner Early Voting finished fourth.

Epicenter tracked the leaders early staying in the back of the field during the early fractions of 24.22 and 48.28 set by Early Voting, who broke well and tried to set the pace.

Rosario was patient aboard the son of Not This Time, he started to make his move angling out wide past the quarter pole and started making up ground on the dueling rivals ahead of him, taking over at the eighth pole and never looked back.

Trainer Steve Asmussen, who has been quiet at the Saratoga meet to date, put a stamp on the third Saturday at the Spa with his two superstars. Epicenter is still seeking his first Grade 1 and the Travers is the target.

“The fact that this is his first run over Saratoga, I didn’t expect it to offer him problems whatsoever, but what a great relief for him to run his race over this track,” said Asmussen. Asmussen, still seeking his first Travers win, has had success in the past, but hasn’t been able to win the Midsummer Derby.

“We’ve had some good runs in the Travers, a couple thirds and a second, but we’d love to win it,” said Asmussen. “It’s is definitely a goal and we think Epicenter has a wonderful opportunity to do it.”

Asmussen pontificating in the winner’s circle after the race explained how his colt ran really fast in the spring classics, but happened to find misfortune in both races. He was ecstatic with how his colt fared over the Saratoga surface.

Rosario was happy that his horse broke well, something that cost Epicenter in the Preakness, where Early Voting got away and never came back to the field.

“We got a good break and got to the rail,” said Rosario. “We just stayed inside there for a little while and I let him run his race.”

For second-place finisher Zandon, who finished behind Epicenter in the Derby after tracking him throughout the race at Churchill, didn’t have the same target on Saturday that trainer Chad Brown expected.

“I thought Epicenter was going to go today and I thought we would have a target or be right next to him,” said Brown. “He was a little closer than he probably wants to run. I don’t think Flavien had any other option. Hopefully, in a bigger field, I can get the horse back.”

As for Preakness winner Early Voting, Brown blamed the tiring surface as the reason for his disappointing last place finish.

“We sort of inherited the lead and that’s fine,” said Brown. “On paper, most tracks you’d say 12 and change is not too bad, but this track has been pretty tiring. Clearly Early Voting just didn’t handle this track.”

Brown still remains loaded, with yesterday’s impressive Curlin winner Artorius busting onto the 3-year-old scene.

The Travers is shaping up to be a good one as Haskell winner Cyberknife and Dwyer winner Charge It also likely probable for the Travers, in addition to Jim Dandy runners Epicenter and Zandon.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.