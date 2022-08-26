Post Time: Epicenter is the one to beat in loaded Travers at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS – It’s shaping up to be one of the premier races of the summer, and this year’s Travers Stakes is ready to deliver.

The Midsummer Derby is the signature race of the 40-day Saratoga meet and features the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby for the first time since 1963. On that day, in the 95th Travers, third-place Derby finisher and race favorite Candy Spots defeated Derby winner Chateaugay and Never Bend, who finished second in the Derby.

Morning-line favorite Epicenter (7-5) is looking for the first Grade 1 victory of his career and the first Travers win for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. He won the Grade 2 Jim Dandy, the local prep for the race. Epicenter was second in both the Derby and the Preakness.

The only trainer who has entered a horse that has won the Travers is Brad Cox. He won last year with Essential Quality, whereas the other trainers are a combined 0-for-29, including Capital District native Chad Brown, who has three entries in the race and is 0-for-12.

There is not a jockey in the race who has previously won the Travers. They have a combined record of 0-for-32, according to the Daily Racing Form. Six-time winner Javier Castellano does not have a mount in the race.

The race is loaded with Derby winner Rich Strike (10-1), Preakness winner Early Voting (8-1) and Haskell winner Cyberknife (7-2) all looking to ascend in the 3-year-old male division. The only missing ingredients are Belmont winner Mo Donegal, who is sidelined by an injury, and his trainer Todd Pletcher, who also had to pull Dwyer winner Charge It earlier in the week due to a foot abscess.

The 153rd Travers is scheduled to go to post at approximately 5:44 p.m. as Race 11. The race will be part of a special 90-minute broadcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Fox. Undercard coverage also will be televised nationally on Saratoga Live starting on FS1 at 11:30 a.m. and alternating to FS2 at various times during the card.

The 13-race card features seven stakes and six Grade 1s, including the Grade 1, $750,000 Resorts World Sword Dancer; Grade 1, $600,000 Personal Ensign; Grade 1, $500,000 Ketel One Ballerina; Grade 1, $600,000 Forego; and Grade 1, $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial.

Let’s take a look at the Travers field from top to bottom (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):

1 – Cyberknife (Cox, Geroux, 7-2). Haskell winners have not fared well in recent Travers, although they now get an extra week of rest. Eight of the last 13 Travers winners prepped in New York and only one prepped in the Haskell, so history says to stay away. Son of Gun Runner did get a perfect setup on a fast track at Monmouth, where he also broke from the rail. Will use him sparingly underneath in the exotics as he has shown improvement since his dreadful Derby performance.

2 – Rich Strike (Reed, Leon, 10-1). Was totally against in the Belmont, but he’s a lot more interesting at the classic distance and on the Saratoga surface. Sired by a past winner and proved he has no issues with the distance based on his monumental upset in the Derby. Will need some pace to make a late run, and he’s useful at that price underneath in the exotics. Using heavily in tris and supers.

3 – Ain’t Life Grand (Von Hemel, Gaffalione, 20-1). Iowa Derby winner ships in and gets a rider upgrade in Tyler Gaffalione, who has had his moments at the meet. Solid workout Aug. 20 says he’s fit and ready to run, but the waters are much deeper at the Spa than at Prairie Meadows. Son of Not This Time is interesting and would blow up the exotics if he hits the board.

4 – Gilded Age (Mott, Alvarado, 30-1). Longest shot on the board finished second in the Curlin for trainer Bill Mott, who isn’t afraid of taking a shot in the big races. Medaglia d’Oro colt looks as if he is improving, but difficult to back going against this classy group.

5 – Artorius (Brown, Ortiz Jr., 9-2). Last and only Curlin winner to win the Travers was V.E. Day in 2014. Lightly raced son of Travers winner and record-holder Arrogate has leading Spa rider Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons and has the pedigree to get the mile-and-a-quarter. Could be his breakout race similar to his father, who wowed them in 2016. Upset possibility.

6 – Epicenter (Asmussen, Rosario, 7-5). Showed he liked the track when it was much more challenging earlier in the meet. Asmussen wants this one badly, and it has shown in his emotions building up to the race. Tough to back at such a short price and has yet to prove he can win the big one. All things went right on Dandy day for the first time. On paper, he’s the one to beat.

7 – Early Voting (Brown, Ortiz, 8-1). Thought he would fare better in the Jim Dandy after the layoff from the Preakness, but he tired and flattened down the stretch after setting the early pace, which was disappointing. Only danger is if they let him get away with modest early fractions, but it might have to be Epicenter who has to make sure he doesn’t get away … which could set the race up for …

8 – Zandon (Brown, Prat, 5-1). Epicenter has been his 2022 kryptonite. After tracking him in the Derby and Jim Dandy he failed to get by him in both instances. Saturday is the day he gets over the hump. Talented son of Upstart finished well in the Dandy and the added distance might be the difference. With the outside post, Flavien Prat should be able to once again track the favorite, as Early Voting should be on the engine early and will clear an area for him to settle into. The upset pick.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Zandon; 2 – Epicenter: 3 – Artorius; 4 – Rich Strike

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.