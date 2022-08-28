Post Time: Epicenter at top of 3-year-old class following Travers win

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Epicenter proved last month’s Jim Dandy was no fluke and vaulted to the top of the 3-year-old male division with a win in the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers.

On a charming day in the foothills of the Adirondacks before a paid attendance of 49,672, the son of Not This Time took over at the quarter pole and put away the front-running Cyberknife to win the 153rd Travers by a convincing 5 1/4-lengths.

The win was the first in the Midsummer Derby for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, who now has only the Kentucky Derby monkey still sitting on his back.

Jockey Joel Rosario also captured his first Travers win aboard the bay colt who was second in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. The win gives Epicenter a stranglehold on the division with his wins this summer at Saratoga.

The winner went off as the even money favorite and completed the mile-and-a-quarter trip in a zippy 2:00.72, the fastest time since Arrogate set the track record in 2016. The winner returned to his backers $4 for the win, $2.80 for place and $2.30 to show.

Cyberknife, the surprise early leader, finished second to pay $4.10 for the placing and $3.30 to show. Post Time selection Zandon finished third after closing late to hold off Derby winner Rich Strike, who ran a respectable race to finish fourth and complete the superfecta. Zandon paid $2.90 to show.

Epicenter’s connections collected $670,000 for the victory, giving him career earnings of over $2.9 million for Winchell Thoroughbreds.

With Cyberknife setting early fractions of 23.32 and 47.63 for the quarter and half miles, respectively, the son of Gun Runner’s change in strategy nearly paid off before being caught by Epicenter as they headed for home.

After the Jim Dandy, Asmussen preached to those within earshot in the winner’s circle that his colt loved the Saratoga main track, but an elusive Grade 1 win was still missing and that the Travers was the target.

“Speaking with Ron and David (of Winchell Thoroughbreds) after the Derby and the Preakness, and that the fact that he was the Derby favorite, spoke a lot, but he was still not a Grade 1 winner,” said Asmussen. “That made the Travers that important to us.”

Epicenter is the 12th horse to complete the Dandy-Travers double, duplicating Essential Quality’s double in 2021. Asmussen, who finished second in last year’s Travers with Midnight Bourbon, got off the Travers duck in his eighth attempt.

“The pace is solid but, within him, it looked like he had a chance to show who he is, and it looked like he did,” Asmussen said. “I thought his Jim Dandy was his most professional race, until today.”

Asmussen joked with reporters about the canoe that will sit in the lake in the infield painted in the winner’s colors annually after the Travers result is in the books.

“It’s really exciting at Saratoga, coming from a racing family,” Asmussen said. “What Saratoga means to American racing, what the Travers means to Saratoga – I want to help paint the canoe. Saratoga is about tradition. Racing is about tradition. To have your name on that cup is very special.”

Rosario, like Asmussen, won his first Travers in his eighth attempt. He previously had never finished better than third. His ride aboard the winner was terrific, staying close enough to Cyberknife to make his move at the top of the stretch on the outside of the leader.

“He looked like he was going one speed, and then he kept building and building and building, and I felt pretty good turning for home,” Rosario said. “I could see he was relaxing and looking around, and I felt like I had plenty more, so it felt good.”

The win was a record 12th graded-stakes in a single season at Saratoga for Rosario.

Cyberknife trainer Brad Cox, who before the race was the only trainer in the field with a Travers win, defended his strategy to go to lead early and set the pace.

“He (fought) today. It was kind of lack of pace and lack of anyone else wanting to be involved, so we thought we’d take advantage of that, and I don’t regret it,” Cox said.

The Haskell winner had enough in the tank to hold on for second, despite a challenge from the late closers.

"We were the second best horse today,” Cox said. “At a mile-and-a-quarter, I thought the horse really battled and battled for second, held, and I’m very, very proud of our horse. I thought he trained well, leading up, and he ran a big race.”

Zandon was just too far back early to make a difference, tried to cut the corner and closed late for third, holding off the Derby winner and hitting the board for the seventh consecutive time in his seven career races. Jockey Flavien Prat was satisfied with the effort his horse gave him.

“He made a good run there at the end, and I thought he was going to be second, and he just couldn’t get by the other horse. I thought he ran good,” Prat said.

The Derby winner validated his performance on the first Saturday in May with a strong effort to finish a competitive fourth. He rebounded from his dismal effort in the Belmont Stakes on the big stage at Saratoga.

“It was a different track today,” said Sonny Leon, Rich Strike’s jockey. “I knew they weren’t going to go as fast as they were in the Kentucky Derby, 21 and 45, that wasn’t going to happen. But I’m very proud of how Rich Strike ran today.”

The should put a cap on the 3-year-old division, with Epicenter sweeping the Saratoga races and his second-place efforts in the classics. Barring a 3-year-old winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the division looks to be sewn up.

Asmussen will likely point Epicenter to the Breeders’ Cup Classic to face talented older horses Flightline and Life Is Good.

It was another memorable Travers, and now we look to the fall and the Breeders’ Cup to see who will lay claim to Horse of the Year.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.