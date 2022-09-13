Post Time: Duke of Love outduels foes in Prince of Wales at Fort Erie

FORT ERIE, Ont. – Not a single horse had traveled over a dirt surface prior to Tuesday’s Prince of Wales.

Add to that a pre-race storm that left the Fort Erie track muddy, and yet another obstacle faced the field of seven in the second leg of Canada’s Triple Crown.

Duke of Love proved to be the colt that could handle the slop, outdueling a game Ironstone down the stretch, to win the 87th Prince of Wales Stakes just across the Peace Bridge at Fort Erie Race Track.

The son of Cupid captured the $400,000 race at the border oval as the sun beamed down over the aging grandstand. Rain had pelted the dirt track earlier in the afternoon as a storm passed through southern Ontario and Western New York, creating the muddy surface to test the field.

Owned by the MyRacehorse partnership and trained by three-time Prince of Wales winner Josie Carroll, the colt made amends for his poor showing in last month’s Queen’s Plate, where he finished a distant eighth.

Duke of Love has more than 900 owners in his partnership, and approximately 25 were in attendance to see him snatch the second jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown.

Duke of Love finished the 1 3/16-mile trek over the Fort Erie dirt in 1:58.07. The winner went off at odds of 5-2 and returned to his backers $7.10 to win, $3.30 to place and $2.80 to show.

Post Time top selection and early pace setter Ironstone finished second and paid $2.70 to place and $2.40 to show, completing an exacta that paid $25.40 for $2. Longshot Ice Road went off at 40-1 and finished third, paying $8.70 to show. The $1 trifecta paid $191.

Morning line favorite Sir for Sure dumped jockey Declan Carroll heading into the turn going into the backstretch. Both horse and jockey were deemed healthy by Fort Erie officials after the race.

Queen’s Plate winner Moira, skipped the race to point towards a Grade 1 race for fillies in the coming weeks, leaving the second jewel barren of hope for a Triple Crown winner in 2022.

The final leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, the Breeders’ Stakes, will be competed at 1 1/2 miles on the E.P. Taylor turf course on Oct. 2 in suburban Toronto.

It was the eighth Canadian Triple Crown win for conditioner Carroll, who has won multiple times in each of the three legs. Jockey Justin Stein won his first Prince of Wales after giving his mount an excellent ride that was perfection in Carroll’s eyes.

“We got the trip today,” Carroll said. “Justin rode him perfectly. We discussed what we were hoping for, we thought the 2 horse (Ironstone) would go, although he didn’t go quite as strongly as we thought.”

She credited Stein with keeping him out of harm’s way and off the rail.

“I wanted Justin off of the fence where he wasn’t going to be squeezed down in there and getting in a lot of trouble so he could get a nice, clear trip, so he let Ironstone go, even though he broke slower than we anticipated and we got him outside, exactly what we wanted.”

His pedigree hinted that he would handle the mud as his sire’s progeny is currently winning at a 23 percent clip in the mud over a 70-start sample, and his damsire Smart Strike has shown positive results on off tracks.

“It was like a morning breeze for him,” said Stein. “We wanted to get him clear of the mud, avoiding any kickback or mud in the face, especially for a horse that runs on poly and doesn’t experience that a lot. It helps him relax a little more, and it’s one less thing to think about for the horse. He was comfortable the whole way.”

Stein said his horse was a different horse than when he finished eighth at the Plate in Toronto, 16 lengths behind the eventual winner, Moira.

“The Plate was a throw-out race in my opinion,” said Stein. “When Duke was on the track for the post parade, he had his game face on. He was a lot cooler. His body temperature on Plate day, he got pretty nervous. Today, he knew what he was doing, he kept looking back at the gate like he was ready to go.”

The Triple Crown drought continues for Canada, now reaching 19 years since Wando captured all three races in 2003. The only attempt in the past 19 years was two years ago when Carroll’s Mighty Heart lost the final leg at Woodbine in 2020.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.