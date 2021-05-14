Post Time: Derby winner Medina Spirit cleared for Saturday's Preakness

The second jewel of the Triple Crown is a $1 million Grade 1 race will be contended at 1 3/16-miles, a sixteenth of a mile shorter than the Derby. The race is scheduled to go to post as Race 13 at 6:50 p.m. EDT on NBC (Ch. 2) with coverage starting at 2 p.m. on NBCSN and shifting over to NBC at 5 p.m.

Attendance for the Preakness was capped by Maryland Jockey Club officials at 10,000.

Baffert, who will watch the Preakness from his California base, decided not to travel to Baltimore, so as to not be a “distraction” from the race. His two colts will be managed by longtime assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes at Pimlico.

He’ll be seeking a record-breaking eighth training win in the Preakness and has won every time he has brought a Derby winner to Baltimore when there is two weeks between the races. His only Derby winner to lose in the Preakness was Authentic last year when there was a four-week break between the races due to the pandemic and no Triple Crown was on the line.

If not for the media attention surrounding Baffert this week, the race itself is not exactly one of the better editions of the Preakness. Many of the top 3-year-olds decided to bypass the race for the Belmont Stakes on June 5 or summer racing down the road.