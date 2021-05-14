Post Time: Derby winner Medina Spirit cleared for Saturday's Preakness

BALTIMORE – If you thought last year’s jumbled Triple Crown trail was bizarre, step right up to 2021’s version.
Sure, we’ll get back to normal with the traditional dates, pomp and circumstance and even have a few fans along the way, they said.
If you thought thoroughbred racing couldn’t have nice things last year, this year the face of racing has put the sport right into the national spotlight with the disclosure of the post-race positive drug test of Medina Spirit, who crossed the wire first in the Kentucky Derby on May 1.
Bob Baffert, two-time Triple Crown winning and Hall of Fame trainer is in the crosshairs and his approach to disclosing the positive prior to confirmation of a second split-sample has sent the sport into a maelstrom.
Earlier in the week, Baffert’s attorneys negotiated an unprecedented condition of entry agreement with the Maryland Jockey Club to allow his two Preakness horses, including Medina Spirit, to run in Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes. All of Baffert’s horses were cleared to race on Friday afternoon after three rounds of out-of-competition blood testing was performed in accordance with the agreement.
That means we’ll see the 9-5 favorite Medina Spirit and 5-2 second choice Concert Tour in the gate and a Triple Crown is still on the line, for now. The Derby result is subject to disqualification if the split sample comes back positive. Results of the split sample aren’t due back for several weeks which would then require a ruling from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
The second jewel of the Triple Crown is a $1 million Grade 1 race will be contended at 1 3/16-miles, a sixteenth of a mile shorter than the Derby. The race is scheduled to go to post as Race 13 at 6:50 p.m. EDT on NBC (Ch. 2) with coverage starting at 2 p.m. on NBCSN and shifting over to NBC at 5 p.m.
Attendance for the Preakness was capped by Maryland Jockey Club officials at 10,000.
Baffert, who will watch the Preakness from his California base, decided not to travel to Baltimore, so as to not be a “distraction” from the race. His two colts will be managed by longtime assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes at Pimlico.
He’ll be seeking a record-breaking eighth training win in the Preakness and has won every time he has brought a Derby winner to Baltimore when there is two weeks between the races. His only Derby winner to lose in the Preakness was Authentic last year when there was a four-week break between the races due to the pandemic and no Triple Crown was on the line.
If not for the media attention surrounding Baffert this week, the race itself is not exactly one of the better editions of the Preakness. Many of the top 3-year-olds decided to bypass the race for the Belmont Stakes on June 5 or summer racing down the road.
One horse that is conspicuous by his absence in Baltimore is Derby second-place finisher Mandaloun. If Medina Spirit is eventually disqualified from his Derby win, Mandaloun would technically still have a shot at the Triple Crown.
Trainer Brad Cox made the decision prior to the Medina Spirit disclosure by Baffert and decided to not ship him into Baltimore. “We have made the decision to bypass the Preakness and point for Grade 1’s throughout the rest of the season, in hopes of making him a Grade 1 winner at three,” Cox told the national media in a teleconference late last week.
Only two horses that participated in the Derby will run back in the Preakness: sixth-place finisher Midnight Bourbon (5-1) and Keepmeinmind (15-1), who finished seventh.
Looking at how the race shapes up, Medina Spirit surely looks to be the class of the race and if he runs the same race he ran in Louisville, it’s lights out for the rest of the field. With a somewhat weak group, the opportunity to find value through a decent paying exacta is the direction to head.
In each of the last eight years, a horse at least 10-1 has snuck into the exacta, with three of them finishing first. Reviewing the last eight Preakness trifecta payouts, a majority (14) of the 24 spots have included a horse at 9-1 or greater.
Hunting for viable longshots to include in the top three spots is the name of the game when handicapping the Preakness.
Several horses fit that bill and the one I’ve keyed in on is Rombauer (12-1), a son of Twirling Candy. Trainer Michael McCarthy will have red-hot west coast jockey sensation Flavien Prat in the irons. The 50-year-old McCarthy, a Todd Pletcher disciple, has had recent success winning the Pegasus World Cup and Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile with City of Light.
Rombauer was bumped at the start of the Blue Grass at Keeneland and struggled to get into the open at the start, but finished third behind Essential Quality, a horse that many consider is still the class of this 3-year-old crop.
He won the El Real Camino Derby at Golden Gate coming from off the pace and if it gets hot up front between the two Baffert colts he has enough speed to close into the top three. His works indicate he’s very fit, he comes in third race off the layoff and he’ll be a fresh horse with his last effort coming on Apr. 3.
Chad Brown, who trained 2017 Preakness winner Cloud Computing, has two colts entered. I am favoring Crowded Trade (10-1) over Risk Taking (15-1), his past performances look eerily similar to those of Cloud Computing.
The chestnut son of More Than Ready finished third in the Wood Memorial defeating his barn mate Risk Taking who finished a lackluster seventh after breaking badly. It will be only the fourth career race for Crowded Trade who has the breeding to get the distance and comes in fresh from the Apr. 3 Wood.
I’m willing to give Concert Tour a pass on his Arkansas Derby effort, as horses can have off days. His numbers coming into the Arkansas Derby were solid and fit with this group. His sire, Street Sense, finished a head behind Curlin in the 2007 Preakness and his damsire Tapit has sired several Belmont winners, so the distance should not be an issue.
Another longshot to mix in underneath in the exotics is Japanese-based France Go de Ina (20-1), a son of Will Take Charge, a former Travers winner.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Medina Spirit; 2 – Rombauer; 3 – Crowded Trade; 4 – Concert Tour.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.