Post Time: Derby trail heats up in Louisiana

The Derby trail will be active Saturday from the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

The $200,000 Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes attracted a field of eight with the Brad Cox-trained colt Instant Coffee the morning-line favorite at 5-2.

The race is part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby Prep Series with the top five finishers earning 20-8-6-4-2 qualifying points, respectively. The 2023 series includes points for the fifth-place finisher, a new wrinkle on the path to Louisville.

The Lecomte has produced two Preakness winners in the past in Oxbow (2013) and War of Will (2019), who was also trained by Casse. Last year, the highly regarded Epicenter was defeated by a late-charging Call to Midnight to upset the race.

It is the first 40-point race of the Series and the prep for the first 100-point race, the Risen Star to be run on Feb. 18 on the same track.

Here’s a look at the entries for the Lecomte (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):

Race 14 – Fair Grounds, Post Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

1 – Echo Again (Asmussen, Gaffalione, 6-1). Impressive in his debut maiden win at Saratoga last summer on Alabama day, the son of Gun Runner struggled in the Grade 3 Iroquois as the heavy favorite. Faded in the Springboard Mile after getting to the lead quickly. Hard to discount Asmussen and Winchell Thoroughbreds, a deadly combination over the years, but will need to return to his form at the Spa to compete. On the fence.

2 – Denington (McPeek, Lanerie, 8-1). Son of Gun Runner finished third to earn three points in the Grade 3 Smarty Jones at Oaklawn on New Year’s Day. Only trailed the Lecomte morning-line favorite by 1½ lengths at the wire in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill, so he can compete at this level. Trainer Ken McPeek puts the blinkers on for the first time and looks to add to his four total points to move up the leaderboard. Interesting.

3 – Bromley (Lobo, Castellano, 5-1). Javier Castellano ships in to ride the son of Mastery, who has won both of his career starts. Goes two turns for the first time after his win on the synthetic at Turfway as the even-money favorite. Hard to back a horse stretching out for the first time.

4 – Confidence Game (Desormeaux, Graham, 5-1). Earned a point in the Iroquois for his fifth-place finish, and has rebounded in his last two starts going long, winning an optional claimer at Churchill with a decent speed figure. Posted a sharp workout Jan. 7 over the surface. Son of Candy Ride is worth a look underneath in the exotics.

5 – Tapit’s Conquest (Cox, Geroux, 9-2). Broke his maiden last out handily for Cox, who could easily run 1-2 in here. He’s cross-entered in a non-stakes race earlier in the card, but seems as if he can compete and the morning-line oddsmaker liked him enough to make him the third choice. Overlooked in his debut at Saratoga (16-1 odds), he finished second against a solid field and appears ready to face graded company.

6 – Itzos (Lobo, Hernandez, SCR). Most expensive colt in the field, costing a cool $1.4 million at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale in August will run instead in the Leonatus Stakes at Turfway Park on Saturday and will be scratched from the Lecomte.

7 – Instant Coffee (Cox, Saez, 5-2). Most accomplished horse entering the gate with 12 Derby points. Won the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill as the race favorite and only defeat came to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Forte in the Grade 1 Futurity at Keeneland. Son of Bolt d’Oro is the class of the race and the one to beat.

8 – Two Phil’s (Rivelli, Loveberry, 4-1). Second choice on the morning line, the son of Hard Spun is 3-for-5 in his career and comes off a win in the slop in the Grade 3 Street Sense at Churchill. Local jockey Jareth Loveberry has been hot at the Fair Grounds and trainer Larry Rivelli is winning at a 31% off the layoff and shipping in. The pick.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Two Phil’s; 2 – Instant Coffee; 3 – Confidence Game; 4 – Tapit’s Conquest

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.