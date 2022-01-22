Post Time: Derby trail cranks up in Louisiana

The Derby trail will be active Saturday from the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.
The $200,000 Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes attracted a field of nine with the Mark Casse-trained colt Pappacap installed as the morning-line favorite at 8-5.
The race is part of the Road to the Kentucky Series with the top four finishers earning 10-4-2-1 qualifying points, respectively.
The Lecomte has produced two Preakness winners in the past in Oxbow (2013) and War of Will (2019); the latter also was trained by Casse.
Last year’s Lecomte winner was Midnight Bourbon, a chief figure on last year’s Triple Crown trail who will run in the Grade 3 Louisiana Stakes along with last year’s Derby runner-up Mandaloun.
Here’s a look at the entries for the Lecomte (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
Race 14 – Fair Grounds, Post Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
1 – Surfer Dude (Stewart, Gutierrez, 15-1). One of two Dallas Stewart trainees in the race who drew next to each other on the rail. This son of Curlin has only one win in six career starts against solid Kentucky competition. Reylu Gutierrez is a hot jockey over the past week at Fair Grounds and will try to chaperone a good trip.
2 – Unified Report (Stewart, Lanerie, 15-1). Son of Unified is undefeated in his three starts, all of which were restricted or state-bred races. Major step up in class and will go two turns for the first time. Workout looks sharp on Jan. 14 and has a win over the surface. Possible underneath in the exotics.
3 – Pappacap (Casse, Bravo, 8-5). Jersey Joe comes in to ride the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up who ships to the southeast to avoid the California crop and attempt the sweep of the three Louisiana preps. It will be the sophomore debut for the son of Gun Runner, who enjoyed success in the Fair Grounds prep races in 2016. The one to beat.
4 – Trafalgar (Stall, Hernandez, 5-1). Lightly raced son of Lord Nelson comes in off two wins, including one over the Fair Grounds surface at the distance. Will need to keep his steady improvement to hit the board with this group. Seems to be a notch below the top contenders.
5 – Epicenter (Asmussen, Rosario, 9-5). Looks to be the main threat to the favorite and enters off a compelling, six-length victory in the $100K Gun Runner stakes race. Top rider Joel Rosario ships in looking to gather some early Derby points for Winchell Thoroughbreds. Has solid distance pedigree and should be on or around the lead early. Dangerous.
6 – Cyberknife (Cox, Geroux, 6-1). Expensive son of Gun Runner was purchased for $400,000 in the Fasig Tipton Yearling sale in 2020 and impressed in his win last month over the surface at the distance. Florent Geroux keeps the mount for Brad Cox, who had a thrilling Triple Crown season last year with Essential Quality. Cox adds blinkers and Cyberknife's workouts say he’s ready to fire in his first step toward Louisville. Contender.
7 – Blue Kentucky (Catalano, Loveberry, 20-1). The Cat Man is not afraid to take a shot in a big race and the son of Include will be entering deep waters. Gelding gets local jock Jareth Loveberry to ride after Flo jumps off to ride Cyberknife. Pass.
8 – Call Me Midnight (Desormeaux, Graham, 20-1). After breaking his maiden at Churchill in November, he tried the big boys in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club and finished a disappointing seventh at odds of 48-1. Son of Midnight Lute will try to rebound off the layoff for trainer Keith Desormeaux, who has had success in Derby preps here in Louisiana in the past. Looking elsewhere.
9 – Presidential (Asmussen, Hernandez, 20-1). Another lightly raced son of Pioneerof the Nile cranked it up at Indiana Grand with a seven-plus length win to break his maiden. Worked over the surface last weekend to ready for his first effort around two turns. He’s the unknown in the race but drew outside, which could be the X-factor.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Epicenter; 2 – Pappacap; 3 – Cyberknife; 4 – Trafalgar
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.