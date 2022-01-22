Post Time: Derby trail cranks up in Louisiana

2 – Unified Report (Stewart, Lanerie, 15-1). Son of Unified is undefeated in his three starts, all of which were restricted or state-bred races. Major step up in class and will go two turns for the first time. Workout looks sharp on Jan. 14 and has a win over the surface. Possible underneath in the exotics.

3 – Pappacap (Casse, Bravo, 8-5). Jersey Joe comes in to ride the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up who ships to the southeast to avoid the California crop and attempt the sweep of the three Louisiana preps. It will be the sophomore debut for the son of Gun Runner, who enjoyed success in the Fair Grounds prep races in 2016. The one to beat.

4 – Trafalgar (Stall, Hernandez, 5-1). Lightly raced son of Lord Nelson comes in off two wins, including one over the Fair Grounds surface at the distance. Will need to keep his steady improvement to hit the board with this group. Seems to be a notch below the top contenders.