The Kentucky Derby trail revs back up this weekend with prep races at Santa Anita and Gulfstream Park.

The trail continues out west at Santa Anita for the $200,000 Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, where a paltry field of four Bob Baffert colts will head to the gate. Every horse will be ineligible to receive points under Churchill Downs’ two-year ban on Baffert.

Later in the day, the trail also heads to South Florida for the $250,000 Grade 3 Holy Bull. The 1 1/16-mile affair generated a field of eight seeking valuable Derby points.

The top five finishers in the Holy Bull will accumulate 20-8-6-4-2 points, respectively, toward a gate on the First Saturday in May.

The $250,000 Grade 3 Withers, to be contested at 1⅛ miles at Aqueduct, was postponed until Feb. 11 due to high winds and frigid temperatures forecast for the New York metropolitan area.

Here’s a capsule look at the two races, which will air part of a "First Saturday in February" special at 4 p.m. on CNBC:

Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Santa Anita Park

The shortest field of the weekend preps will contest the 1 1/16-mile trek around the Great Race Place. This race produced Derby winners I’ll Have Another (2012) and Ferdinand (1986) in the last 30 years.

It is Race 3 on the Santa Anita card with a scheduled post time of 4:05 p.m. Eastern.

Frankie Dettori told reporters last weekend that the biggest reason he came across the pond this year to ride at Santa Anita was to find a horse to give him a shot at winning his first Derby. The Frenchman will ride Newgate (8-5), the second choice on the morning line for Baffert. The son of Into Mischief is still looking for the first graded stake win of his career, finishing second last out to the highly regarded Reincarnate.

John Velazquez hops aboard top-choice Arabian Lion (7-5), who drew the rail. The son of Triple Crown winner Justify will look to rebound from a fifth-place finish in the Los Alamitos Futurity in December.

The lightly raced Worcester (9-5) has yet to break his maiden in two career starts and jumps into the big leagues after posting a solid speed figure finishing second last out. The son of Empire Maker will be entering deep waters at a short price.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Newgate; 2 – Arabian Lion 3 – Worcester

Holy Bull Stakes – Gulfstream Park

The Holy Bull has produced some exciting winners in the past, most recently Tiz the Law in 2020. The last Derby winner to come out of the race was Barbaro in 2006.

A competitive field of eight will attack the South Florida track with Cyclone Mischief (2-1) tabbed as the morning-line favorite for the first Gulfstream prep race of the season. The Holy Bull is the 12th race on the card with a scheduled post time of 5:43 p.m.

The speedy son of Into Mischief is trained by Dale Romans and will be ridden by Tyler Gaffalione. He stretches back out after winning a mile contest last out. Drawing the rail, a benefit with the short run to the first turn, is Lord Miles (4-1), a son of Curlin. Irad Ortiz Jr. picks up the mount for local trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. His last work hints that he’s ready to tackle this field and should get better as the races lengthen.

Bill Mott sends Rocket Can (7-2) to post for his 3-year-old debut. The son of Into Mischief drew the outside post, which is a challenge for 9-furlong races at Gulfstream. He showed promise in late fall at Churchill Downs and is a threat. Legacy Isle (7-2) was disqualified from first in the non-graded Mucho Macho Man and has Luis Saez in the irons for Rohan Crichton.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Lord Miles; 2 – Cyclone Mischief; 3 – Rocket Can; 4 – Legacy Isle

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.