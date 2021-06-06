Post Time: Cox, Saez break through with Essential Quality

“I had a lot of horse and the good thing about Essential Quality is that he always fights. He doesn’t care who it is, he’s going to want to beat them, so I knew he was going to show up at the top of the stretch,” said Saez.

Cox was quick to point out Saez put his horse in a position to win and credited his ability to read the pace correctly.

“I thought it benefitted our horse,” said Cox. “Hot Rod Charlie ran a tremendous race and I thought, with the hot pace, we were in a good spot where they’d come back. Luis Saez did a fantastic job putting him in position turning for home and he really showed his stamina late.”

The pace was indeed quick up front as Hot Rod Charlie went straight to the lead and was pressed by Rock Your World for the first mile of the race. Flavien Prat set the pace on Charlie and almost held on as his horse gave a valiant effort but ultimately gave way to the winner at the eighth pole.

Trainer Doug O’Neill was proud of the way his horse battled but gave a nod to the winner.