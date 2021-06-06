Post Time: Cox, Saez break through with Essential Quality

ELMONT – Trainer Brad Cox was having a rough day during the Belmont Stakes undercard.
Things would change a few minutes before 7 p.m. on Long Island when Essential Quality out-dueled Hot Rod Charlie in the stretch to win the 153rd edition of the Belmont Stakes by 1¼-lengths.
Not wearing his signature ball cap for most of the undercard, Cox-trained favorites were coming up short in some of the big Grade 1 races earlier in the day.
Walking the Godolphin-owned grey onto the track as the sounds of Frank Sinatra blared in the background, with his blue cap back atop his thinning forehead, the champ reversed Cox’s fortunes several minutes later.
Cox, who won the Eclipse Award as 2020’s top thoroughbred trainer, achieved his first Classic win after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby in May with Mandaloun.
The 2-year-old champion shined in the final leg of this year’s Triple Crown after crossing the wire fourth in the Derby behind his barn mate with a wide trip around the Churchill Downs oval. He traveled an additional 68 feet in the Derby, equating approximately 8½-lengths, in a race where the difference between first and fourth was just over a length.
He avenged his Derby performance soundly on a hot, balmy Long Island afternoon in front of 11,238 sun-splashed spectators at beautiful Belmont Park.
The son of Tapit completed the mile-and-a-half trek in a fast 2:27.11.
“With the Tapit on top we really thought he would get the mile-and-a-half when given the opportunity. We always thought he had the ability,” said Cox.
The Post Time second selection went off at 6-5 and returned to his backers $4.60 for the win, $3 to place and $2.60 to show. Second choice Hot Rod Charlie exited the gate at 9-2 and paid $4.10 to place and $2.90 to show. Preakness winner Rombauer finished 12½-lengths behind the winner and paid $3.50 for third. Known Agenda finished fourth.
A son of Tapit has now won four of the last eight Belmont Stakes, as Essential Quality joined Tonalist, Tapwrit and Creator as progeny to win the Test of the Champion.
Jockey Luis Saez helped the 3-year-old colt win the $800,000 purse for first place, bringing his career earnings to $3,215,144. It was Saez’ first American Classic win, his best previous finish a runner-up effort in the 2018 Preakness and his disqualification in the 2019 Derby aboard Maximum Security.
Saez was thankful after the race, finally winning a Classic in front of the New York faithful.
“This is my second home,” said Saez. “This is the race I wanted to win. We made history.”
Saez had his horse in perfect position to make his move and took advantage of his horse’s stamina to overtake the front-runner.
“I had a lot of horse and the good thing about Essential Quality is that he always fights. He doesn’t care who it is, he’s going to want to beat them, so I knew he was going to show up at the top of the stretch,” said Saez.
Cox was quick to point out Saez put his horse in a position to win and credited his ability to read the pace correctly.
“I thought it benefitted our horse,” said Cox. “Hot Rod Charlie ran a tremendous race and I thought, with the hot pace, we were in a good spot where they’d come back. Luis Saez did a fantastic job putting him in position turning for home and he really showed his stamina late.”
The pace was indeed quick up front as Hot Rod Charlie went straight to the lead and was pressed by Rock Your World for the first mile of the race. Flavien Prat set the pace on Charlie and almost held on as his horse gave a valiant effort but ultimately gave way to the winner at the eighth pole.
Trainer Doug O’Neill was proud of the way his horse battled but gave a nod to the winner.
“He ran a huge race, he just got beat by a champ,” said O’Neill. “I thought he was going to come back, honest to God, in my mind he did come back, he gave everything he had today. Essential Quality just had more today. Thank God they don’t run a mile-and-a-half very often, we should be okay.”
O’Neill didn’t criticize Prat for the fast, early fractions, he was more concerned that he gave the son of Oxbow a chance to win and got him out in the open out of trouble early.
“Flavien was free running,” said O’Neill. “They were comfortable and again you see how great Flavien is as a jockey. He was more concerned about this horse staying trouble-free and not concerned about the fractions. I wouldn’t have it any other way different than that.”
“Essential Quality ran a huge race and Charlie showed he was trying every step of the way gate-to-wire and just couldn’t hold off a champ,” said O’Neill.
The top two finishers both sat out the Preakness, returning to the races with a five-week break, an advantage that Rombauer jockey and Hall of Famer John Velazquez was quick to point out.
“Two fresh horses, that’s why the Triple Crown is so difficult to win,” said Velazquez as he walked the horse tunnel back to the jockey room. “When you have fresh horses going into the races its really hard.”
That’s a wrap on the 2021 Triple Crown season and a full summer season of racing is on the horizon.
In the East, racing will shift to Saratoga next month and some key 3-year-old races, including the Travers, will have a big say on the divisional winner.
Locally, we head into the Canadian Triple Crown season, this year’s schedule pushed back due to the Covid restrictions north of the border. The Queen’s Plate is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Woodbine and the Prince of Wales will be Sept. 14 at Fort Erie.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.