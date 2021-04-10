Post Time: Concert Tour looks to conquer Arkansas Derby field

2 – Caddo River (Cox, Geroux, 7-2). If Steve Asmussen and Ricardo Santana are hot, these connections are pure fire. Trainer Brad Cox is winning at a 30% clip and Florent Geroux is 28% at Oaklawn. When combined, they’re at 30%. Son of Hard Spun didn’t fire in Rebel, but work tab suggests it was an aberration and that a return to form is expected. Cox is winning 33% of the time with a beaten favorite. Hard to knock.

3 – Hozier (Baffert, Garcia, 3-1). The “other Bob Baffert horse” should not be overlooked. Oaklawn morning-line maker made him second choice to even-money favorite out of the same barn. Son of Pioneer of the Nile made stirring late run in Rebel to finish 4 1/4 lengths behind his stable mate. Lightly raced so has potential to move forward off last effort.

4 – Get Her Number (Miller, Arrieta, 6-1). Clever name for son of Dialed In. Looks to rebound after being bumped by Big Lake in Rebel that took him off stride. Has room to improve second off the layoff. Has beaten some quality horses (Hot Rod Charlie, Rombauer, Spielberg) in past performances, but will he be able to shake off the cobwebs for Peter Miller.