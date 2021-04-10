Post Time: Concert Tour looks to conquer Arkansas Derby field

The Arkansas Derby sports a field of six in one of the last opportunities to qualify for a gate in the Run for the Roses.
The $1 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Park is the last of the scheduled 170-point races to qualify for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby. The first four finishers will attain 100-40-20-10 points, respectively.
Last year as the pandemic was causing postponements and cancellations of races leading up to the Derby, the Arkansas Derby had enough entrants to split the divisions and the purse. Run on the first Saturday in May last year, it returns to its normal spot three weeks before the first jewel of the Triple Crown is contested at Churchill Downs.
The race can be seen on NBCSN at 7 p.m. EDT.
Here’s a capsule look at the entries (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
Arkansas Derby – (Race 14 – Oaklawn Park, 1 1/8 miles, post time: 7:41 p.m. EDT)
1 – Super Stock (Asmussen, Santana Jr., 6-1). Son of Dialed In was fourth in the local prep for the hot connections. This jockey/trainer combo is winning at a 28% clip in the past 60 days. Been competitive in the past and if you draw a line through the Rebel, he’s not out of the question here. Underneath in the exotics is the best bet.
2 – Caddo River (Cox, Geroux, 7-2). If Steve Asmussen and Ricardo Santana are hot, these connections are pure fire. Trainer Brad Cox is winning at a 30% clip and Florent Geroux is 28% at Oaklawn. When combined, they’re at 30%. Son of Hard Spun didn’t fire in Rebel, but work tab suggests it was an aberration and that a return to form is expected. Cox is winning 33% of the time with a beaten favorite. Hard to knock.
3 – Hozier (Baffert, Garcia, 3-1). The “other Bob Baffert horse” should not be overlooked. Oaklawn morning-line maker made him second choice to even-money favorite out of the same barn. Son of Pioneer of the Nile made stirring late run in Rebel to finish 4 1/4 lengths behind his stable mate. Lightly raced so has potential to move forward off last effort.
4 – Get Her Number (Miller, Arrieta, 6-1). Clever name for son of Dialed In. Looks to rebound after being bumped by Big Lake in Rebel that took him off stride. Has room to improve second off the layoff. Has beaten some quality horses (Hot Rod Charlie, Rombauer, Spielberg) in past performances, but will he be able to shake off the cobwebs for Peter Miller.
5 – Concert Tour (Baffert, Rosario, 1-1). Local prep winner looked dominant on Oaklawn track for Hall of Fame trainer. Joel Rosario seems to be a good fit for son of Street Sense who should be able to run all day long out of a Tapit mare. If he romps here, he could be your Derby favorite. One to beat.
6 – Last Samurai (Stewart, Court, 15-1). Longest price on morning line for a horse who has only hit the board in maiden breaker. Hard to find something to like. Chestnut colt looks like he’s up against it.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Concert Tour; 2 – Hozier; 3 – Get Her Number; 4 – Caddo River
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.