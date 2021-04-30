Post Time: Competitive Oaks field runs for the Lilies

6 – Travel Column (Cox, Geroux, 3-1). Trainer has won two of the last three Oaks and has been on a roll. Daughter of Frosted has gotten the better of Clairiere in NOLA and should give the favorite a battle. Is 2-for-2 over the surface as the horse for the course. In the mix.

7 – Ava’s Grace (Diodoro, Cohen, SCR). The likely pace setter scratched out of the race earlier in the week.

8 – Moraz (McCarthy, Prat, 30-1). West coast shipper earned enough points by hitting the board in Santa Anita preps, but speed figures don’t indicate that she’ll be competitive with this group. Pass.

9 – Coach (Cox, Saez, 50-1). Longshot daughter of Commissioner competed well in the Fantasy at Oaklawn and has won over the surface in a non-graded stake last October. The waters are pretty deep here and her closing style would require a complete meltdown and would lean to other closers in the field.

10 – Malathaat (Pletcher, Velazquez, 5-2). Johnny V won the 2004 Oaks for Pletcher aboard Ashado. The favorite has been impressive in all four of her career wins. Breeding suggests she can get the nine furlongs and should be sitting just off the leaders. Has looked terrific in the mornings here and is the one to beat.