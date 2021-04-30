Post Time: Competitive Oaks field runs for the Lilies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Friday’s $1.25 million Grade 1 Longines Kentucky Oaks is loaded with talent.
The 147th Run for the Lilies is the feature race on Friday’s card under the Twin Spires. Shadwell Stable’s star filly Malathaat (5-2) has earned the role of morning line favorite.
The undefeated daughter of Curlin will be looking to provide trainer Todd Pletcher with his fourth Oaks training win.
The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN during a six-hour telecast from noon through 6 p.m. Post time for the Oaks is 5:51 p.m.
A field of 13 will look to cash the winner’s share of $767,250.
The weather forecast looks to be pleasant on Friday after Churchill Downs received a good portion of rain Wednesday evening into Thursday.
Let’s take a look at the field (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):
Kentucky Oaks – Race 11 – 1 1/8 miles -- Churchill Downs – 5:51 p.m. – NBC Sports Network
1 – Pauline’s Pearl (Asmussen, Santana, Jr., 20-1). The Fantasy winner has improved in each of her five career races as Asmussen looks to claim his third Oaks trophy. The daughter of Tapit has the stamina to go the nine panels and will be a decent price at post time. Useful underneath in the exotics.
2 – Maracuja (Atras, Carmouche, 20-1). Daughter of Honor Code was second in the Gazelle at the Big A to Search Results after breaking her maiden in February. Ran a big race at 19-1 to qualify, but it was a huge improvement to what she’s run in the past. Hard to back.
3 – Clairiere (Asmussen, Gaffalione, 5-1). Has been duking it out with Travel Column in her last three races, winning one of three matchups in the Rachel Alexandra. Daughter of Curlin should relish the added distance, which might be enough to turn the tables on her rival. Has looked good in the morning at Churchill and has two races under her belt on the surface. Contender.
4 – Crazy Beautiful (McPeek, Ortiz, 15-1). This race eluded McPeek last year with Swiss Skydiver, but she went on to win the Preakness. This daughter of Liam’s Map will need to continue to improve off her winning effort in the Gulfstream Park Oaks. Could be a factor but needs pace in a race without any. On the fence.
5 – Pass the Champagne (Weaver, Castellano, 15-1). Lightly raced filly was headed at the wire by Malathaat at Keeneland last time out. Daughter of Flatter out of a Distorted Humor mare has Castellano in the irons who won the Oaks in 2016. The chestnut filly will be running third off the layoff on the form cycle and could be the value play. Dangerous.
6 – Travel Column (Cox, Geroux, 3-1). Trainer has won two of the last three Oaks and has been on a roll. Daughter of Frosted has gotten the better of Clairiere in NOLA and should give the favorite a battle. Is 2-for-2 over the surface as the horse for the course. In the mix.
7 – Ava’s Grace (Diodoro, Cohen, SCR). The likely pace setter scratched out of the race earlier in the week.
8 – Moraz (McCarthy, Prat, 30-1). West coast shipper earned enough points by hitting the board in Santa Anita preps, but speed figures don’t indicate that she’ll be competitive with this group. Pass.
9 – Coach (Cox, Saez, 50-1). Longshot daughter of Commissioner competed well in the Fantasy at Oaklawn and has won over the surface in a non-graded stake last October. The waters are pretty deep here and her closing style would require a complete meltdown and would lean to other closers in the field.
10 – Malathaat (Pletcher, Velazquez, 5-2). Johnny V won the 2004 Oaks for Pletcher aboard Ashado. The favorite has been impressive in all four of her career wins. Breeding suggests she can get the nine furlongs and should be sitting just off the leaders. Has looked terrific in the mornings here and is the one to beat.
11 – Will’s Secret (Stewart, Court, 30-1). Stewart won with a bomber in 2007 and this Will Take Charge filly had a three-race win streak broken at Keeneland, losing by over five lengths to Malathaat. Haven’t seen the improvement in the speed figs and would be a major upset if she crossed the wire first.
12– Search Results (Brown, Ortiz, Jr., 3-1). Co-second choice won the Gazelle impressively for Brown, but faces top competition for the first time. Lightly raced with no 2-year-old foundation. Will be looking to play against.
13 – Competitive Speed (Gonzalez, Landeros, 50-1). One of the longest shots in the field, the daughter of Competitive Edge looks overmatched coming out of the weaker preps in Florida. Hard pass.
14 – Millefeuille (Mott, Rosario, 20-1). Daughter of Curlin has impressed in the a.m. and top connections make her a dubious threat. Juddmonte homebred raced gamely against the Oaks favorite in December at the Big A. Outside post not ideal. Long shot play.
Post Time outlook: 1 – Malathaat; 2 – Pass the Champagne; 3 – Travel Column; 4 – Clairiere.
Long shots, exotics players: Millefeuille, Crazy Beautiful.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.