Post Time: Competitive field lines up for final classic at Belmont

ELMONT – After a one-year hiatus, the test of a champion returns Saturday at Belmont Park.
The Belmont Stakes will be run at its traditional 1½-mile distance after last June’s Covid-shortened race was contested around one turn at nine furlongs.
The longest of the three Triple Crown races at the track affectionately called "Big Sandy" has attracted eight horses, including five Kentucky Derby starters and the Preakness winner.
The $1.5 million race goes to post at 6:49 p.m. EDT (NBC, Channel 2) in the twilight at Belmont Park as Race 11 on a card featuring nine Grade 1 stakes races. NBC will televise from 5 to 7 p.m. with NBC Sports Network showing some of the early races starting at 3 p.m.
Preakness winner Rombauer (3-1) will attempt to complete the 12th Preakness-Belmont double since 1940 and fulfill this writer’s prophecy on Jan. 1 in the annual racing Kreskin column. The last horse to achieve the double was Afleet Alex in 2005, sweeping the final two events after finishing third in the Derby.
Trainer Mike McCarthy will seek the back-to-back wins for the son of Twirling Candy in just his second Triple Crown event with three weeks rest since the victory in Baltimore.
The versatile bay colt has won on all three types of racing surfaces and had success in his only three-week layoff, finishing second in the Grade 1 American Pharoah last September after a turf effort at Del Mar.
“Coming back from a lifetime top here in the Preakness Stakes obviously on to the Belmont back three weeks, it’s a different racetrack a mile-and-a-half,” McCarthy said. “This horse has proven to be effective wherever he goes, on whichever surface it is. I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing from him. His weight is good and his attitude is great.”
Hall of Fame and hometown New York jockey John Velazquez will ride Rombauer, after riding Medina Spirit in the first two legs. Flavien Prat, who rode Rombauer in the Preakness opted to ride Hot Rod Charlie (7-2) in the Belmont.
“He is riding really well right now and Belmont is his home track for umpteen years,” McCarthy said. “You know it’s not often you win a classic and you need to find a jockey there afterwards, but I’m happy with where we’re at, I hope everybody else is happy with their decision.”
What the Preakness winner will have to face is fresh horses that skipped the trip to Pimlico and will enter the gate on five weeks rest to run the longest race of their equine careers.
One horse seeking retribution from a disappointing effort in the Derby is Rock Your World (9-2). The John Sadler-trained colt broke slowly and was basically wiped out at the start by Essential Quality and never recovered.
The second choice in the Derby, his race was over before they even got by the grandstand for the first time.
“We got squeezed at the start and we were done. No chance,” Sadler lamented shortly after the Derby.
Jockey Joel Rosario, who won the 2019 edition aboard Sir Winston, returns to ride the son of Candy Ride out of an Empire Maker mare. Rock Your World’s damsire won the 2004 Belmont Stakes, so the mile-and-a-half distance should not be a problem for the Santa Anita Derby winner.
His bullet workout May 28 at Santa Anita with a huge gallop out indicates the colt is ready to roll and will likely be on the engine in big race. Front-runners have had recent success in the Belmont, especially if they are able to dictate the pace and Rock Your World appears to be the lone speed in the race, a dangerous attribute in a race like the Belmont.
I was a big backer of his at the Derby and I’m willing to chalk the Derby up to bad racing luck.
Last year’s 2-year-old champion colt, Essential Quality (2-1), comes into the Belmont as the race favorite based on his lofty qualifications. His breeding also suggests he’ll be a factor in the Belmont. Sired by Tapit, who has three of the last seven Belmont winners as his progeny, the grey will look to improve on his fourth-place finish in the Derby.
Trainer Brad Cox has been happy how his horse has moved forward since the Derby physically and on the track.
“He’s a horse that really stays on,” Cox said. “He seems to get in that one rhythm and stay on. He’s really trained forward and seems to have even moved forward physically since the Kentucky Derby, which is obviously a sign of a good horse.”
Another Derby horse returning to the races after crossing the wire third in Louisville is Hot Rod Charlie (7-2) for trainer Doug O’Neill. The conditioner of the son of Oxbow is high on his chances coming in fresh off his solid Derby run.
“He has added weight, he has added muscle,” O’Neill said. “He’s a stronger version than what we saw in the Derby. It’s a different feeling going into this and I just feel like we got a super quality colt with a full tank.”
The colt’s partnership includes a group of five former Brown University football players, including O’Neill’s nephews, who were boisterous at the Derby and had New York on their mind minutes after the Derby result.
In addition, they had the commitment of Prat, who went on to win the Preakness but honored his commitment to ride Charlie in the Belmont. Prat, a 28-year-old Frenchman, will be making his first Belmont Stakes start and is attempting to win two legs of the Triple Crown with different horses, last accomplished by Calvin Borel in 2009 (Mine That Bird, Rachel Alexandra).
While it can be seen as a vote of confidence in Hot Rod Charlie or just a jockey keeping his commitment to a trainer, this corner reads it as the latter.
A horse to sprinkle in underneath in the exotics is Overtook (20-1), who on pedigree alone looks like he fits. The son of Curlin, who finished second in the 2007 Belmont and produced 2013 winner Palace Malice, is out of an A.P. Indy mare. A.P. Indy won the 1992 Belmont Stakes. Although he’s lightly raced, he should relish the added distance.
Trainer Todd Pletcher has three Belmont Stakes victories in his Hall of Fame career and has three entered in the race, including Florida Derby winner Known Agenda, who will have a replacement rider for Irad Ortiz Jr., who is sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a spill Thursday.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Rock Your World; 2 – Essential Quality; 3 – Rombauer; 4 – Hot Rod Charlie
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.
$1.5M Belmont Stakes
PP
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Bourbonic
Pletcher
Carmouche
15-1
2
Essential Quality
Cox
Saez
2-1
3
Rombauer
McCarthy
Velazquez
3-1
4
Hot Rod Charlie
O'Neill
Prat
7-2
5
France Go de Ina
Mott
Santana Jr
30-1
6
Known Agenda
Pletcher
TBD
6-1
7
Rock Your World
Sadler
Rosario
9-2
8
Overtook
Pletcher
Franco
20-1
Race
11
Distance
1 1/2-miles
Post Time
6:49 EDT