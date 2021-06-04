Post Time: Competitive field lines up for final classic at Belmont

One horse seeking retribution from a disappointing effort in the Derby is Rock Your World (9-2). The John Sadler-trained colt broke slowly and was basically wiped out at the start by Essential Quality and never recovered.

The second choice in the Derby, his race was over before they even got by the grandstand for the first time.

“We got squeezed at the start and we were done. No chance,” Sadler lamented shortly after the Derby.

Jockey Joel Rosario, who won the 2019 edition aboard Sir Winston, returns to ride the son of Candy Ride out of an Empire Maker mare. Rock Your World’s damsire won the 2004 Belmont Stakes, so the mile-and-a-half distance should not be a problem for the Santa Anita Derby winner.

His bullet workout May 28 at Santa Anita with a huge gallop out indicates the colt is ready to roll and will likely be on the engine in big race. Front-runners have had recent success in the Belmont, especially if they are able to dictate the pace and Rock Your World appears to be the lone speed in the race, a dangerous attribute in a race like the Belmont.

I was a big backer of his at the Derby and I’m willing to chalk the Derby up to bad racing luck.