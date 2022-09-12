Post Time: Compact field seeks second jewel of Canadian Triple Crown in Prince of Wales

FORT ERIE, Ont. – A compact field of seven will invade Fort Erie Race Track looking to claim the second jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown on Tuesday evening.

For the second consecutive year, there will be no Canadian Triple Crown looming as Queen’s Plate winner Moira is skipping the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes to point toward a possible Grade 1 race for 3-year-old fillies.

Tuesday’s race is the only one in the Canadian classic series run over a dirt surface. In an odd twist, not one entrant has run a race over a dirt surface in his respective careers, likely a first for the Prince of Wales.

Plate third-place finisher Sir for Sure is the 7-5 morning line favorite for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse who has won the second leg four times, his last in 2018 with the talented filly, Wonder Gadot.

Other Plate runners returning to try the dirt are Ironstone (8-5) who finished fourth; Hunt Master (15-1) who finished seventh; and Duke of Love (5-1), who finished eighth.

First post at the border oval will be at 1 p.m., the 87th running of the Prince of Wales is scheduled to go to post at 5:35 p.m. as Race 10. The Prince of Wales will be contested over 1 3/16 miles in front of a full crowd for the first time since 2019.

The Breeders’ Stakes, the final leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, over the E.P. Taylor turf course at Woodbine.

Let’s take a look at the field from top to bottom (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):

1 – Duke of Love (Carroll, Stein, 5-1). First try on dirt for son of Cupid out of a Smart Strike mare. Trainer Josie Carroll has two Prince of Wales training wins (2016, 2020) under her belt and jockey Justin Stein will be looking for his first win in the second leg. Was well out of it in the Plate after a bad break at the start and could never get it going. Sports a solid workout Sept. 3 over the Woodbine dirt training track. Looking elsewhere.

2 – Ironstone (Armata, Kimura, 8-5). Second choice on the morning line finished 1½ lengths behind the Wales favorite to round out the Plate superfecta. Son of Mr. Speaker will race for the 11th time, the most of any entrant, but for the first time other than at Woodbine. Came down early to train over the Fort Erie track, which has been a recipe for success for past Wales winners. Looks to be main speed in the race and appears fast enough to hold it against an evenly matched field. The pick.

3 – Collaborative (Raghunath, Salles, 30-1). Gelded son of Malibu Moon is still looking for first win and hasn’t really come close to breaking his maiden. Only chance to hit the board would be wet weather, which Malibu Moon's son enjoys. Longest shot on the board for a reason.

4 – Fast Feet (Casse, Civaci, 8-1). Broke maiden in debut on the turf at Woodbine and has mostly competed over grass. Seems like an odd spot for the gelded son of Tourist, but gives me pause as trainer Mark Casse wouldn’t enter without knowing he had a shot. Likely to be overlooked on the board and could be worthy of exotics bets underneath. Sneaky contender.

5 – Sir for Sure (Casse, Carroll, 7-5). Plate Trial winner hit the board at the Plate, but just didn’t have enough to get to the winner. Carroll was happy with his colt’s effort as he walked off the track and will likely employ stalk-and-pounce tactics to overtake likely frontrunner Ironstone in the stretch. The one to beat.

6 – Ice Road (Dunslow, Hoyte, 15-1). Stretched out to two turns for the first time and did not fire last out at Woodbine against allowance company. Son of Keen Ice appears to be in deeper waters here. Will likely be closing late if he can keep up. Pass.

7 – Hunt Master (Buntain, Wilson, 15-1). Had never missed the board until facing stiffer competition in the Plate. Jockey Emma-Jayne Wilson has a Plate win in her career, but has never won the Prince of Wales. Gelded son of Hunters Bay could improve and shows a sharp workout on Sept. 6. In the mix.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Ironstone; 2 – Sir for Sure; 3 – Hunt Master; 4 – Fast Feet

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.