Post Time: Canadian Triple Crown kicks off Sunday with 163rd Queen’s Plate

A number of familiar faces are again seeking to win Canada’s most famous horse race.

Former winning trainers Mark Casse, Josie Carroll and Todd Pletcher will be looking to add another Queen’s Plate to their respective trophy cases.

The oldest continuously run race in North America will load a gate of 11 contenders in the first leg of Canada’s Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing. Post time on Sunday afternoon for the Queen’s Plate is 5:42 p.m., carded as Race 10.

The second leg, the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes, will be run Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Fort Erie Race Track, and the final leg, the $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 on the Woodbine E.P. Taylor turf course.

Trainer Kevin Attard will look to reach the Plate winner’s circle for the first time as he will enter the race favorite for the second year in a row. Attard will be looking to break an 0-for-10 skein in the race with Woodbine Oaks winner Moira (5-2).

The 163rd running of Canada’s most famous race at 1¼ miles on the Woodbine Tapeta is restricted to 3-year-olds bred in Canada. Each horse will carry 126 pounds, other than Moira; the filly will carry 123 pounds.

Let’s take a look at the field from top to bottom (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):

1 – Hall of Dreams (Casse, Husbands, 12-1). Gelded son of Lemon Drop Kid comes in off of a two-length defeat in the Plate Trial Stakes, the traditional prep for the Plate. Hall of Famer Casse has never won the Plate with a gelding or colt. Has shown improvement over the past three races and additional distance shouldn’t be an issue based on his breeding. Interesting value play.

2 – Shamateur (S. Attard, Contreras, 30-1). Longest shot in the field did draw multiple Plate-winning jockey Luis Contreras to ride the son of 2015 Plate winner Shaman Ghost. Switches back to the Tapeta, on which he ran better during his 2-year-old season, but current form begets his price. Pass.

3 – Ironstone (Armata, Kimura, 12-1). Grey colt looks to be very fast, but whether he can stretch out to the classic distance looks like the main question with this son of Mr. Speaker. Has run his best at sprint distances and his effort in last month’s Marine is cause for concern with the mile-and-a-quarter from this corner.

4 – The Minkster (Vella, Moran, 10-1). Similar concerns abound with the son of English Channel. Won the seven-furlong Queenston at a big figure, but didn’t fire down the lane in the Plate Trial. With the same logic above for the two horses inside him, we can’t find a way to use him except possibly in the super.

5 – Duke of Love (Carroll, Stein, 5-1). Strong connections who have won the Plate in the past in Justin Stein and Josie Carroll. Hard-knocking son of Cupid out of a Smart Strike mare will get some love at the windows being a MyRacehorse owned-colt, which likely will make him an underlay in here. Should get the distance, but his route races to date don’t exactly match what his odds will be.

6 – Rondure (Vassilieva, Prat, 3-1). Marine winner looks to be the strongest challenger to the filly and attracts Flavien Prat to ship in from a Sunday at Saratoga to ride in only two races on the card. That reads to me that this horse is sitting on a big one. Posted a strong work Aug. 14 and the son of Preakness winner Oxbow should have no issues with the stretch out. The pick.

7 – Dancin in Da’nile (G Cox, Bridgmohan, 30-1). There’s always a longshot who crashes the super in the Plate, and this is the one I think will make some noise underneath by crashing the exacta. Comes in third off the layoff and breeding screams distance runner. I’ll use in the third and fourth slots to boost the exotic payoff.

8 – Moira (K Attard, Hernandez, 5-2). Favorite ran off in the Oaks by 10 lengths and the second-place finisher came back to win as well. Daughter of Ghostzapper is clearly the horse to beat in here. Was a full second faster than the boys in the Plate Trial on July 24 and her works appear to say she hasn’t missed a step. The one to beat.

9 – Hunt Master (Buntain, Wilson, 30-1). Longshot gelded son of Hunters Bay will need to step up in a big way to make any noise. Will be his first foray in stakes company and while he has a jockey whose won the race in Emma Jane Wilson, the waters appear much too deep for this one.

10 – Sir for Sure (Casse, Carroll, 8-1). Plate Trial winner looks to be Casse’s best shot at winning his third Plate. Gelding looks as if the distance shouldn’t be an issue and comes in third off the layoff. While not crazy about any of the horses coming out of the Plate Trial, this one at least peaked my interest. Contender.

11 – Causin’ Mayhem (Pletcher, Gallardo, 6-1). Outside post shouldn’t be an issue for the front-running son of Into Mischief. Bonus in Antonio Gallardo getting the mount. Chiefswood looking for its first Plate win since Niigon in 2003 and Pletcher's first since Archers Bay in 1998. Impeccable breeding puts him right in the hunt with the top two.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Rondure; 2 – Moira; 3 – Causin’ Mayhem; 4 – Sir for Sure

Longshot exotics play – Dancin in Da’nile

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.