Post Time: Breeders’ Cup winners to spar in sixth annual Pegasus

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The Pegasus World Cup looms as a showdown between two of the most impressive winners from November’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.
The sixth annual edition of the $3 million Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday in South Florida pits Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Knicks Go (6-5) against the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner, Life Is Good (7-5).
While it’s not exactly Ali-Frazier or even Mahomes-Allen, rarely do the top two horses in racing square off in such a big race other than the Breeders’ Cup. They enter the ring as horses heading in different directions.
Likely 2021 Horse of the Year Knicks Go will be making his swan song on the racetrack before heading to the breeding shed against the talented 4-year-old from Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher’s barn who looks to kick off a promising campaign with a victory.
The two top choices, along with eight other challengers, will vie for the $3 million purse traveling 1⅛ miles on the Gulfstream Park oval in temperatures forecasted to be in the mid-60s.
The race slate will include the inaugural $500,000 Grade 3 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf, and the fourth annual $1 million Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf will be part of a live 90-minute broadcast on NBC Sports (Ch. 2) starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. The F&M Turf will race at 3:36 p.m. and the World Cup Turf will go off at approximately 4:49 p.m. with the main event scheduled to go to post at approximately 5:34 p.m.
Pegasus day has grown since its infancy and has become a solid day of racing at the Stronach Group’s racing palace in the South. In addition to the three Pegasus-branded races, four other graded stakes are on the souped-up undercard.
Knicks Go, the defending Pegasus winner, is the overwhelming favorite to claim an Eclipse Award in the 2021 Horse of the Year category on Feb. 10 at Santa Anita. He’s also the favorite to claim the Older Horse category based on his wins in last year’s Pegasus in addition to the Whitney and the Classic.
The 6-year-old son of Paynter has been training exceptionally well for trainer Brad Cox, who said all system are go for his speedy Maryland-bred. He drew the rail, a spot where he kicked off his racing career as an unassuming colt trained by Ben Colebrook. He was transferred to Cox after a disappointing 3-year-old season and has bloomed into a star on the racing landscape the past two years.
“He’s off to Taylor Made to become a stallion after the Pegasus, we decided after the Classic if he came out of it in good order we would pursue the Pegasus,” said Cox. “He did, and here we are, and he’s trained every bit or well as he did going into the Classic.”
Joel Rosario has ridden Knicks Go to victory in seven of his last nine races and will ride in his title defense of the Pegasus, a race he won by 2¾ lengths last January.
“He’s older and wiser,” Cox said. “I think last year we probably had a question mark if he could perform at a mile-an-eighth, and he’s obviously proven that winning two Grade 1’s at that distance and a Grade 1 at a mile-and-a-quarter. He’s very, very sound and doing phenomenal and we know him better so we’re coming into the race even more confident than we did last year."
Both horses love to have the lead so it could end up in a speed duel with the winner being the one to outlast his challenger in the stretch. It doesn’t appear either trainer will change tactics, but it’s likely that Knicks Go won’t be able to waltz his way around the South Florida track as he did at Del Mar in the Classic.
The beauty of the Pegasus is that it is run at 9 furlongs (1⅛ miles), as opposed to the classic mile-and-a-quarter, thus it has attracted not only the top routing horses in North America, but some of the better milers, including Life Is Good, the Dirt Mile winner at Del Mar.
Pletcher’s horse won’t be backing down from the favorite and the trainer claims he won’t deviate from what got the son of Into Mischief to where he is.
“You’ve got two super talented horses with similar running styles, so it makes for a very exciting race. It’s going to be very exciting to see how the pace unfolds,” Pletcher said. “Speed is our horse’s weapon and we’re not looking to take it away from him, and I’m sure the Knicks Go team knows what works for their horse. We’ll just see how it plays out.”
Life Is Good was the early Derby favorite last year before suffering an injury that sidelined him through the Triple Crown trail. He was transferred from Bob Baffert to the Pletcher barn after last year’s Medina Spirit positive drug result and resumed his campaign on Travers day with a second-place finish in the Jerkens.
He put together a nice finish to the year winning the Grade 2 Kelso and the Dirt Mile both by more than lengths in impressive fashion. He comes into his 4-year-old season ready to assume the role of top horse from the retiring Knicks Go.
With the top two seemingly exuding way more class than the rest of the field, even if they burn each other out, it’s hard to see another horse in the field closing on top of these two speedsters at the shorter distance.
If you’re looking to round out your trifecta and superfecta, two horses seem to fit the bill to be around to pick up the pieces underneath.
Stilleto Boy (20-1), is a stalking type who will have cagey veteran Kent Desormeaux in the irons for trainer Ed Moger, Jr. The 4-year-old gelded son of Shackleford has faced solid competition in his last four races and his running style fits the track and has the pedigree to stay on.
Former Belmont Stakes winner Sir Winston (12-1) has been running north of the border on the Woodbine tapeta surface since the fall for trainer Mark Casse. The Hall of Fame trainer picks his spots when it comes to the big races and Sir Winston has enough class to hit the board against this field.
Three years ago, Dirt Mile winner City of Light stomped out the Classic winner Accelerate, who was racing his final career race in the Pegasus. Last year, Knicks Go won the race coming in after a Dirt Mile win at Keeneland.
We’re looking for the maturing 4-year-old Life Is Good to outlast the defending champion, mirroring 2019’s result of the Dirt Mile winner prevailing over the Classic winner.
The Pegasus World Cup looks to be an epic kick start to the 2022 racing season with plenty of reason for optimism for the coming year of racing.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Life Is Good; 2- Knicks Go; 3 – Stiletto Boy; 4 – Sir Winston
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.
SEE POST POSITION CHART BELOW
$3 million Pegasus World Cup, Gulfstream Park, Race 12 - 1 1/8-miles
PP
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Knicks Go
Cox
Rosario
6-5
2
Chess Chief
Stewart
R Gutierrez
10-1
3
Stilleto Boy
Moger
Desormeaux
20-1
4
Life Is Good
Pletcher
Ortiz, Jr.
7-5
5
Empty Tomb
Falcone
Lopez
20-1
6
Sir Winston
Casse
E Gonzalez
12-1
7
Title Ready
Stewart
Gaffalione
20-1
8
Endorsed
Maker
Rispoli
20-1
9
Commandeer
Toner
Leparoux
30-1
Post Time: Approximately 5:34 ET - NBC Sports