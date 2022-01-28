Post Time: Breeders’ Cup winners to spar in sixth annual Pegasus

“He’s older and wiser,” Cox said. “I think last year we probably had a question mark if he could perform at a mile-an-eighth, and he’s obviously proven that winning two Grade 1’s at that distance and a Grade 1 at a mile-and-a-quarter. He’s very, very sound and doing phenomenal and we know him better so we’re coming into the race even more confident than we did last year."

Both horses love to have the lead so it could end up in a speed duel with the winner being the one to outlast his challenger in the stretch. It doesn’t appear either trainer will change tactics, but it’s likely that Knicks Go won’t be able to waltz his way around the South Florida track as he did at Del Mar in the Classic.

The beauty of the Pegasus is that it is run at 9 furlongs (1⅛ miles), as opposed to the classic mile-and-a-quarter, thus it has attracted not only the top routing horses in North America, but some of the better milers, including Life Is Good, the Dirt Mile winner at Del Mar.

Pletcher’s horse won’t be backing down from the favorite and the trainer claims he won’t deviate from what got the son of Into Mischief to where he is.