Post Time: Breeders' Cup Saturday undercard thoughts

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Breeders’ Cup (BC) undercard Saturday includes a number of talented thoroughbreds on Day Two of the world championships at Keeneland Race Course. Nine Breeders' Cup races means a full schedule of betting opportunities on tap.

The Breeders’ Cup will be televised live on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV (formerly known as TVG). Live coverage starts on FanDuel TV, which will televise the first eight Breeders’ Cup races beginning at 11:50 a.m. USA Network coverage will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The World Championships conclude from 3:30 to 6 p.m. live on NBC, topped by the Classic.

Jackie’s Warrior will look to win his first Breeders’ Cup race and the Distaff looks to be loaded with talent and possibly the best BC race of the day.

Race capsules and top selections of the Saturday undercard races follow (all times EDT):

$1 million BC Filly and Mare Sprint (Race 3, 11:50 a.m.)

A field of 13 will sprint 7 furlongs over the Keeneland main track. 8-Goodnight Olive (3-1) has won five in a row, including the Grade 1 Ballerina at Saratoga for trainer Chad Brown. 7-Obligatory (8-1) will be making her patented late run; the only poor effort on her ledger was at Keeneland. Speedy 3-year-old 13-Echo Zulu (6-1) faces older horses for the first time and hasn’t passed any horse since her maiden debut. Defending champ 4- Ce Ce (4-1) is dangerous away from Saratoga and could easily repeat.

Post Time Outlook: 8-7-13-4

$1 million BC Turf Sprint (Race 4, 12:30 p.m.)

The Turf Sprint will be run at 5½ furlongs, featuring 8-Golden Pal (2-1), who will attempt to win his third consecutive Breeders’ Cup race. 6-Highfield Princess (7-2) is a 5-year-old mare who will attempt to dethrone the champ. She has strung three consecutive Group 1 wins together in Europe. 4-Campanelle (8-1) has Frankie Dettori in the irons for Wesley Ward and comes out of an impressive win at Kentucky Downs. 7-Arrest Me Red (15-1) ran his best on Oaks day so he should handle the big crowd and has Johnny Velazquez in the irons.

Post Time Outlook: 8-6-4-7

$1 million BC Dirt Mile (Race 5, 1:10 p.m.)

The Dirt Mile drew 11 entries, including Haskell winner 9-Cyberknife (9-2), who skipped the Classic for this spot. 5-Gunite (7-2) always runs an honest race, comes off a win over the track and shouldn’t be overlooked for trainer Steve Asmussen. The cutback for 2-Simplification (15-1) could be just what the doctor ordered. 7-Cody’s Wish (5-2) got a perfect setup in the Forego in upsetting Jackie’s Warrior. He looks to be the most vulnerable favorite on the card.

Post Time Outlook: 9-5-2-7

$2 million BC Filly and Mare Turf (Race 6, 1:50 p.m.)

A field of 12 will run 1 3/16 miles for two bills and includes a solid group of foreign invaders. My longshot play of the day is 9-Rougir (12-1), the EP Taylor winner at Woodbine. Give me 12-1 on a Chad Brown turf horse with Flavien Prat in the irons any day. Race favorite 3-Nashwa (5-2) has impressed in tough competition in Europe, with two Group 1’s under his belt. Queen’s Plate winner 12-Moira (10-1) is a talented 3-year-old and gets Dettori in the irons as a bonus. Johnny V rides the Joseph O’Brien-trained 4-Above the Curve (9-2), who finished a head behind the favorite last out at Longchamp. Another to consider is 10-Virginia Joy (10-1), who will likely be on the engine for Chad.

Post Time Outlook: 9-3-12-4

$2 million BC Sprint (Race 7, 2:30 p.m.)

The 6-furlong Sprint took a hit with the defection of Jack Christopher earlier in the week, but still has a robust field of 11, including the uber talented 9-Jackie’s Warrior (4-5). He fell victim to a torrid pace scenario in the 7-furlong Forego last out, but the defection should help him capture his first Breeders’ Cup win. Late-running gray 4-American Theorem (10-1) piqued my interest and should be moving forward late. 2-Kimari (4-1) looks to be rounding into form for Wesley Ward and has Jose Ortiz in the irons. Don’t discount 6-Elite Power (6-1), who has reeled off four straight wins and gets a jockey upgrade in Irad Ortiz Jr.

Post Time Outlook: 9-4-2-6

$2 million BC Mile (Race 8, 3:10 p.m.)

Full field of 14 will try a mile on the Keeneland turf for big bucks. A bit concerned with the outside post, but European gelding 13-Kinross (9-2) has put together a solid campaign coming into the Cup. He has won two straight Group 1 races impressively and his regular rider Dettori will be in the saddle. Talented sophomore 4-Modern Games (7-2) beat elders in the Woodbine Mile, but the waters get much deeper in this one. 11-Annapolis (10-1) has never finished outside of the exacta and is useful underneath in the exotics. If you like my top pick, 1-Pogo (20-1) is a live longshot coming off a Group 2 win at Newmarket.

Post Time Outlook: 13-4-11-1

$2 million BC Distaff (Race 9, 3:55 p.m.)

The Distaff has one of the most loaded fields on the weekend, wherein the Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is listed at 15-1 on the morning line. Last year’s third-place finisher 1-Malathaat (3-1) comes into the race on a heater, winning the Grade 1 Spinster over the track after avenging a loss to 4-Clairiere (4-1) in the Personal Ensign at Saratoga. Top 3-year-old filly 6-Nest (9-5) is the race favorite, but she seems to like distances longer than the 9 furlongs of the Distaff. She faces elders for the first time and the two Pletcher fillies could be dueling down the stretch. 7-Search Results (9-2) and 8-Society (6-1) could be part of the early pace along with Nest, which could set things up nicely for Malathaat.

Post Time Outlook: 3-6-7-4

$4 million BC Turf (Race 10, 4:40 p.m.)

The mile-and-a-half turf race is the lead-in to the Classic and features the daughter of English Channel, 2-War Like Goddess (9-2) for trainer Bill Mott. She is 5-for-5 lifetime at the distance and has top jockey Joel Rosario aboard. The best Euro competitor looks to be 5-Rebel’s Romance (3-1), a Charles Appleby-trainee who ships across the pond as the morning-line favorite. Draw a line through the last outing in the Arc by 11-Mishriff (6-1), who should rebound here with blinkers added by trainer John Gosden and Dettori riding. 4-Broome (12-1) is a live longshot who will be moving late for Irad and captured second in last year’s Turf at 10-1.

Post Time Outlook: 2-5-11-4

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.