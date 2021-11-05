Post Time: Breeders' Cup Saturday undercard thoughts

The Turf Sprint will be run at 5 furlongs and looks to be one of the more competitive races on the card. We’ll take a shot with 6-A Case of You (8-1) shipping in from across the pond, coming off a Group 1 win at Longchamp. Florida-bred 3-Golden Pal (7-2) is the top U.S. challenger, with only one hiccup in his 2021 campaign. He won last year’s Juvenile Turf Sprint and looks to add a second BC victory to his resume. 2-Emaraaty Ana (5-1) is a versatile gelding who defeated Golden Pal at York and comes off a Group 1 win at 6 furlongs. Last year’s winner, 1-Glass Slippers (6-1), drew the rail and has shown she can ship and win.