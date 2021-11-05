Post Time: Breeders' Cup Saturday undercard thoughts

DEL MAR, Calif. – The Breeders’ Cup (BC) undercard Saturday has nine races, including a number of talented thoroughbreds and a full schedule of betting opportunities on Day Two of the world championships.
Be sure to check Saturday's print edition of The News for a preview of the $6 million BC Classic, a competitive field of nine that will head to the gate at 8:40 p.m. EDT on NBC. Television coverage of the races will be split between NBC Sports Network (2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and NBC (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.).
Race capsules and top selections of the Saturday undercard races follow (all times EDT):
$1 million BC Filly and Mare Sprint (Race 4, 3:05 p.m.)
A field of six females will sprint 7 furlongs over the Del Mar main track. Undefeated in four starts this year, 5-Gamine (3-5) is the heavy favorite for trainer Bob Baffert. Three-year-old fillies have won the last three editions of this race, and 6-Bella Sofia (5-2) has the speed to stay with the big favorite. If things get too hot up front, 4-Ce Ce (4-1) will look to pick up the pieces. 2-Estilo Talentoso (12-1) also will be closing late for jockey Jose Ortiz.
Post Time Outlook: 6-5-4-2
$1 million BC Turf Sprint (Race 5, 3:40 p.m.)
The Turf Sprint will be run at 5 furlongs and looks to be one of the more competitive races on the card. We’ll take a shot with 6-A Case of You (8-1) shipping in from across the pond, coming off a Group 1 win at Longchamp. Florida-bred 3-Golden Pal (7-2) is the top U.S. challenger, with only one hiccup in his 2021 campaign. He won last year’s Juvenile Turf Sprint and looks to add a second BC victory to his resume. 2-Emaraaty Ana (5-1) is a versatile gelding who defeated Golden Pal at York and comes off a Group 1 win at 6 furlongs. Last year’s winner, 1-Glass Slippers (6-1), drew the rail and has shown she can ship and win.
Post Time Outlook: 6-3-2-1
$1 million BC Dirt Mile (Race 6, 4:19 p.m.)
The Dirt Mile drew eight entries and is another race with loads of talent and a heavy favorite in 5-Life Is Good (4-5), who comes in off a win in the Kelso. His only blemish was a neck defeat in the Jerkens to the talented Jackie’s Warrior. To try to beat the heavy favorite, 3-Ginobli (4-1) is the horse for the course with three wins in four career races at Del Mar. 1-Silver State (7-2), the Met Mile winner, has been training well for Steve Asmussen and will be a square price. Will include the Buffett-trained 8-Eight Rings (10-1) underneath.
Post Time Outlook: 5-3-1-8
$2 million BC Filly and Mare Turf (Race 7, 4:59 p.m.)
A field of 12 that includes a solid group of foreign invaders will run 1 3/16 miles for two bills. 6-Love (IRE) (4-1) looks like a top filly who should be able to run all day for trainer Aidan O’Brien. Ryan Moore gets the mount aboard the daughter of Galileo. Last year’s 18-1 upset winner, 12-Audarya (5-1), returns to defend her title. Japanese invader 8-Loves Only You (4-1) has faced top notch competition all year and is battle-ready. Best U.S. chance will come from 7-War Like Goddess (7-2), who has won her last four races, including two at Saratoga. Deeper tickets should include 6-Rougir (6-1), the Prix de l’Opera winner at Longchamp.
Post Time Outlook: 6-12-8-7-6
$2 million BC Sprint (Race 8, 5:38 p.m.)
The 6-furlong sprint drew a lighter than normal field of nine. Tough to get past 2-Jackie’s Warrior (6-5), who has dominated the division for most of the year. Hometown hero 9-Dr. Schivel (4-1) is 3-for-3 at Del Mar and rates a chance from the outside post. 8-Special Reserve (6-1) is a cut below the top two. 1-Following Sea (6-1) is intriguing and might have found the right distance for trainer Todd Pletcher.
Post Time Outlook: 2-9-8-1
$2 million BC Mile (Race 9, 6:20 p.m.)
Full field of 14 will try a mile on the Del Mar turf for big bucks. Sticking with the home team and 6-Mo Forza (5-1) to extend his winning streak to five for trainer Peter Miller. Top California jock Flavian Prat will ride the son of former BC winner Uncle Mo. Another California-based trainer, Mike McCarthy, has had local colt 2-Smooth Like Straight (10-1) on a solid path to this race and rates a big chance at market price. 9-Mother Earth (8-1) looks like the best of the foreigners facing tough competition coming into the Mile. 3-Space Blues (3-1) will go a mile for the first time, which gave me pause. 10-Blowout (8-1) is worth a look underneath.
Post Time Outlook: 6-2-9-3-10
$2 million BC Distaff (Race 10, 7:00 p.m.)
The Distaff sets up one of the most anticipated matchups in the Breeders’ Cup as 2018 division leader 6-Letruska (8-5) takes on 2021 Kentucky Oaks winner 3-Malathaat (4-1) and 2020 Oaks winner 8-Shedaresthedevil (4-1). Sophomore sensation Malathaat has been working lights out and Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez will look to pull the upset. It will be interesting up front between the two older horses, and whoever holds on will face the late challenge from the 3-year-old filly. 1-Private Mission (8-1) is the local hopeful, but she will be outclassed by the top three.
Post Time Outlook: 3-8-7-1
$4 million BC Turf (Race 11, 7:40 p.m.)
The mile-and-a-half turf race is the lead-in to the Classic and features last year’s winner, 13-Tarnawa (9-5), second in the Arc last out, but drew outside. 11-Gufo (8-1) will be charging late for jockey Joel Rosario and trainer Christophe Clement. 7-Walton Street (8-1) dominated the Canadian International north of the border and looks the part. The improving 12-Sisfahan (12-1) looks to be live.
Post Time Outlook: 13-11-7-12
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.