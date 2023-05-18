BALTIMORE – We’re ready to kickoff a big racing weekend at Old Hilltop, which will culminate in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday afternoon.

The 1 1/8-mile $300,000 Grade 2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes is set for Friday at Pimlico Race Course. The 14-race card also will include two Grade 3 races, the Miss Preakness and the Pimlico Special, and the non-graded Dupont Stakes.

The 99th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes features a field of 11 fillies trying to step up within the 3-year-old filly division. No fillies that ran in the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks two weeks ago at Churchill Downs are entered in the Susan. Miracle has scratched from the race

This year’s race will be televised on Peacock (3 p.m.) in a 90-minute telecast as part of NBC Sports’ weekend coverage of the Preakness Stakes.

Let’s take a look at the field for the Black-Eyed Susan (trainer, jockey, odds in parenthesis):

Race 11 – Post Time: Friday, 5:48 p.m. – 1 1/8 miles (dirt) – $300,000 Grade 3 Black-Eyed Susan

1 – Sacred Wish (Weaver, Velazquez, 10-1). Hall of Famer Johnny V picks up the ride on the Not This Time filly who was second last out in the Gulfstream Park Oaks after breaking her maiden in her second career race. Lightly raced filly could move forward here.

2 – Pate (Maker, Barbosa, 20-1). Ships in from Oaklawn, where she has run four races to date. Picks up local jock Jeiron Barbosa to ride the daughter of Super Saver. Flopped in the Fantasy after a decent effort in a non-graded stake at Hot Springs. Late closer will need a hot pace to be a factor.

3 – Hoosier Philly (Amoss, Morales, 10-1). Made some noise early on the Kentucky Oaks trail, but consecutive poor efforts at the Fair Grounds had her on the outside looking in at Churchill Downs. If the Into Mischief filly regains her 2-year-old form, she could be a factor. Work tab at Churchill says she is ready. Minor player in the exotics.

4 – Merlazza (Cox, Geroux, 6-1). Daughter of Medaglia d’Oro comes out of a non-graded stake at Oaklawn and looks to be on the improve. Nice progression of races for the lightly raced filly and has the breeding to stay the nine furlongs. Contender.

5 – Frosty O Toole (Pletcher, Rosario, 15-1). Late-running filly came up empty in the Gazelle for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher after a promising allowance race at Tampa. Daughter of Frosted has the speed on top and is out of a Distorted Humor mare underneath. Pletcher has fared well in this race in the past.

6 – Miracle (Pletcher, Ortiz, Jr., SCR). Scratched and is pointing toward the Bouwerie at Belmont Park on May 29.

7 – Comparative (Cox, Saez, 12-1). Comes out of a big allowance race at Keeneland, where she beat a decent field. Luis Saez has rode her to two straight wins for Godolphin. Street Sense filly fired a bullet May 13 at Keeneland and looks ready to roll at a price.

8 – Balpool (Atras, Franco, 8-1). Uncaptured filly ships from New York for trainer Rob Atras after winning the Memories of Silver at Aqueduct on an off track. Last two races have been impressive, and morning work tab says she’s fit to run. Inside of the favorite and having some speed could give her the early edge. Contender.

9 – Faiza (Baffert, Prat, 7-5). Heavy favorite comes into the race unbeaten in five starts for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. It’s her race to lose as the speedy filly bypassed the Kentucky Oaks to run here. Daughter of Girvin will be forwardly placed, and should make her signature move at the quarter pole to put this group away. The one to beat.

10 – Taxed (Morse, Bejarano, 15-1). Filly on the also-eligible list for the Oaks, but didn’t get in, so her connections pivoted to Baltimore. The Fantasy runner-up to the Oaks favorite has been inconsistent during her career. Trainer Randy Morse's metrics off the layoff are solid with a $2.75 ROI, so don’t overlook the daughter of Collected.

11 - Cats Inthe Timber (Russell, Toledo, 30-1). Daughter of Honor Code will be entering deep waters in the Susan. Local entry is taking a big step up in class. Pass.

12 - Towhead (Maker, Gaffalione, 20-1). Malibu Moon filly ran nicely three back, but recent form hasn’t inspired bettors. When facing stakes company she has struggled. Sitting this one out.

Post Time Outlook – 1 –Faiza; 2 –Merlazza; 3 –Balpool; 4 – Comparative

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.