Post Time: Billieve in Josh comes from behind for win, just like his namesake QB

There was another Josh that put together a come-from-behind victory this week, this time it was at Finger Lakes Race Track, instead of Arrowhead Stadium.

Just as his namesake brought the hometown Bills from behind in the fourth quarter late Sunday afternoon, a 2-year-old longshot gelding, named Billieve in Josh after the MVP candidate, rallied late in his maiden debut for owner/trainer Brooke Ficarella on Wednesday.

Veteran race caller Tony Calo exclaimed, “Bills Mafia here in the sixth at Finger Lakes,” after Billieve in Josh crossed the wire in front of 11 rivals.

The victor paid $62.40 for the win, $36.40 for place, and $15.60 to show upsetting the field of 12 in the $26,000 maiden special weight race at the racetrack just south of the Canandaigua Thruway exit. The winner traveled the six-furlong distance in 1:14.37 over a fast track.

“It was very surreal to me, I knew he was a very special horse,” Ficarella said. “I have the privilege of galloping him in the morning, and I knew he had a stride on him like no other horse I’ve been on.”

Big stride. Check.

Come-from-behind victory. Check.

No one believed in him and he surprised everyone with his talent. Check.

This horse is definitely named for the right guy.

Billieve in Josh’s win returned $16,060 to Ficarella, who purchased the horse for $1,000 as a yearling at the 2021 Keeneland January Fasig-Tipton sale.

She purchased the son of Bal a Bali (BRZ) on her 27th birthday from Calumet Farm, a Lexington-based breeder that has produced two Triple Crown winners (Whirlaway and Citation), in addition to 11 Hall of Fame horses, including Alydar.

“I bought him when no else wanted him at one of the higher-end Keeneland sales,” said Ficarella.

Sound anything familiar to 2018 NFL draft night, Bills fans?

The conditioner credited jockey Oscar Gomez for the maiden ride on Billieve in Josh, who didn’t leap over any other horses during the race, but he moved and evaded traffic like a veteran, and not a rookie.

“He broke well, the jockey did a fantastic job with him stalking the pace, and I’m thinking we’re going to be there,” Ficarella said. “And then coming around the turn, not only does he start to go wide, but he splits horses like he’s done it a million times and turning for home, I’m like ‘Oh my God, this horse could be the real deal’ and of course, he won it and it’s like a dream I haven’t woken up from yet.”

Weaves through traffic. Check.

The Canandaigua Academy graduate has been training for seven years and has one of the smaller barns at Finger Lakes, with four horses currently in training.

Although she’s from the Rochester area, she didn’t start following the Bills until 2019, but she became a superfan over the next few years and got the idea to name a horse after her Bills hero.

“I was doing a lot of traveling in 2019 before Covid struck and I was in Virginia and very homesick,” said Ficarella. “I saw the Bills on television and it just made me feel like home. I really became a Bills fan because they have this awesome fan base. At that time, Josh Allen was on the rise and doing well and I fell in love with him.”

“The team is on the rise, and it’s a great comeback story,” said Ficarella. “I can kind of relate to that with horse racing because I’m a small trainer with only a few horses and I’m always a long shot. Josh Allen, he’s like a sports icon to me, because he’s the underdog story that’s telling me that it’s possible and it can happen, so I named the horse Billieve in Josh, and it happened.”

She has big things in store for Billieve in Josh, who has a turf pedigree. His broodmare sire, See the Stars, was a force on the turf in Europe, which caught her eye at the sale.

“I wasn’t even looking to leave the sale with anything, because I didn’t want to invest in a younger horse at that time because I knew there was a very good chance they wouldn’t make it to the races,” Ficarella said. “He’s bred to run on the grass with his grandsire, who was a superstar in Europe, and I was really surprised that no one wanted him.”

He came out of Wednesday’s race very well and Ficarella is planning to run Billieve in Josh at Aqueduct on the turf in November.

“For him to win at Finger Lakes was really great,” said Ficarella. “We would love to try him on the surface that he’s actually bred for and I think he’ll do even better.”

Billieve in Josh is looking to take it to the next level entering deeper waters on the New York Racing Association circuit, not the only Josh in town looking for bigger and better results.

It only takes one special athlete to make a difference, something we know all too well in Western New York.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.