Post Time: Big three eye Haskell opportunity

A feisty group of seven 3-year-olds will assemble Saturday afternoon in Oceanport, N.J., at the TVG Haskell with hopes of moving forward in an attempt to qualify for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Three of those colts are the main contenders to challenge Essential Quality for the top 3-year-old of 2021. All three are coming off second-place finishes on the Triple Crown trail.
Hot Rod Charlie (6-5) is fresh off of his terrific performance in the Belmont Stakes. Mandaloun (2-1) was second at the Kentucky Derby and could be the eventual winner pending the Medina Spirit decision, and Midnight Bourbon (9-2) finished second in the Preakness.
The Grade 1 Haskell winner will receive an automatic berth into the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Nov. 6. The Haskell broadcast is part of the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In – presented by America’s Best Racing.”
The 1 1/8 mile race is Race 12 on Monmouth Park’s signature day and will go to post at 5:47 p.m. and has a $1 million purse. The race will be televised nationally on NBC (Channel 2) starting at 5 p.m.
Last year’s winner, Authentic, used the Haskell as a springboard for the calendar-altered Derby. This year’s winner will have a chance to face Essential Quality in the Travers, which is six weeks away.
Let’s take a look at the Haskell field from the rail out (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):
1 – Following Sea (Pletcher, Rosario, 3-1). Son of Runhappy roared to an allowance win at Belmont after a trainer switch to TAP from Bob Baffert and is the wild card in the race. Joel Rosario leaves the Spa for the weekend date on the shore to ride the promising colt. Independence Day workout suggests he’s sharp. Biggest question is he will be going two turns for the first time and it’s an angle worth paying attention to.
2 – Antigravity (Hollendorfer, Cohen, 30-1). The heavily raced colt has a whopping 12 starts, breaking his maiden on the local track after rallying five-wide over a sloppy surface to get up to win in the final yards. Steps into deep waters and rightly has assumed the long-shot tab against this classy group of colts. Pass.
3 – Mandaloun (Cox, Geroux, 2-1). After Mandaloun's solid performance in the Derby, trainer Brad Cox decided to skip the Preakness, even though he might eventually be declared the winner. He separated his two top colts with Essential Quality pointed at the Jim Dandy in preparation for the Travers on July 31. He won the local prep for the Haskell, the $150K Pegasus S. beating Gotham winner Weyburn by a neck. He has a win at the distance (Risen Star, Fair Grounds), and the Into Mischief colt has only missed the board once in seven starts. Contender.
4 – Hot Rod Charlie (O’Neill, Prat, 6-5). His Belmont effort was supreme and was the talk of the race even though he finished second. The son of Oxbow is a gutsy competitor with early speed, which should be a positive on a speed-favoring track like Monmouth. Trainer Doug O’Neill takes off the blinkers, which could send him off the charts in this one. Look for a dominating performance and a setup for his rematch with Essential Quality in the Travers. The one to beat.
5 – Pickin’ Time (Breen, Juarez, 20-1). Local trainer who is having a good meet so far sends the son of Stay Thirsty into the deep end after a decent 2-year old campaign. You can throw out his last effort on an off track, but he’s a notch below the top horses in here. Easy toss.
6 – Midnight Bourbon (Asmussen, Lopez, 9-2). Looked like the Preakness winner at the top of the stretch. Has shown some early speed and Paco Lopez will definitely have him on the pace. Took a load of money at Pimlico, but his biggest win is still only a Grade 3 effort (Lecomte, Fair Grounds). Has a lot to prove, but Steve Asmussen is tough in big races. In the mix.
7 – Basso (Sacco, Castillo, 30-1). Son of Cairo Prince comes in second off the layoff, but his creds don’t look as if they quite match up in here. Would be a monumental upset winner and that result is very unlikely. No thanks.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Hot Rod Charlie; 2 – Mandaloun; 3 – Midnight Bourbon; 4 – Following Sea
Buffalo Raceway
Buffalo Raceway will conclude its 2021 live racing season Saturday night. A 13-race card is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hamburg half-mile oval. Racing will continue in Western New York after the conclusion of the Raceway’s meet at Batavia Downs.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.