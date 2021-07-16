Post Time: Big three eye Haskell opportunity

4 – Hot Rod Charlie (O’Neill, Prat, 6-5). His Belmont effort was supreme and was the talk of the race even though he finished second. The son of Oxbow is a gutsy competitor with early speed, which should be a positive on a speed-favoring track like Monmouth. Trainer Doug O’Neill takes off the blinkers, which could send him off the charts in this one. Look for a dominating performance and a setup for his rematch with Essential Quality in the Travers. The one to beat.

5 – Pickin’ Time (Breen, Juarez, 20-1). Local trainer who is having a good meet so far sends the son of Stay Thirsty into the deep end after a decent 2-year old campaign. You can throw out his last effort on an off track, but he’s a notch below the top horses in here. Easy toss.

6 – Midnight Bourbon (Asmussen, Lopez, 9-2). Looked like the Preakness winner at the top of the stretch. Has shown some early speed and Paco Lopez will definitely have him on the pace. Took a load of money at Pimlico, but his biggest win is still only a Grade 3 effort (Lecomte, Fair Grounds). Has a lot to prove, but Steve Asmussen is tough in big races. In the mix.