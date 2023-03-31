Two major Kentucky Derby prep races are scheduled for Saturday and will feature some major 3-year-old contenders aiming at the First Saturday in May.

The $1 million Grade 1 Florida Derby features the Fountain of Youth and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Forte (4-5), who is the top-ranked 3-year-old in the weekly NTRA poll.

Surprisingly with the likely Kentucky Derby favorite in the gate, the race still drew a full field of 12 colts. The race is scheduled to go to post at approximately 6:40 p.m. EDT as Race 14 and can be seen on CNBC and Peacock as part of a one-hour broadcast of the Road to the Kentucky Derby coverage starting at 6 p.m.

The top five finishers at Gulfstream Park will earn 100-40-30-20-10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, respectively.

Later, the $1.25 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby will go to post at 7:50 p.m. The field of 11 at Oaklawn Park includes Sham winner Reincarnate (5-2), Risen Star winner Angel of Empire (9-2) and Holy Bull winner Rocket Can (4-1). The race can be seen live on both FanDuel TV and FS2 as part of "America's Day at the Races."

Here’s a capsule look at the entries for the Florida Derby (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis, Derby points):

Florida Derby – (Race 14 – Gulfstream Park, 1 1/8-miles, post time: 6:40 p.m. EDT)

1 – Jungfrau (Mott, Lopez, 20-1). Son of Arrogate was a nonfactor in the Withers after being bumped at the break. Has still not crossed the wire first, his maiden win coming via disqualification over the Gulfstream surface. The rail isn’t a bad place to be (winning at a 19% clip at GP).

2 – West Coast Cowboy (Joseph Jr., Leon, 20-1, 6 points). Last year’s surprise Derby-winning rider Sonny Leon gets the mount on the son of West Coast, a former Travers winner. Decent third in the Holy Bull and has the ability to improve as the races stretch out, and at a big price. Consider underneath in the exotics.

3 – Shaq Diesel (Richards, Vasquez, 30-1). Florida-bred is one of the longest shots in the field for local connections. Conditioner takes the blinkers off at a poor effort in the Risen Star and will try his hand in South Florida. Posted a couple of bullet works at Tampa, but seems to have the speed of his namesake.

4 – Mage (Delgado, Saez, 10-1, 10 points). Lightly raced son of Good Magic finished fourth over six lengths in the Fountain of Youth, so he’s back to take on the champ. Chestnut colt has the ability to improve in his third career race and gets Luis Saez, who is having a solid meeting riding at Gulfstream. Interesting.

5 – Mr. Peeks (Joseph Jr., Gonzalez, 30-1). Son of Hall of Fame nominee California makes his third career start and has yet to break his maiden. Speed numbers improved in his second race and connections feel as if they have to take a shot. Will be his first race around two turns. That’s enough to watch from the sideline.

6 – Nautical Star (Joseph Jr., Reyes, 30-1). One of four runners Saffie Joseph Jr. has in the race. Another lightly raced maiden winner who broke his maiden at Oaklawn ships in to try the big boys. Has posted a number of solid works since his win, but is another long shot trying two turns for the first time.

7 – Il Miracolo (Sano, Rios, 30-1). Son of Gun Runner puts the shades on for local trainer Antonio Sano. Has one win in eight career races and has failed to hit the board in his last five races after a promising 2-year-old season. Pass.

8 – Mr. Ripple (Joseph Jr., Zayas, 30-1). Fourth Joseph colt in the race. The son of Dialed In looks to be the best of the long shots. Only his third race of his sophomore season and has the ability to improve with the longer distance. Useful underneath in the exotics.

9 – Cyclone Mischief (Romans, Castellano, 8-1, 15 points). Third-place finisher in the Fountain of Youth will run back here to add to his Derby points total. Sits outside the top 20 in 36th with 15 points, so a big effort will be required to get him to Louisville. Son of Into Mischief has been working well and has the stamina to handle the added distance. Contender.

10 – Fort Bragg (Yakteen, Rosario, 5-1, 5 points). Expensive colt was transferred from the Bob Baffert barn due to the Churchill restrictions in late February. Second race under the current conditioner Tim Yakteen Finished fifth in the San Felipe at Santa Anita. Son of Tapit gets a big upgrade in rider with Joel Rosario in the irons. Looking for a big effort behind the favorite.

11 – Forte (Pletcher, Ortiz Jr., 4-5, 90 points). Heavy favorite drew an outside post with short run to the first turn, but the champ has one of the best jockeys in the land and shouldn’t have an issue working out a trip with the best horse in the field. Todd Pletcher seeking his record-extending seventh Florida Derby win. The one to beat.

12 – Dubyuhnell (Gargan, Ortiz, 6-1, 10 points). Son of Good Magic looking to rebound after poor effort in Tampa prep race. Remsen winner posted a big bullet at Palm Meadows so if you draw a line through the Davis, he fits with the second tier of this group.

Post Time Outlook: 1 –Forte; 2 –Fort Bragg; 3 –Cyclone Mischief, 4 –Mage

Arkansas Derby

An extremely competitive field, including two in the Top 10 and four in the Top 20 in the NTRA 3-year-old poll.

The favorite, Reincarnate (5-2, 15 points), ships in from California for Yakteen, another Baffert transferee. The son of Good Magic’s third-place finish in the Rebel was better than on paper as he ran into traffic trouble and had to check badly during the race. Hall of Famer John Velazquez will be in the irons.

Rebel second-place finisher Red Route One (3-1, 33 points) is second choice on the morning line. Tyler Gaffalione will ride the son of Gun Runner for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen and drew the No. 10 post of 11.

Risen Star winner Angel of Empire (9-2, 54 points) skipped the Louisiana Derby to run in Arkansas against this field. Top trainer Brad Cox sends the son of Classic Empire to the gate to add to his 50-point total and solidify a spot in the Derby with a top-three finish.

Holy Bull winner Rocket Can (4-1, 40 points) kept up with Forte in the Fountain of Youth for most of the race for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. Junior Alvarado retains the mount on the son of Into Mischief who has posted a couple of bullet works leading up to the race.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Angel of Empire; 2 – Red Route One; 3 – Rocket Can; 4 - Reincarnate

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.