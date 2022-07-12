Post Time: Big Baller Beane to make stakes debut in Pennsylvania

The standardbred colt Big Baller Beane has been described as “strictly business” by his owner James Reuther, a trait that closely mirrors one of his namesake, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

The 2-year-old trotting colt co-owned by Western New Yorkers and Bills fans Reuther and Roger Romesser, will take to the track in his debut stakes race, a one-mile trot at The Meadows on Wednesday afternoon with a purse of $76,215. The stake goes off as Race 9 at 3:25 p.m. where Big Baller Beane drew post No. 7 in a field of nine at the Washington, Pa., track.

Last November, trainer Steve Schoeffel made a $15,000 first-day purchase of the 2-year-old bay colt at the Harrisburg Standardbred sale for his mother and wife, Virginia and Kathy Schoeffel. He called Reuther to come and take a look at the colt the next day and the deal was struck with the WNYers to own shares in the colt.

The colt is a full brother to Gangster Hanover, who made over $300,000 on the track. Driver Brady Brown will be in the sulky for the Father Patrick colt.

“He’s got a personality about him,” said Reuther. “When the kids are around him at the Fair, he’s a gentleman, but he likes to mess around a little bit, too. He’s not a handful, when he goes on the track, he’s all business.”

After seeing the colt’s nature, Reuther phoned his friend Hayley Beane and asked her if she would give him permission to name the horse after the Bills GM.

“I became friends with Hayley doing some charity work via fundraisers on Twitter and I asked her ahead of time about the name,” said Reuther. “Because Brandon’s all business, you know. She loves animals. I’ve kept her updated on the horse and she’s really into it.”

Reuther has helped Beane’s charity of choice, the Erie County SPCA, using his Bills Mafia following of his Twitter account.

After two impressive results in qualifying non-purse races, Big Baller Beane made his purse debut on June 28 at the Butler Fair, just outside of Pittsburgh. The horse not only won the $8,000 trot, but overcame outside post No. 6 in a field of seven to set the track record for 2-year-old trotting colts.

The final time of 2:01.1 for the mile was 3 2/5 seconds better than the previous mark set in 2016 and only a second off the track record for any division. The finish propelled the owners to take the big step up in class to a Pennsylvania Sire Stake for 2-year-olds.

“We have to give him a chance because his first qualifier he ran off, he won easy,” said Reuther. “His second qualifier, he ran second to an expensive Ron Burke-trained yearling, but there was no other horse for six or seven lengths from us.”

For the third consecutive race, Big Baller Beane will face an outside post, usually a handicap in harness racing.

“In both qualifiers, he actually had bad posts, he never seems to get a good post,” said Reuther. “The first qualifier he drew the five post and there were only five horses in it and he went right to the front. He had the seven post in the second qualifier and got away second. I knew he could leave out of there, he had the lead before the first turn was even over. He’s quick.”

Schoeffel would love to see him forwardly placed at the start and let Brown navigate from there.

“I’d like to see him move forward and get a good spot, sit and then come at the end of it,” said Schoeffel. “He can go any way you want to, he’s pretty smart that way.”

His conditioner thinks he has earned a chance to compete in the upper levels, even though oddsmakers have made him the longest shot in the field.

“He’s a real nice horse to be around, a very good demeanor,” said Schoeffel. “We’re going to find out Wednesday how good he is when he races against the better horses. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Another reason for the naming of the colt is that the colt’s trainer’s nickname is “Beaner.” It made the name all the more natural for the group, which precipitated a name change from Gelasius Hanover to Big Baller Beane.

“I usually don’t like to change names,” said Schoeffel. “But Jim is on this kick to name these horses after Buffalo Bills people. I think just to rub it in because we’re big Pittsburgh fans down here. It’s his way to get back at me.”

It’s not the first time Reuther has named a horse based on his standing within the Bills Mafia. In 2020, he named a filly Pancho Power after Bills the late superfan Ezra Castro. Pancho Power is entered on the undercard in Race 6, a one-mile pace with a $5,800 purse.

Bills Mafia will be hoping that Big Baller Beane, the colt, shows his swagger on the big stage on Wednesday.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.