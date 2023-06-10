ELMONT – The final leg of this year’s Triple Crown series has a full undercard of graded stakes action from Belmont Park on Saturday afternoon.

A highly anticipated battle between Clairiere and Secret Oath in the Ogden Phipps and several 2022 Breeders’ Cup winners including Cody’s Wish (Met Mile), Caravel (Jaipur) and Elite Power (True North) are all slated to run on the undercard highlighted before the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes.

The undercard will feature nine graded stakes in total, including eight Grade 1 races. The $1.5 million Grade 1 Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets is carded as Race 12 and will have a post time of 7:02 p.m. EDT. FS1 will have undercard coverage starting at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fox Sports and FS1 will have live coverage starting at 3 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Let’s take a look at the five stakes races preceding the Belmont on Saturday’s undercard:

Race 7 – Grade 1 Ogden Phipps S. (Post Time: 3:02 p.m.)

The Phipps will be one of the most anticipated races on the undercard, with the big showdown between the 6-Clairiere (6-5) and 4-year-old filly 3-Secret Oath (2-1). Clairiere won last year’s edition of the $500,000 race for older fillies and mares over 1 1/16-miles, and will look to take over the top spot in the division. The race will be a rubber match between the top two, who have split the two times they have faced off in 2023. 5-Played Hard (6-1) upset Secret Oath on Oaks day at Churchill Downs, and will have Hall of Famer John Velazquez in the irons. 2-Search Results (4-1) is a scrappy mare who needs a pace set up to be a factor.

Selections: 1 – Clairiere; 2 – Played Hard; 3 – Secret Oath; 4 – Search Results

Race 8 – Grade 1 Woody Stephens S. (Post Time: 3:42 p.m.)

Back-to-back big races, as the Stephens will pit two top 3-year-olds in 4-General Jim (7-2) and 3-Arabian Lion (4-1) over 7 furlongs on the dirt in the $400,000 race named after the trainer that won five straight Belmont Stakes from 1982 to 1986. General Jim comes off a big win on the Derby undercard, and will be cutting back in distance off of his Pat Day Mile win. Arabian Lion was much the best in the Sir Barton on the Preakness undercard and could be a monster surfacing within the division. If the top two falter, a couple of longshots are worth considering. 6-Harrodsburg (12-1), a son of Constitution, is a formidable sprinter and has trained well up to the race. 1-New York Thunder (12-1) ships in from Woodbine off an impressive seven-length win in a non-graded stake and drew the rail for trainer Jorge Delgado.

Selections: 1 – Arabian Lion; 2 – General Jim; 3 – Harrodsburg; 4 – New York Thunder

Race 9 – Grade 1 Jaipur S. (Post Time: 4:19 p.m.)

The $400,000 turf sprint on the Belmont grass over 6 furlongs drew a full field of 14 horses. The race features Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner 12-Caravel (3-1), who won in November at 42-1 on the big stage. The 6-year-old mare will take on the boys, with 11-Casa Creed (9-2) posing the biggest threat. The son of Jimmy Creed won last year’s race from off the pace and will hope for a similar setup on Saturday. 8-Arrest Me Red (6-1) has Irad Ortiz, Jr. aboard and is always a threat and was last year’s runner-up. Johnny V hops on top of 3-Air Force Red (12-1), who ships in after faring well over the Santa Anita turf. 2-Go Bears Go (12-1) is a longshot consideration for Wesley Ward, holding his own in the Churchill Downs Turf Sprint on Derby day, finishing third.

Selections: 1 – Casa Creed; 2 – Arrest Me Red; 3 – Caravel; 4 – Air Force Red

Race 10 – Grade 1 Metropolitan H. (Post Time: 5:04 p.m.)

This year’s edition of the Met Mile drew a decent set of horses, with nine entries in the $1 million race that has big breeding implications. The highly regarded 1-Cody’s Wish (7-5) is on a heater, winning eight of his last nine races, typically in come-from-behind fashion. He’ll face a trio of 4-year-olds looking to make their mark as more maturing colts. 5-Charge It (6-1) has been up and down over his career, but he gets back Johnny V in the irons, who rode him to a 23-length victory in his only race over the Belmont surface. He could be sitting on another big one. 6-Zandon (5-1) is a wild card in here after a second place finish behind 7-Repo Rocks (4-1) in the Grade 2 Westchester over the surface. 4-Hoist the Flag (30-1) always shows up, and will be a big number at the windows. Looking for Charge It to pull the upset.

Selections: 1 – Charge It; 2 – Repo Rocks; 3 – Cody’s Wish; 4 – Hoist the Flag

Race 11 – Grade 1 Manhattan S. (Post Time: 5:54 p.m.)

The 1 1/4-mile race on the inner turf is the prelude to the Belmont and has attracted a field of 10. We’ll give 4-Ottoman Fleet (GB) (5-1) the top spot coming off a win in the Grade 2 Fort Marcy. William Buck will ride for Charles Appleby in his second race since shipping across the pond. Race favorite 8-Up to the Mark (8-5) was impressive at Churchill as a Grade 1 winner for Pletcher and Irad. Old friend and hard knocking New York-bred 6-Red Knight (8-1) has had three straight decent efforts for Mike Maker. 5-Soldier Rising (GB) (12-1), a son of Frankel, was second best in the Man O’War, and is an upset threat.

Selections: 1 – Ottoman Fleet (GB); 2 – Up to the Mark; 3 – Red Knight; 4 – Soldier Rising

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.